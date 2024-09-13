« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 13, 2024, 10:32:01 pm
jillc:
What was Beetlejuice like? I have to say the obsession for remaking films is mad. Beetlejuice, Gladiator and now Ghost as well! It's as if Hollywood has finally run out of any new ideas.

Crazy isn't it.

Some amazing books.

The Covenant Chronicles. The Gap Series, Magician series, Belgariad, The Sprawl Trilogy, Necroscope, Hawkmoon, Elric, Count Brass, Rama


The list goes on and on and on
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 13, 2024, 11:22:23 pm
Andy @ Allerton!:
Crazy isn't it.

Some amazing books.

The Covenant Chronicles. The Gap Series, Magician series, Belgariad, The Sprawl Trilogy, Necroscope, Hawkmoon, Elric, Count Brass, Rama


The list goes on and on and on

Yes, Belgariad would make a really good film I really enjoyed the books.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 14, 2024, 09:43:53 am
jillc:
Yes, Belgariad would make a really good film I really enjoyed the books.

If you liked those then you'd probably like the Magician series.  Truly amazing books, but the Belgariad was so much fun.

The sequels not so much :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 15, 2024, 11:21:13 pm
Nice double bill over the weekend, started with The Critic seeing Ian McKellen in fine form, ably supported by Gemma Arterton and Mark Strong. Went into this pretty blind so enjoyed all the machinstions even though it doesn't quite all hold together.

And today I saw Lee seeing Kate Winslet as acclaimed war photographer Lee Miller. As a biopic it's a bit by the numbers but Winslet is superb. Enjoyed Andy Samberg in a straight role as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 17, 2024, 12:50:48 pm
rafathegaffa83:
Rebel Ridge is interesting. I kept waiting for it to explode but it is very restrained. Aaron Pierre won't be short of work after this. It's a solid throwback with strong echoes of First Blood

Really enjoyed this. And yes, definitely got the 'First Blood' vibes.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 18, 2024, 08:35:11 am
Trailer for Mickey 17, Bong Joon Ho's follow up to Parasite

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/osYpGSz_0i4?si=bklg2C9WSos7tlnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/osYpGSz_0i4?si=bklg2C9WSos7tlnw</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 18, 2024, 09:03:31 am
BarryCrocker:
Really enjoyed this. And yes, definitely got the 'First Blood' vibes.

Saulnier's other films are well worth watching (haven't seen Murder Party).
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 18, 2024, 09:23:23 am
Ray K:
Trailer for Mickey 17, Bong Joon Ho's follow up to Parasite


That does look fun, though Moon has already done the space clone thing.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 19, 2024, 12:18:40 pm
Bennett:
Went to see the new Alien film yesterday. It's exactly like all the others. And I fucking loved it.

I went last night and enjoyed it far more than I thought I would after seeing comments about it just being Gen Z in space, etc.

The cast was far less annoying than I had imagined.  I'd even go so far as to say the Raine character was pretty cool.  The gobby idiot lad, not so much.

After the first 2 movies obviously, it is arguably the third-best movie of the franchise.

Spoiler
  They really upped the horror stakes with that final Boss.  The Human / Xenomorph hybrid was a truly terrifying creature.

Thought the zero-gravity acid dodging and elevator shaft scenes were great too.
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 22, 2024, 12:56:24 am
Went to see The Substance last night. It wont be for everyone - and its about as subtle as a brick - but if you like completely grotesque body horror (its very Cronenberg at times) which is also really funny at times, its one of the films of the year. Margaret Qualley is superb but Demi Moore is absolutely extraordinary- the performance of her career.

Be warned though, it gets VERY grotesque towards the end.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 22, 2024, 01:58:09 pm
Watched Trap last night. Suspected it would be bad but had seen the trailer and thought their might be some interestingly twist. My wife said she wanted to see it so rather than scroll though for ages and never agreeing we stuck it on.

Pretty ropey all round. Some gaping plot holes which is fine if they pay off is worth it, but it just got progressively worse/more stupid.

At least it came in at under two hours. One of the things that I look for when watching a film these days. :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 22, 2024, 02:48:18 pm
Cracking Left Foot:
Went to see The Substance last night. It wont be for everyone - and its about as subtle as a brick - but if you like completely grotesque body horror (its very Cronenberg at times) which is also really funny at times, its one of the films of the year. Margaret Qualley is superb but Demi Moore is absolutely extraordinary- the performance of her career.

Be warned though, it gets VERY grotesque towards the end.
I've been waiting since 2018 to see what this director would come up with for her somophore cinematic release. From what little I've read about The Substance, it's take on fleeting beauty and youth are really good.

Have you seen her feature debut, Revenge? It's a fantastic take on the rape-revenge genre. It's not a film that shy's away from blood, it's a film that I think is a great example of an exploitation movie. Her "avenger" is a really cool avenger, like Thurman or Kaji. (Kill Bill , Lady Snowblood). What was also pleasing about the movie was the DOP's shooting. It's filmed in Morocco and there are some wonderful shots of the desert in all its desolation and beauty. In general, the film's visuals are impressive - a real feast for the eyes.  Something not normally seen in films in this sub-genre.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 22, 2024, 05:16:26 pm
Cracking Left Foot:
Went to see The Substance last night. It wont be for everyone - and its about as subtle as a brick - but if you like completely grotesque body horror (its very Cronenberg at times) which is also really funny at times, its one of the films of the year. Margaret Qualley is superb but Demi Moore is absolutely extraordinary- the performance of her career.

Be warned though, it gets VERY grotesque towards the end.

Just been to see The Substance. Properly fucked up, but in a good way.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 22, 2024, 07:10:47 pm
Watched Anyone but You. Was fun and incredibly girlie.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:40:23 am
jillc:
What was Beetlejuice like? I have to say the obsession for remaking films is mad. Beetlejuice, Gladiator and now Ghost as well! It's as if Hollywood has finally run out of any new ideas.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Aqr_tuQa24" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Aqr_tuQa24</a>

