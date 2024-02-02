Watched Triangle Of Sadness last night.



Absolutely brilliant movie and such a piss take of the super rich.



Woody Harrelson only has a small part and steals every scene.



The Russian Oligarch hiring a Helicopter to fly out miles out to sea to drop 3 jars of Nutella for his Wife and also his "Side Ho" as my Other Half called her was a blatant piss take.



I need to watch it again to see if i missed anything in it.