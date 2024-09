BeetleJuice! BeetleJuice! BeetleJuice!



Why did they even call it that. Even on the advert it had his real name as Betelgeuse in the film..



Anyway!



Watching this tonight with the missus



Saw this myself last night on the ScreenX in Speke. First time I'd ever done ScreenX. A bit of a waste of time really. A bit pointless.Film itself is good fun. Pretty much what you'd expect. Never going to be as iconic as the first one but worth a watch and lots of nods to the original. Assumed that the actor who played Charles Deetz had died but looked him up afterwards and it turns out he's alive and well but wrapped up in nonce allegation in the early noughties. Nice.