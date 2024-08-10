Spoiler



The film seems pretty much lifted from 'Red Dragon' written by Tom Harris in 1981 (Brought out as a film in 1992)



There are quite a few obvious similarities pointed out by Trap;





Both stories had an FBI Profiler that had caught previous serial killers and used their empathy and understanding of their motives around what they did and why and could predict their future actions



Both stories focussed on the killer being very strong



Both stories went into how the killer led dual lives and people thought they were nice people



Both stories also mentioned the transformation and the urge that drove the killers



Both stories mentioned that a family member had a key role in their development as a serial killer - though the path was more fleshed out in the book (Obviously) than in Trap.





If you like reading and like stories about catching Serial Killers, then I'd recommend reading the following (All by Tom Harris) - I'd actually read Red Dragon way before I saw or read 'Silence of the Lambs') - I got the Hannibal Lector collection on Kindle for about a tenner.. Though make sure you read Hannibal Rising first -for some reason they listed it last..



Hannibal Rising

Red Dragon

Silence of the Lambs

Hannibal



Also the Dexter series by Jeff Lindsay are great and way better than the series - though that wasn't bad.



