an best picture in particularly has been on an almost uninterrupted bad run.



I've yet to have seen Zone of Interest but a few friends I'm in an Oscar pool with (only one I got wrong was Sound) were chatting about this year's race and we all agreed this has been the best line-up in years. Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, Poor Things or The Holdovers would have cleaned up in the likes of the CODA year. Even though I had some issues with Killers of the Flower Moon it would still be better than some of the nominees in past years. Maestro is the only one I'd definitely say could have been swapped out for something else (For example, Priscilla is a superior film to it)