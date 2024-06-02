« previous next »
We saw that Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare last night. Utter boring tosh.

Whoever wrote it is apparently unaware that the story behind action/adventure movies should see the protagonists overcoming challenges and setbacks as it progresses in order to engage the audience. Instead, the mains are immediately portrayed as invincible fighters who treat the entire German war machine as a laugh as they gun/knife/arrow/axe their way through half the Wehrmacht & Kriegsmarine. The few moments of minor tension are almost immediately resolved without any real effort, or sometimes even input from the characters.

Spoiler
When the Royal Navy catches up to them and threaten to scupper the whole plan, a U-boot turns up and they're able to just sail away from the ensuing battle. When the girl is captured towards the end and confronted by the main Nazi, surprise, she had a small pistol hidden the whole time. When the lad is caught planting that bomb by 3 German guards, he just pulls a gun and shoots 2 of them before they can react.
[close]

I'm not even sure what the point of hobbling the U-Boot fleet was after all that. It's not like the war effort needed American supplies and troops, the lads from this could have just walked slowly towards Berlin taking out each German as they popped up.

Fall Guy.

Amazing fun film, Gosling is Boss, he can do no wrong.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on June  2, 2024, 03:59:30 pm
I didn't even know they had made an Omen prequel, but there it was on Disney Plus when I was searching for something to download for watching on a flight.

I really enjoyed it, couple of scenes really did spook me out. Just don't think too deep about the original and enjoy it for what it is asca standalone movie.

Great to hear that music again as well.

I'd dowloaded it too, loved the origianal film but was waiting to see what people thought beofre watching ( so many things on my watchlist, old and new, and not enough time to watch them all. One thumbs up is enough to convicne me to give it a go.

Sidenote - back in the 80s my sister brought her boyfriend and his mate up to Liverpool for a judo competition and they all stayed at my Mums. The mate was the lad who'd played Damien in Omen 2 - he was a really nice friendly bloke and my Mum loved him cos he was so polite and well mannerred - but for me it was creepy as fuck having to share a bedroom with him.  ;D
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  2, 2024, 10:25:59 pm
Fall Guy.

Amazing fun film, Gosling is Boss, he can do no wrong.

He should use his Hollywood heft to get a Nice Guys sequel produced.  Still the most enjoyable film he's been in.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  3, 2024, 03:46:44 am
He should use his Hollywood heft to get a Nice Guys sequel produced.  Still the most enjoyable film he's been in.
One of a few Actor's who can nail Comedy, Action and Drama rolls and see no drop off.

Drive is my favourite movie of his, i'd like to see him do Blade runner again.
Quote from: Riquende on June  2, 2024, 04:22:24 pm
We saw that Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare last night. Utter boring tosh.

Whoever wrote it is apparently unaware that the story behind action/adventure movies should see the protagonists overcoming challenges and setbacks as it progresses in order to engage the audience. Instead, the mains are immediately portrayed as invincible fighters who treat the entire German war machine as a laugh as they gun/knife/arrow/axe their way through half the Wehrmacht & Kriegsmarine. The few moments of minor tension are almost immediately resolved without any real effort, or sometimes even input from the characters.

Spoiler
When the Royal Navy catches up to them and threaten to scupper the whole plan, a U-boot turns up and they're able to just sail away from the ensuing battle. When the girl is captured towards the end and confronted by the main Nazi, surprise, she had a small pistol hidden the whole time. When the lad is caught planting that bomb by 3 German guards, he just pulls a gun and shoots 2 of them before they can react.
[close]

I'm not even sure what the point of hobbling the U-Boot fleet was after all that. It's not like the war effort needed American supplies and troops, the lads from this could have just walked slowly towards Berlin taking out each German as they popped up.

Agree, a lazy, dramatically insert movie - if the script had been written by a student it would've been ripped apart by the class. They seemed to intentionally remove any jeopardy, threat or setbacks, and even with an ensemble of characters managed to avoid any of them growing or changing in any way.

Even the boring archetypes were inconsistent - Cavill's character is set up as the usual "crazy renegade who doesn't play by the rules" but then ends up being a cool, calculated people-pleaser for 90% of the film.

Wonder if the writers were too worried about including anything that might lead to them being accused of tarnishing the real life people it was based on.

JLo's new 'movie'

A
Total
Load
A
Shit.

Probably the worst movie I've seen in years.
Not sure if the right thread for this, but an interesting video. Much better analysis than the more sensationalized videos of this type elsewhere -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MwO5fGL2MeY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MwO5fGL2MeY</a>

Quote from: BarryCrocker on June  4, 2024, 01:19:55 pm
JLo's new 'movie'

A
Total
Load
A
Shit.

Probably the worst movie I've seen in years.

This is a big surprise.

Was that the one that was a combination of Bollywood, Inception, Gigli, A Star is Born and the Matrix?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June  4, 2024, 01:19:55 pm
JLo's new 'movie'

A
Total
Load
A
Shit.

Probably the worst movie I've seen in years.

8/10.
Quote from: Six Beardy on June  2, 2024, 11:14:06 pm
I'd dowloaded it too, loved the origianal film but was waiting to see what people thought beofre watching ( so many things on my watchlist, old and new, and not enough time to watch them all. One thumbs up is enough to convicne me to give it a go.

Sidenote - back in the 80s my sister brought her boyfriend and his mate up to Liverpool for a judo competition and they all stayed at my Mums. The mate was the lad who'd played Damien in Omen 2 - he was a really nice friendly bloke and my Mum loved him cos he was so polite and well mannerred - but for me it was creepy as fuck having to share a bedroom with him.  ;D

I feel similarly. Slightly sceptical about it, but definitely willing to be convinced. Let us know your thoughts if you get round to it -- if two out of two say yes, I'll give it a go  ;D

What a claim to fame that is. Any idea what he's been up to since? Other than judo, obviously.
Has the next Aliens film become teenagers in space?
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June  5, 2024, 11:43:01 am
Has the next Aliens film become teenagers in space?

It does look that way. Everything else looks great but yeah having a bunch of teens running a ship deep in space does stick out like a sore thumb.
Quote from: Avens on June  5, 2024, 03:46:27 am
I feel similarly. Slightly sceptical about it, but definitely willing to be convinced. Let us know your thoughts if you get round to it -- if two out of two say yes, I'll give it a go  ;D
Definitely watch First Omen - it's good (and not just surprisingly good!). It's on Disney+ in the UK

Impressed with the direction, given it's her first film. They absolutely nailed the casting too
Quote from: classycarra on May 27, 2024, 04:24:53 pm
Furiosa was great fun for a bank holiday afternoon! Wasn't expecting it to be so good - thought it would be a step below Fury Road but it's not, just slightly different format

Went yesterday.  Brilliant.  Loved it.

Spoiler
That epic battle between 'The Mortifiyers' and Jack/Furiosa protecting the rig through the desert, was jaw-droppingly good.
[close]

My favorite character was Joe's son 'Scrotus'. :)
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June  5, 2024, 11:43:01 am
Has the next Aliens film become teenagers in space?

Looks like it a bit doesn't it,i've come accustomed to not being the target audience for most Hollywood stuff these days but hope it's not going to be 'let's put this bunch of annoying emo kids in space with an Alien'.

Showing my age here and different things speak to the younger people but good movies are good movies regardless,hope this is one as i loved the first 2 and liked a few others in the Alien series of films.
So, Feather's McGraw is making a comeback at Christmas, I can't wait.  ;D

https://youtu.be/nmQzeipJVXI?si=IkXwiFaY84153kVk
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June  7, 2024, 05:07:18 pm
So, Feather's McGraw is making a comeback at Christmas, I can't wait.  ;D

https://youtu.be/nmQzeipJVXI?si=IkXwiFaY84153kVk


Cant believe its been so long since he made it back onto a Wallace and Gromit show/film.
Quote from: killer-heels on June  7, 2024, 06:37:09 pm
Cant believe its been so long since he made it back onto a Wallace and Gromit show/film.

I know, I was made up when I heard about it.  :D
I prefer to stick to posting positive posts about films I've enjoyed, rather than making negative ones about ones I didnt but as Avens asked for my opinion on First Omen it'd be rude not to, so here goes... ;D

I made it to the end, which isn't always the case these days so it had something going for it. Production qualities were high but I felt it was let down by a really substandard, clunking script which had a knock on effect of some real am-dram wooden acting, with the actors looking visibly uncomfortable with the lines they were having to trot out. Finchy from the Office was probably the worst but the main female lead wasn't much better - trotting out the exact same mono-face expression she'd done in the Servant. Bill Nighy did his best to struggle through without rolling his eyes but you could sense he felt he wad above this shit and it was just a pay day for him. Charles Dance was in and out in a brief flash, a name to add to the castlist to give it more actorly gravitas I suspect. It had it's moments though

Horror films are daft by defintition, so it takes something to get the viewer involved - be it relating to the protaganists plight being something they can relate to ( home invasion, isolated cottage in the country etc) or feeling empathy towards the main characters - with this I didn't get any of that at all, I never got invested, I found it really unengaging and just watched on without the slightest care for what happened to anyone.

Having said that, I watched with my nephew who loved it, feedback on here has been good so far and the reviews have been bordering on excellent - so it seems I'm totally out of step and my opinions are probaly best ignored - maybe just give it a go and decide for yourselves.

Oh and at the risk of sounding like one of those trainspotting geeks who complain about such things as tthe wrong colour livery on a locomotive engine for the year a film was set - it was interesting to see the Italians  boogieing down to disco music in clubs 3 years before the rest of the world. ;D

Spoiler
Favourite moments for me...

1. When the nuns were in the church with the kids and a riot started raging outside. Instead of bolting the doors  til the riot was over - to protect the kids from the riot they dragged them right out of the safety of the church straight into the centre of the riot. Then again, my experience of nuns in my youth was that they were all child-hating sadists, so mybe that rang true  ;D

2. When the main character was locked in a room and suddenly flung herself on to the floor and then suddenly inexplicably for no reason at all lifted the rug off the floor to reveal the satanic scribblings underneath.

3. Just after the second car crash and the main character went through 'the change' - her weird body contortions had me roaring with laughter - it was like Mr Bean impersonating Ian Curtis. It was so funny I had to rewind to watch it again. Several times  ;D
[close]

To end on a more positive note - I watched the 90's film 'Wag The Dog' the other night and loved it. A satire on american politics, their media and also taking a big pop at phoney american patriotism. In the post Trumpian/post truth age it's probably even more relevant now than in 1998 when the film was made. Great dialogue, laugh out loud funny as fuck at times and De Niro and Dustin Hoffman looked to have great fun playing off each other. Recommended.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June  7, 2024, 06:46:37 pm
I know, I was made up when I heard about it.  :D
Whos going to play Wallace? Wont be the same without Peter Sallis  :'(
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 03:34:34 pm
Whos going to play Wallace? Wont be the same without Peter Sallis  :'(

That's a point, I am presuming they will have someone in mind as it's a Christmas release.
Brian Blessed would be perfect.
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:11:49 pm
Brian Blessed would be perfect.

Or Matt Berry
Jeff Nichols 'The Bikeriders' looks excellent, getting some great reviews.

As for The First Omen, I didn't make it to the end.  Dreadful.
