Spoiler

An agent who was part of the main story (Unless you have a story as strong and fucked up as AngelHeart then this is always going to be very, very hard to pull off) who then manages her insights - not because she's channeling the occult or psychic or anything - it's because she's involved and it's her mum doing it all with the aid of some random dickhead who.. checks notes.. makes fucking dolls and randomly picks people for her to give the dolls too)She can't even use a computer. She has to get bits of paper and shite in the most boring tripe method shown in any fucking detective/police show - why get a computer to sort through all the facts and data and geography and witness statements and known facts and events and organisations and people and the rest to correlate and cross-check lists against entered parameters when you can just stick fucking notes on a board or spread bollocks all over a carpet. It's not like it's new tech - I helped write a system for the Police that did just this in the 80s and versions of it are still used today for a variety of purposes - plus different countries already have all their pattern-matchers and number-crunchers running as evidence appears. But no. Fuck that. Bits of fucking paper and string on a really big wall or a carpet***Then. We get the doll. The (kind of) followed the clues to get the random doll and then it's all downhill. The mystery and suspense is gone. It's just some dickhead that makes dolls and some other dickhead gets them to where they are and the big reveal is that some dickhead that makes dolls and some other dickhead gets them to where they are.. BUT! It's her mumI wouldn't even class it as a horror. Or a detective story. Or good.Even when Longlegs killed himself, I was just thinking "Good. You annoying c*nt."Not my favourite film and I do like a good psychological horror. This is probably among the worst. They must have run out of budget halfway through or something or had too many writers? Who knows?Just really an excuse for Cage to be mad Cage.*** I have no problem at all with people needing to visualise stuff, but when we use wallboards, it's all computerised and you have a tool that people can scribble on and add links and stuff and you can even generate it. The problem is that police don't tend to work on just one case - they'll have a number of cases to investigate. Also there is limited space in police stations and people might well be remote - especially if it's a case across a few counties, a country or several countries. Also - these things tend to get unreadable and chaotic very, very quickly. I don't know what the current modus-operandi is for solving cases, but I find it hard to believe that officers would spend hours and hours and hours sticking bits of paper and string on a board where it might get knocked off by the cleaner, moved around or added (or removed) from incorrectly by junior operators/officers who have made a mistake.It's hard enough to manage tasks and stuff in a kanban setting without nipping off to the 19th century to do it all manually. Must take fucking hours and be mostly wrong most of the time.We tend to use Miro for company-wide stuff and wow! Does it get absolutely chaotic after just 5 minutes. Pointers flying everywhere. Everyone following their own standards, most people not knowing what they are doing and you end up with a massive hodge-podge of random stuff at random levels to fix solutions which match whoever wrote it - which rarely matches anyone elses thought process.I would expect that if someone were to visualise it, they'd use a Mind-Mapper as this is actually built for the job and does it all automatically. You can also use an AI assistant to do all the fiddly, boring bits. I use eDrawMind personally and I find it great.