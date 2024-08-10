Re: my last comment on Borderlands, and seeing 3 other films on Sunday:
First, saw A Bout De Souffle. Absolute masterpiece, and one of the most influential films of all time. Maybe not in my favourite 3 French films of all time (Les 400 Coups, Jules et Jim, and Amelie are top 3) but is just outside. 10/10
Then, saw a dubbed (unfortunately my cinema weren't showing the subbed, but it was very well dubbed) My Neighbour Totoro. Again, bloody brilliant. 10/10
Then after Borderlands, saw the Instigators. Big fan of Damon, and like Casey more than Ben. Thought it was a perfectly serviceable action flick, probably a 6, maybe 6.5, out of 10. But felt better because of how bad Borderlands was.