Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Topic: The RAWK Film Thread
Hedley Lamarr
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Livbes on
Yesterday
at 07:52:20 pm
Carl Weathers dead at 76. :'(
Not Apollo. Fucking shite news.
BarryCrocker
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Killers of the Flower Moon. What a movie. Absolutely brilliant story-telling and acting about a piece of history I knew nothing about.
Mad to think that was only 100 years ago.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
