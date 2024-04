Saw Underground for the first time in a long time and had forgotten just what an extraordinary film it is - anarchic, beautiful, inventive and endlessly ambitious. For me, the last two scenes are up there with the best final 10 minutes of anything in cinema.



It actually made me sad that 'they don't make films like this anymore,' which nothing had in a while. The mid-90's really were an insanely good time for films, up there with virtually any time in the 40's or 70's IMO.