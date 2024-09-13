Went to see The Substance last night. It wont be for everyone - and its about as subtle as a brick - but if you like completely grotesque body horror (its very Cronenberg at times) which is also really funny at times, its one of the films of the year. Margaret Qualley is superb but Demi Moore is absolutely extraordinary- the performance of her career.



Be warned though, it gets VERY grotesque towards the end.



I've been waiting since 2018 to see what this director would come up with for her somophore cinematic release. From what little I've read about The Substance, it's take on fleeting beauty and youth are really good.Have you seen her feature debut, Revenge? It's a fantastic take on the rape-revenge genre. It's not a film that shy's away from blood, it's a film that I think is a great example of an exploitation movie. Her "avenger" is a really cool avenger, like Thurman or Kaji. (Kill Bill , Lady Snowblood). What was also pleasing about the movie was the DOP's shooting. It's filmed in Morocco and there are some wonderful shots of the desert in all its desolation and beauty. In general, the film's visuals are impressive - a real feast for the eyes. Something not normally seen in films in this sub-genre.