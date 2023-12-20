Got into the Christmas spirit yesterday by watching Home Alone. Always winds me up when people say they prefer the second. The first is magic. There's no fat on it at all. The second one is fun and all, but the very nature of the parents fucking it up again is so dumb. Plus the way the Wet Bandits randomly show up in New York. Too many stupid coincidences. Everyone bigs up Tim Curry in HA2 but I find it all a bit cartoonish.