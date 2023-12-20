Godzilla minus one was absolutely class - get to a cinema if you're remotely interested
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Cheers for the heads up CCBooked Trafford Centre screening for me and my lad next week. Looking forward to it.
Just watched a fantastic interview with the director Christian Tafdrup. He explains some of the reasons behind the character's decisions and lots of other stuff.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEMDcsGfTtQSeems like a great guy and I am going to catch some of his earlier work.Incidentally, he sounds like and has the mannerisms of our very own Mo Salah. He reminds me of a Caucasian version of Mo.
Echo some of the thoughts on Leave the World Behind. Absolutely dreadful.
Aquaman and the lost Kingdom is getting some really bad reviews
Watched Dial of Destiny, was the most paint-by-numbers, uninspiring, average Indy film I could've imagined. Choc full of CGI as well, felt like pretty much every backdrop was fake.It wasn't a bad film, but it wasn't a good one either.
I thought it was terrible. Crystal Skull was bad but this was worse for me. The CGI was everywhere and really took me out of the film.
Has anyone watched Rebel Moon? I was pretty excited by it but haven't heard a lot of buzz which is sort of disappointing.Either way it's presumably better than that awful Julia Roberts thing... Surely?
