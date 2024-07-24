« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1455 1456 1457 1458 1459 [1460]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3595050 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,837
  • Dutch Class
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58360 on: July 24, 2024, 01:00:32 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on July 23, 2024, 04:28:19 pm
Was it just me that thought Joker was totally overrated? Felt the same way with The Batman as well.

Really overrated. Just put on King of Comedy or Taxi Driver instead.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,894
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58361 on: July 24, 2024, 03:56:52 pm »
Hes having a great year.

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cu4kekpOwtU&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cu4kekpOwtU&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia</a>
« Last Edit: July 24, 2024, 04:00:43 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58362 on: July 24, 2024, 05:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 24, 2024, 03:56:52 pm
Hes having a great year.

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cu4kekpOwtU&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cu4kekpOwtU&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia</a>

The Lisan Al Dylan
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,588
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58363 on: July 25, 2024, 09:12:05 pm »
Wolverine and Deadpool

Pretty funny. Pretty actiony. Wow - some proper digs at people that probably deserve it. Mental amounts of 4th wall breaking and 20th Century Fox :lmao

10/10



Bonkers. Bonkers dog too. The brainy-wainy effects as well!

Also Welshpool lol
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,624
  • Ground Control
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58364 on: July 26, 2024, 02:16:19 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 25, 2024, 09:12:05 pm
Wolverine and Deadpool

Pretty funny. Pretty actiony. Wow - some proper digs at people that probably deserve it. Mental amounts of 4th wall breaking and 20th Century Fox :lmao

10/10



Bonkers. Bonkers dog too. The brainy-wainy effects as well!

Also Welshpool lol

So much to say about it (all good), but when Wolverine
Spoiler
put the mask on??
[close]
I died. I'll have no one say a bad word about this movie.
« Last Edit: July 26, 2024, 02:18:12 am by coolbyrne »
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58365 on: July 26, 2024, 07:16:13 am »
I've seen both Deadpool's but never watched anything Wolverine related. Will that matter?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,588
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58366 on: July 26, 2024, 09:28:40 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 26, 2024, 07:16:13 am
I've seen both Deadpool's but never watched anything Wolverine related. Will that matter?

No you get to see most of the Wolverine films in it anyway
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58367 on: July 26, 2024, 10:37:12 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 26, 2024, 09:28:40 am
No you get to see most of the Wolverine films in it anyway
So, it's a bit like this?

Logged

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,417
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58368 on: July 26, 2024, 11:34:10 am »
Longlegs ... thought it was good, but a lesson in hype. It's nowhere near as scary as the pre-reviews said, and this whole "I need to process what I just watched' narrative of people leaving the Cinema. Come on. It wasn't THAT disturbing. It riffs on all kinds of shit like Hereditary too. Good but not great.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,949
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58369 on: July 26, 2024, 11:38:05 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on July 26, 2024, 11:34:10 am
Longlegs ... thought it was good, but a lesson in hype. It's nowhere near as scary as the pre-reviews said, and this whole "I need to process what I just watched' narrative of people leaving the Cinema. Come on. It wasn't THAT disturbing. It riffs on all kinds of shit like Hereditary too. Good but not great.
haha have people really been doing that? so many people are so performative about films these days

agree with you, but would probably grade it one level below good. it's set up is really good, it's filmed really nicely, but ultimately it unravels itself too soon (killing any mystery) and undoes the good in the first 30 mins where it peaks.

also thought Nic Cage looked like he needed better/stricter instructions/a script, some of his later scenes didn't really fit the tone and quality of his introduction
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,588
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58370 on: July 26, 2024, 12:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on July 26, 2024, 11:34:10 am
Longlegs ... thought it was good, but a lesson in hype. It's nowhere near as scary as the pre-reviews said, and this whole "I need to process what I just watched' narrative of people leaving the Cinema. Come on. It wasn't THAT disturbing. It riffs on all kinds of shit like Hereditary too. Good but not great.

To be fair, the trailer made it look like it would be great.

A huge conspiracy, a hard-working, vunerable FBI agent who doesn't know who to trust as she follows the clues and digs into a huge and satantic cult that stretched throught the fabric of reality and our world involving demons, hell and the devil to a catastrophic ending for mankind.


.. instead we got

Spoiler

An agent who was part of the main story (Unless you have a story as strong and fucked up as AngelHeart then this is always going to be very, very hard to pull off) who then manages her insights - not because she's channeling the occult or psychic or anything - it's because she's involved and it's her mum doing it all with the aid of some random dickhead who.. checks notes.. makes fucking dolls and randomly picks people for her to give the dolls too)

She can't even use a computer. She has to get bits of paper and shite in the most boring tripe method shown in any fucking detective/police show - why get a computer to sort through all the facts and data and geography and witness statements and known facts and events and organisations and people and the rest to correlate and cross-check lists against entered parameters when you can just stick fucking notes on a board or spread bollocks all over a carpet. It's not like it's new tech - I helped write a system for the Police that did just this in the 80s and versions of it are still used today for a variety of purposes - plus different countries already have all their pattern-matchers and number-crunchers running as evidence appears. But no. Fuck that. Bits of fucking paper and string on a really big wall or a carpet***

:lmao


Then. We get the doll. The (kind of) followed the clues to get the random doll and then it's all downhill. The mystery and suspense is gone. It's just some dickhead that makes dolls and some other dickhead gets them to where they are and the big reveal is that some dickhead that makes dolls and some other dickhead gets them to where they are.. BUT! It's her mum


I wouldn't even class it as a horror. Or a detective story. Or good.

Even when Longlegs killed himself, I was just thinking "Good. You annoying c*nt."


Not my favourite film and I do like a good psychological horror. This is probably among the worst. They must have run out of budget halfway through or something or had too many writers? Who knows?

Just really an excuse for Cage to be mad Cage.



*** I have no problem at all with people needing to visualise stuff, but when we use wallboards, it's all computerised and you have a tool that people can scribble on and add links and stuff and you can even generate it. The problem is that police don't tend to work on just one case - they'll have a number of cases to investigate. Also there is limited space in police stations and people might well be remote - especially if it's a case across a few counties, a country or several countries.  Also - these things tend to get unreadable and chaotic very, very quickly. I don't know what the current modus-operandi is for solving cases, but I find it hard to believe that officers would spend hours and hours and hours sticking bits of paper and string on a board where it might get knocked off by the cleaner, moved around or added (or removed) from incorrectly by junior operators/officers who have made a mistake.It's hard enough to manage tasks and stuff in a kanban setting without nipping off to the 19th century to do it all manually. Must take fucking hours and be mostly wrong most of the time.


We tend to use Miro for company-wide stuff and wow! Does it get absolutely chaotic after just 5 minutes. Pointers flying everywhere. Everyone following their own standards, most people not knowing what they are doing and you end up with a massive hodge-podge of random stuff at random levels to fix solutions which match whoever wrote it - which rarely matches anyone elses thought process.

I would expect that if someone were to visualise it, they'd use a Mind-Mapper as this is actually built for the job and does it all automatically. You can also use an AI assistant to do all the fiddly, boring bits. I use eDrawMind personally and I find it great.


[close]
« Last Edit: July 26, 2024, 01:56:42 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58371 on: July 26, 2024, 03:07:43 pm »
Saw Twisters last night, I wasn't expecting much and I got what I expected. It was as stupid as it was loud.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,285
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58372 on: July 26, 2024, 04:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on July 26, 2024, 11:34:10 am
Longlegs ... thought it was good, but a lesson in hype. It's nowhere near as scary as the pre-reviews said, and this whole "I need to process what I just watched' narrative of people leaving the Cinema. Come on. It wasn't THAT disturbing. It riffs on all kinds of shit like Hereditary too. Good but not great.


Working in Manchester, 'Longlegs' puts me in mind of something not a film.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,623
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58373 on: July 26, 2024, 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2024, 04:53:15 pm

Working in Manchester, 'Longlegs' puts me in mind of something not a film.

Haha, was that in Chinatown?
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,705
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58374 on: July 26, 2024, 08:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 26, 2024, 07:59:20 pm
Haha, was that in Chinatown?

My mates sister worked there.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,346
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58375 on: August 5, 2024, 11:55:34 pm »
Enjoyed Twisters for what it was, a silly summer blockbuster. Quite a fun film.

As a side note, I can clearly see why they chose David Corenswet as the new Superman. He certainly looks the part.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,302
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58376 on: Yesterday at 09:43:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  5, 2024, 11:55:34 pm
Enjoyed Twisters for what it was, a silly summer blockbuster. Quite a fun film.

As a side note, I can clearly see why they chose David Corenswet as the new Superman. He certainly looks the part.

I only watched the original for the first time 2 weeks ago. Is it more of the same or worth watching despite seeing the original so recently?

I thought it was a follow on, hence watching the original first and it was only since I learned it's a complete remake.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,346
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58377 on: Yesterday at 11:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 09:43:45 am
I only watched the original for the first time 2 weeks ago. Is it more of the same or worth watching despite seeing the original so recently?

I thought it was a follow on, hence watching the original first and it was only since I learned it's a complete remake.

It is pretty much more of the same.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58378 on: Today at 03:31:37 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 26, 2024, 12:47:01 pm
To be fair, the trailer made it look like it would be great.

A huge conspiracy, a hard-working, vunerable FBI agent who doesn't know who to trust as she follows the clues and digs into a huge and satantic cult that stretched throught the fabric of reality and our world involving demons, hell and the devil to a catastrophic ending for mankind.


.. instead we got

Spoiler

An agent who was part of the main story (Unless you have a story as strong and fucked up as AngelHeart then this is always going to be very, very hard to pull off) who then manages her insights - not because she's channeling the occult or psychic or anything - it's because she's involved and it's her mum doing it all with the aid of some random dickhead who.. checks notes.. makes fucking dolls and randomly picks people for her to give the dolls too)

She can't even use a computer. She has to get bits of paper and shite in the most boring tripe method shown in any fucking detective/police show - why get a computer to sort through all the facts and data and geography and witness statements and known facts and events and organisations and people and the rest to correlate and cross-check lists against entered parameters when you can just stick fucking notes on a board or spread bollocks all over a carpet. It's not like it's new tech - I helped write a system for the Police that did just this in the 80s and versions of it are still used today for a variety oo fixposes - plus different countries already have all their pattern-matcheelsesd number-crunchers running as evidence appears. But no. Fuck that. Bits of fucking paper and string on a really big wall or a carpet***

:lmao


Then. We get the doll. The (kind of) followed the clues to get the random doll and then it's all downhill. The mystery and suspense is gone. It's just some dickhead that makes dolls and some other dickhead gets them to where they are and the big reveal is that some dickhead that makes dolls and some other dickhead gets them to where they are.. BUT! It's her mum


I wouldn't even class it as a horror. Or a detective story. Or good.

Even when Longlegs killed himself, I was just thinking "Good. You annoying c*nt."


Not my favourite film and I do like a good psychological horror. This is probably among the worst. They must have run out of budget halfway through or something or had too many writers? Who knows?

Just really an excuse for Cage to be mad Cage.



*** I have no problem at all with people needing to visualise stuff, but when we use wallboards, it's all computerised and you have a tool that people can scribble on and add links and stuff and you can even generate it. The problem is that police don't tend to work on just one case - they'll have a number of cases to investigate. Also there is limited space in police stations and people might well be remote - especially if it's a case across a few counties, a country or several countries.  Also - these things tend to get unreadable and chaotic very, very quickly. I don't know what the current modus-operandi is for solving cases, but I find it hard to believe that officers would spend hours and hours and hours sticking bits of paper and string on a board where it might get knocked off by the cleaner, moved around or added (or removed) from incorrectly by junior operators/officers who have made a mistake.It's hard enough to manage tasks and stuff in a kanban setting without nipping off to the 19th century to do it all manually. Must take fucking hours and be mostly wrong most of the time.


We tend to use Miro for company-wide stuff and wow! Does it get absolutely chaotic after just 5 minutes. Pointers flying everywhere. Everyone following their own standards, most people not knowing what they are doing and you end up with a massive hodge-podge of random stuff at random levels to fix solutions which match whoever wrote it - which rarely matches anyone elses thought process.

I would expect that if someone were to visualise it, they'd use a Mind-Mapper as this is actually built for the job and does it all automatically. You can also use an AI assistant to do all the fiddly, boring bits. I use eDrawMind personally and I find it great.


[close]

Each to their own, but I have to say criticising a detective film set in the 90s for not using Miro is a bit of a strange one.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 1455 1456 1457 1458 1459 [1460]   Go Up
« previous next »
 