1. When the nuns were in the church with the kids and a riot started raging outside. Instead of bolting the doors til the riot was over - to protect the kids from the riot they dragged them right out of the safety of the church straight into the centre of the riot. Then again, my experience of nuns in my youth was that they were all child-hating sadists, so mybe that rang true



2. When the main character was locked in a room and suddenly flung herself on to the floor and then suddenly inexplicably for no reason at all lifted the rug off the floor to reveal the satanic scribblings underneath.



3. Just after the second car crash and the main character went through 'the change' - her weird body contortions had me roaring with laughter - it was like Mr Bean impersonating Ian Curtis. It was so funny I had to rewind to watch it again. Several times

I prefer to stick to posting positive posts about films I've enjoyed, rather than making negative ones about ones I didnt but as Avens asked for my opinion on First Omen it'd be rude not to, so here goes...I made it to the end, which isn't always the case these days so it had something going for it. Production qualities were high but I felt it was let down by a really substandard, clunking script which had a knock on effect of some real am-dram wooden acting, with the actors looking visibly uncomfortable with the lines they were having to trot out. Finchy from the Office was probably the worst but the main female lead wasn't much better - trotting out the exact same mono-face expression she'd done in the Servant. Bill Nighy did his best to struggle through without rolling his eyes but you could sense he felt he wad above this shit and it was just a pay day for him. Charles Dance was in and out in a brief flash, a name to add to the castlist to give it more actorly gravitas I suspect. It had it's moments thoughHorror films are daft by defintition, so it takes something to get the viewer involved - be it relating to the protaganists plight being something they can relate to ( home invasion, isolated cottage in the country etc) or feeling empathy towards the main characters - with this I didn't get any of that at all, I never got invested, I found it really unengaging and just watched on without the slightest care for what happened to anyone.Having said that, I watched with my nephew who loved it, feedback on here has been good so far and the reviews have been bordering on excellent - so it seems I'm totally out of step and my opinions are probaly best ignored - maybe just give it a go and decide for yourselves.Oh and at the risk of sounding like one of those trainspotting geeks who complain about such things as tthe wrong colour livery on a locomotive engine for the year a film was set - it was interesting to see the Italians boogieing down to disco music in clubs 3 years before the rest of the world.To end on a more positive note - I watched the 90's film 'Wag The Dog' the other night and loved it. A satire on american politics, their media and also taking a big pop at phoney american patriotism. In the post Trumpian/post truth age it's probably even more relevant now than in 1998 when the film was made. Great dialogue, laugh out loud funny as fuck at times and De Niro and Dustin Hoffman looked to have great fun playing off each other. Recommended.