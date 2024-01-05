« previous next »
Don't have any hard evidence to back this up but it feels to me in recent years the big Christmas releases seem to come out on streaming services. "Big" might be the wrong word there but films that spring to mind are Glass Onion last year, Saltburn this year. Both had a pretty big cultural impact that may not have happened if they'd have been Boxing Day cinema releases, like they may have been years ago.

Amazon, Netflix etc seem to have cottoned onto the fact people are sat around in their houses more at that time of year maybe.
I think Big is the wrong word given Amazon's advertising was led by a bit of Christmas schlock featuring Eddie Murphy. Eddie Murphy? Is it 1992?
Just watched leave the world behind. Not bad. Well acted and I am partial to a screen apocalypse. My wife despised it, though.
Leave The World Behind was pretty good. I dont really understand the hate for it.

Both Saltburn and Maestro were hugely enjoyable. The former for just being a bit wild and original, the latter mainly for two great leading performances.
If you're a horror fan, When Evil Lurks is a belter. Knocks most formulaic Hollywood shockers into a cocked hat.
The Boy and the Heron takes a long time get going but it's worth the wait, a film that rewards you as it unfolds. One that gives you a lot to think about - as long as it isn't the minutae of the plot.

It looks and sounds sumptuous too, one of the best Ghibli scores and extensive use of watercolours for the backgrounds. I wouldn't say it's a brilliant film but it has brilliant parts, illuminated by wonderful cinematography and design, some of my favourite being:

souls rising into the skies like Chinese lanterns, the recognition of tower Kiriko and the descent through the budgie-filled tower.
I did a HUGE scoff when I saw there was an Alive remake and assumed it would be shit but boredom forced me to give Society of the Snow an go and I have to say it was really good. I wish I could have watched it without having seen Alive. I didnt warm to the characters as much as the original, but this version was more brutal and a better reflection of the realities of a survival situation.
I'm not sure it's necessarily that. After all Saltburn for instance was given a theatrical release in Canada and the United States before it went on Amazon and it had little uptake during its theatrical run and Glass Onion was given a small limited release in November 2022 before Netflix gave it a wide release last year. Also unlike Glass Onion, Saltburn is hardly a film for the whole family to be sitting around watching ;D I do agree Netflix and Amazon have realized that putting a film with enough buzz will draw plenty of viewers who are looking for something to watch. In some respects its not too different than ITV or BBC years ago showing a recent Bond film on Christmas Day.

I think what is noticeable in recent years is the type of Christmas releases have changed. There is less guaranteed awards season material. If you look at films released within the last ten days of the year you have Oscar bait/Awards Season material, blockbusters, comedies, family films and dramas.

Arguably, the biggest problem here is seemingly that in recent years the theatrical Christmas period releases haven't been as memorable. For example in 2002, Catch Me If You Can, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Pianist, Chicago, Gangs of New York, 25th Hour and The Hours were all released in the last two weeks of the year. Five of those (Chicago, Gangs of New York, The Hours, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Pianist) were the Best Picture nominations for that year.

But funnily enough if you go back like two decades ago, prior to when the likes of Miramax worked out you could prime voters to select films released at the end of the year, you'll find that studios frequently weren't arsed around Christmas time. For example 1994's Christmas period releases included I.Q., a live action version of The Jungle Book, Legends of the Fall, Little Women, The Madness of King George, Nell, Richie Rich, Street Fighter. Granted there is some Oscar bait in there, but nobody was buying. In fact the most popular film at the box-office in 1994 for the entire Christmas period that was released on December 16th was Dumb and Dumber ;D


Agreeing with all that. Went to see it this afternoon, majestic animation, right up there with the most beautiful Ghibli films. It struck me as bit of a "greatest hits" of previous films, which is maybe why the storyline felt like it was missing some cohesion.

I guess the traumatic bits didn't really grab me like Grave of the Fireflies, or the exploration and feelings of abandonment in Spirited Away. Again the characters are all memorable visually but I can't help but feel deeper versions appeared in prior films.

I'll watch it again and try and grasp what I missed the first time. Didn't help some tall fella was ahead of me blocking some of the subs!

It had trailers for All of Us Strangers and Poor Things, going to be a busy month of trips to the cinema.
We watched A24's Talk To Me.

Aussie horror movie, I'm not really one for that genre but I found it brilliant.

Apparently A24 greenlit a sequel last summer so should hopefully be out in the next 12 months.
Im on a roll. The Eight Mountains is another beautiful film, 10/10. I dont know what the general consensus is but 2022 was a great year in my book.
Wonderful movie, the follow ups went for box office mindless action, but First Blood had a message.
Going to watch a mystery screening at my local Light cinema (am an infinity member) on Thursday, followed by Poor Things on Friday.  Should be fun
In the novel Rambo (he didn't have a first name in the book) is essentially on the verge of becoming a serial killer, cracking read.
Full of social messages.

Downhill sharply from there, especially that laughably terrible (candidate for the worst film of all time IMO) third film. Still makes me laugh how the third film used to have a dedication to the 'brave fighters of Mujahideen' until those same 'brave fighters' murdered 3,000 in the US and were reclassified as terrorists.

Of course, the Mujahideen were always terrorists. They were just fighting the US's enemies in the 70's/80s, so were actually 'freedom fighters'.

Cos that's how hypocrisy works, innit?

Your shoehorn is visible from space ;D
Just looking at what's on at the Odeon.  Has anyone any experience of Indian-Tamil language cinema?

There's a movie out called "Captain Miller".   On some basic research, the director Arun Matheswaran appears to be a bit of talent.

Analeesan "Eesa", a former British soldier called Captain Miller, is on a mission to protect his village from the British as they intend to loot a treasure hidden and protected by the villagers.

Watched the trailer and it looks like a whole shed-load of fun!  I might give it a whirl later this week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujhWbKP1rKA&t=143s
Having thoroughly enjoyed Schitts Creek Daniel Levys debut as a writer/director of films is now on Netflix. Good Grief sees Levy losing his husband in a car accident and then as the 1st anniversary nears a new revelation leads him to take his friends to Paris for a weekend.

Very good film, more a drama with a few funny bits than anything else.

Followed that up with Portrait of a Lady on Fire which I thought was amazing.
If I remember correctly, the Mujahideen got a positive shout on the Bond movie "The Living Daylights" as well!
Thinking of sitting my youngest down to watch this one
I went to see Poor Things last night.

It's absolutely batshit insane, and to be honest, pretty incredible. Emma Stone is a lock for Best Actress at the Oscars, and I'd imagine Mark Ruffalo gets a nod for Supporting Actor as he's brilliant.

It's beautifully shot - there are black and white scenes which look like Lynch's Elephant Man, and then it explodes into vibrant colour with design like a Terry Gilliam film.

Brief description of the plot, hidden for spoilers in case you want to go in cold:

What's it about? Well, a woman throws herself off a bridge, for reasons that become clear towards the end of the film, and her body is recovered by a genius surgeon who hides from the public due to his facial scars. He then brings her back to life by planting the brain of her unborn baby into her, and reanimating her corpse. She then goes off on a journey round Europe to experience sexual and emotional awakening.

You know, your common or garden blockbuster.[/spoller]

If you like weird, unsettling off-kilter films, you will absolutely adore this.
What's it about? Well, a woman throws herself off a bridge, for reasons that become clear towards the end of the film, and her body is recovered by a genius surgeon who hides from the public due to his facial scars. He then brings her back to life by planting the brain of her unborn baby into her, and reanimating her corpse. She then goes off on a journey round Europe to experience sexual and emotional awakening.

You know, your common or garden blockbuster.[/spoller]

If you like weird, unsettling off-kilter films, you will absolutely adore this.
Lanthimos Is the most original, daring filmmaker since David Lynch,  I havent seen anything prior to Dogtooth, but loved that and everything hes made since.  The Killing Of A Sacred Deer is sublime.  His cinematographer of choice of late Robbie Ryan who specialises in realism with a hint of surrealism.  Perfect partnership.

Absolutely. Lynch is my all time favourite director, and as Ive pretty much given up on getting another film from him, then Lanthinos is the perfect alternative. There were moments in Poor Things where I just got really giddy at what I was watching.
Has anyone re-watched Dune since it released on Netflix? I swear there is a whole bunch of additional scenes/context vs the cinema version but cannot find any sort of confirmation of that online... Just curious for others opinions... Making me doubt my memory bigtime!
All I know is that I had to turn it up to 70 on the volume to hear the dialogue. Were usually on 12.
The Mrs and I have subtitles on with pretty much everything nowadays. Mumbling dialogue/volume issues seem commonplace nowadays.
Watched Foe last night on Amazon.

Awful movie, avoid.
I watched a YouTube of why that was recently. None of it seemed anything to do with normal people with normal TVs just wanting to watch TV.
Ferrari isn't quite A grade Michael Mann but definitely an enjoyable two and a bit hours. An absorbing character study, very good performances on the whole (Shailene Woodley didn't quite work for me), the old age make-up worked, it looked brilliant and you really got a sense of the speed and glamour of motor racing. It took its time without dragging and it felt like a film for adults.
So the mystery screening film that I went to last night turned out to be The Beekeeper, the new Jason Stahtham action flick.

Enjoyable, shlocky action, definitely with Bourne/John Wick vibes with regards to the violence etc.  Not sure it needs to be seen on the big screen, but it was fun.

Going to see Poor Things later.
Going to watch Killers of the Flower Moon shortly. Looking forward to it.
that's a bold starting time for a four-hourer, respect! hope you enjoy it!
Oh it's a given for me -unless it's an old movie- subtitles are a must.

It's all muffled and garbled, you turn the volume way up on an action movie to hear the dialog   ....until an explosion happens  ;D
Bloody hell. Poor Things was extraordinary, exceptional, out of this world. Absolutely a masterpiece. Emma Stone was utterly mesmeric, maybe the best role I've seen in years. And mark ruffalo put in a career best performance as well
Its shite. I lost most of my hearing in the past couple of years thanks to a tumour. I cant watch anything modern without subs, even when I have hearing aids on. Means I cant enjoy the cinema anymore which annoys me no end. Movies previous to 2000 are usually fine, though.

Watched rebel moon there. All a bit silly, melodramatic and humourless. Unfortunately, my hearing was still good enough to make out Charlie Hunnams Belfast accent. Shackin so it was. Nice to see Fra Fee in it. Hopefully has a bigger role in the next one. Worked with him on a short film before and hes a lovely guy.
Seeing it on Wednesday. Someone I know saw a preview and immediately declared it in his top five ever. Really pumped for this, big fan of both Lanthimos and Stone.
"Better Days" (2019) - a Chinese film about a high-school senior who is being bullied and the punk who decides to protect her.

Sometimes when you finish a really great film you can get carried away with praise, and it doesn't hold up to later viewing. I just can't imagine that happening with this film. It is stunning. Definitely belongs on that top shelf of this century's best films so far, right next to "Shoplifters" and "Parasite." This beautiful song closes it out.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/=1VaqVFmatx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/=1VaqVFmatx8</a>
