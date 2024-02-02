« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 2, 2024, 08:28:25 pm
Quote from: Livbes on February  2, 2024, 07:52:20 pm
Carl Weathers dead at 76.   :'(

Not Apollo. Fucking shite news.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 3, 2024, 05:21:15 am
Killers of the Flower Moon. What a movie. Absolutely brilliant story-telling and acting about a piece of history I knew nothing about.

Mad to think that was only 100 years ago.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 3, 2024, 10:40:37 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  2, 2024, 07:43:44 pm
Theres a new Wallace and bro it film out at Christmas

Their stuff is great!  Proper laugh out loud!  Last thing I read, was that Ardman were running out of modelling clay, as their supplier went under.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 3, 2024, 04:19:20 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on February  2, 2024, 09:51:44 am
I ended up missing the start of Kinky Boots due to missing a bus, so went to see Argylle instead.  I have *no idea* how you would rate something that fun as only a 1 star.  Not saying it is worth more than 3, but it is *way* better than Kingsman 2, for instance (I  know Bradshaw rated the first 2/5 - so if you liked that film, I'd say you'd like this one - it's certainly less misogynist).  Maybe 20 mins too long, which is why I'd probably rate it a 7/10. Very silly plots and twists, but executed well - dumb spy fun it certainly is.

Yeah a solid 3/5 for me, maybe too long. Action sequences in the 3rd act a bit of a let down.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 4, 2024, 11:01:04 pm
Badland Hunters

An entertaining action romp - South Korean - worth a watch, but gets a bit silly at the e.. well, the beginning probably :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 5, 2024, 08:14:30 am
Watched Triangle Of Sadness last night.

Absolutely brilliant movie and such a piss take of the super rich.

Woody Harrelson only has a small part and steals every scene.

The Russian Oligarch hiring a Helicopter to fly out miles out to sea to drop 3 jars of Nutella for his Wife and also his "Side Ho" as my Other Half called her was a blatant piss take.

I need to watch it again to see if i missed anything in it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 5, 2024, 08:59:43 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on February  5, 2024, 08:14:30 am
Watched Triangle Of Sadness last night.

Absolutely brilliant movie and such a piss take of the super rich.

Woody Harrelson only has a small part and steals every scene.

The Russian Oligarch hiring a Helicopter to fly out miles out to sea to drop 3 jars of Nutella for his Wife and also his "Side Ho" as my Other Half called her was a blatant piss take.

I need to watch it again to see if i missed anything in it.

I love the old couple Clementine and Winston who just happen to be grenade manufacturers. Wonder if there characters were named after Clementine & Winston Churchill.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 5, 2024, 09:47:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  5, 2024, 08:59:43 am
I love the old couple Clementine and Winston who just happen to be grenade manufacturers. Wonder if there characters were named after Clementine & Winston Churchill.
I didn't know they made their money from that.

I'm definitely watching it again this week.

"Is this one of ours"  :lmao
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 5, 2024, 10:28:39 am
Partly because I was in a slightly masochistic mood and partly because I wanted to recalibrate my idea of what a good film looked like, last night I sought out to watch as bad a film as I could find. Aliens vs Predator: Requiem (2007) fit the bill quite nicely. Possibly the worst lit major film I've seen (it's impossible to make out what's happening for the majority of the runtime), it's also weirdly mean-spirited, introducing characters and then killing off them immediately in unusually brutal ways.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 5, 2024, 10:44:42 am
Going to see Dune Part 1 in IMAX on Friday. Again. For those who might have missed it first time around it is showing worldwide in select cinemas this weekend only - so look around. Its well worth a trip to the best screen you have near you.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
February 5, 2024, 10:46:06 pm
They cloned Tyrone


Absolutely loved it and star turns from all the cast. Great story and great motherfucking acting.

9/10


Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:53:00 am

The Beekeeper.

-1/10

One of the worst movies I have ever seen.
