Don't have any hard evidence to back this up but it feels to me in recent years the big Christmas releases seem to come out on streaming services. "Big" might be the wrong word there but films that spring to mind are Glass Onion last year, Saltburn this year. Both had a pretty big cultural impact that may not have happened if they'd have been Boxing Day cinema releases, like they may have been years ago.



Amazon, Netflix etc seem to have cottoned onto the fact people are sat around in their houses more at that time of year maybe.



Spoiler Oscar Bait/Awards Season Material (OB)

Comedies (C)

Blockbusters (B)

Family (F)

* - Nominated for Best Picture



2012

Django Unchained - OB *

Les Miserables - OB *

Parental Guidance - F

Promised Land - OB

This is 40 - C

The Impossible - OB



2013



Grudge Match - B

Lone Survivor - D

Secret Life of Walter Mitty - OB

Wolf of Wall Street - B/OB *

Labor Day - C



2014



American Sniper - OB *

Big Eyes - OB

The Gambler - D

The Interview - C

Into the Woods -F

Selma - OB *

Unbroken - OB



2015



Concussion - OB

Daddy's Home - C

Hateful Eight - OB

Joy - OB

The Revenant - OB *



2016



Hidden Figures - OB *

Live By Night - OB

Passengers - B

Patriot's Day - OB

Silence - OB

Sing - F

Why Him? - C



2017



All The Money in the World - OB

Bright - B

Downsizing - OB

Father Figures - OB

The Greatest Showman - OB

Hostiles - OB

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - F

Molly's Game - OB

Phantom Thread - OB *

The Post - OB *



2018



Aquaman - B

Bumblebee - B

Holmes & Watson - C

On the Basis of Sex - OB

Vice - OB *

Welcome to Marwen - OB



2019



1917 - OB *

Cats - OB

Just Mercy - OB

Little Women - OB *

Spies in Disguise - F

Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker - B

Togo - F



2020



News of the World - OB

One Night in Miami - OB

Promising Young Woman - OB *

Soul - F

Wonder Woman 1984 - B



2021



The King's Man - B

Matrix Resurrections -B

Sing 2 - F

Tragedy of Macbeth - OB



2022



A Man Called Otto - OB

Babylon - OB

I Wanna Dance with Somebody - OB

Pale Blue Eye - OB

Puss in Boots: Last Wish - F

Women Talking - OB *



2023



Anyone But You - C

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - B

Boys in the Boat - OB

Color Purple - OB

Ford vs. Ferrari - OB

Iron Claw - D

Wonka - F

I'm not sure it's necessarily that. After all Saltburn for instance was given a theatrical release in Canada and the United States before it went on Amazon and it had little uptake during its theatrical run and Glass Onion was given a small limited release in November 2022 before Netflix gave it a wide release last year. Also unlike Glass Onion, Saltburn is hardly a film for the whole family to be sitting around watchingI do agree Netflix and Amazon have realized that putting a film with enough buzz will draw plenty of viewers who are looking for something to watch. In some respects its not too different than ITV or BBC years ago showing a recent Bond film on Christmas Day.I think what is noticeable in recent years is the type of Christmas releases have changed. There is less guaranteed awards season material. If you look at films released within the last ten days of the year you have Oscar bait/Awards Season material, blockbusters, comedies, family films and dramas.Arguably, the biggest problem here is seemingly that in recent years the theatrical Christmas period releases haven't been as memorable. For example in 2002, Catch Me If You Can, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Pianist, Chicago, Gangs of New York, 25th Hour and The Hours were all released in the last two weeks of the year. Five of those (Chicago, Gangs of New York, The Hours, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Pianist) were the Best Picture nominations for that year.But funnily enough if you go back like two decades ago, prior to when the likes of Miramax worked out you could prime voters to select films released at the end of the year, you'll find that studios frequently weren't arsed around Christmas time. For example 1994's Christmas period releases included I.Q., a live action version of The Jungle Book, Legends of the Fall, Little Women, The Madness of King George, Nell, Richie Rich, Street Fighter. Granted there is some Oscar bait in there, but nobody was buying. In fact the most popular film at the box-office in 1994 for the entire Christmas period that was released on December 16th was Dumb and Dumber