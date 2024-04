The Flash. Couldn't watch it. Opening five minutes was enough. DREADFUL.



Yeah, it was bad. Haven’t seen Aquaman 2 but Flash was a worthy nail in coffin of the DC universe.Saw the new Godzilla x Kong yesterday - more of a Kong film in truth, Godzilla doesn’t really suit this new style/aesthetic they’ve gone for which is much less serious than King of the Monsters.Scar King steals the show, just not enough of him in it. Still need to watch Monarch.