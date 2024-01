Godzilla Minus One is brilliant. The set pieces with the monster were tense as fook. The movie also had a nice bit of heart thrown in for good measure.



A definite nod to JAWS in the first act.



I am usually a heathen when it comes to movie sound and music but I thought the Film score was magnificent.



My lad reckons itís the best film heís watched at the cinema this year.



Cheers for the heads up RAWKites.