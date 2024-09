I watched Last Of The Mohicans last night, not seen it for over 20 years, just a brilliant movie and Madeleine Stowe who's in it is the hottest Actress that ever lived.



i also watched Netflix's The Killer again for the 2nd time, i enjoyed the first time around but on a 2nd watch it's gone up in my estimation.



New Alien movie i found pretty boring, not sure why it's got such good reviews, it was so predictable, basically a Gen Z dumbed down version of the First Alien movie.