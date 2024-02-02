Partly because I was in a slightly masochistic mood and partly because I wanted to recalibrate my idea of what a good film looked like, last night I sought out to watch as bad a film as I could find. Aliens vs Predator: Requiem (2007) fit the bill quite nicely. Possibly the worst lit major film I've seen (it's impossible to make out what's happening for the majority of the runtime), it's also weirdly mean-spirited, introducing characters and then killing off them immediately in unusually brutal ways.