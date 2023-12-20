« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1432 1433 1434 1435 1436 [1437]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3271199 times)

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57440 on: December 20, 2023, 12:24:04 pm »
Wonka was silly good fun. The supporting cast - especially the 'villains' - play it like a pantomime. The story is a bit contrived, although there's a couple of knowing nods to this in the script.

Chalamet lacks the charisma of Wilder, but you could put that down to the character here being little more than a kid (likewise about Wilder's Wonka having a 'glint of malevolent mischief' about him that Chalamet's wide-eyed and innocent portrayal is without)

Agree with previous comments that Hugh Grant's Oompa-Lumpa steals the whole film.

I enjoyed it as a festive treat (all the family went - me, wife, two daughters aged 20 & 15)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,726
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57441 on: December 20, 2023, 12:33:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 18, 2023, 09:19:37 pm
Godzilla minus one was absolutely class - get to a cinema if you're remotely interested

Cheers for the heads up CC

Booked Trafford Centre screening for me and my lad next week.  Looking forward to it.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,443
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57442 on: December 20, 2023, 12:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 20, 2023, 12:33:19 pm
Cheers for the heads up CC

Booked Trafford Centre screening for me and my lad next week.  Looking forward to it.
good stuff mate, hope you guys have a great time with it - should be a nice holiday film i think!
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57443 on: December 20, 2023, 06:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 13, 2023, 02:56:22 pm
Just watched a fantastic interview with the director Christian Tafdrup.  He explains some of the reasons behind the character's decisions and lots of other stuff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEMDcsGfTtQ

Seems like a great guy and I am going to catch some of his earlier work.

Incidentally, he sounds like and has the mannerisms of our very own Mo Salah.  He reminds me of a Caucasian version of Mo.
Just watched this - very interesting indeed. Another Danish film I watched recently was Another Round with Mads Mikkelsen - also excellent (and less traumatic :))
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,490
  • Dutch Class
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57444 on: December 20, 2023, 07:22:00 pm »
Another Round is superb
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,459
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57445 on: December 21, 2023, 11:33:12 am »
Echo some of the thoughts on Leave the World Behind. Absolutely dreadful.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,192
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57446 on: December 21, 2023, 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on December 21, 2023, 11:33:12 am
Echo some of the thoughts on Leave the World Behind. Absolutely dreadful.

All I can think is someone showed up with a wheelbarrow of cash for the cast, because it's so bad
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,007
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57447 on: December 21, 2023, 02:28:34 pm »
Watched Dial of Destiny, was the most paint-by-numbers, uninspiring, average Indy film I could've imagined.  Choc full of CGI as well, felt like pretty much every backdrop was fake.

It wasn't a bad film, but it wasn't a good one either.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,696
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57448 on: Yesterday at 01:58:49 am »
Aquaman and the lost Kingdom is getting some really bad reviews
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57449 on: Yesterday at 11:17:21 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 01:58:49 am
Aquaman and the lost Kingdom is getting some really bad reviews


Well I'm shocked

(Even the trailer looks shite)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57450 on: Yesterday at 11:23:58 am »
Got into the Christmas spirit yesterday by watching Home Alone. Always winds me up when people say they prefer the second. The first is magic. There's no fat on it at all. The second one is fun and all, but the very nature of the parents fucking it up again is so dumb. Plus the way the Wet Bandits randomly show up in New York. Too many stupid coincidences. Everyone bigs up Tim Curry in HA2 but I find it all a bit cartoonish.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,918
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57451 on: Yesterday at 11:36:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on December 21, 2023, 02:28:34 pm
Watched Dial of Destiny, was the most paint-by-numbers, uninspiring, average Indy film I could've imagined.  Choc full of CGI as well, felt like pretty much every backdrop was fake.

It wasn't a bad film, but it wasn't a good one either.
I thought it was terrible. Crystal Skull was bad but this was worse for me. The CGI was everywhere and really took me out of the film.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57452 on: Yesterday at 01:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:36:28 am
I thought it was terrible. Crystal Skull was bad but this was worse for me. The CGI was everywhere and really took me out of the film.

Think i'll give this a pass then,almost everybody's saying it's worse than Crystal Skull and i struggled to finish that one.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,192
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57453 on: Yesterday at 05:04:49 pm »
Has anyone watched Rebel Moon? I was pretty excited by it but haven't heard a lot of buzz which is sort of disappointing.

Either way it's presumably better than that awful Julia Roberts thing... Surely?
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #57454 on: Today at 01:18:13 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:04:49 pm
Has anyone watched Rebel Moon? I was pretty excited by it but haven't heard a lot of buzz which is sort of disappointing.

Either way it's presumably better than that awful Julia Roberts thing... Surely?
I don't read reviews, I know both what I like and dislike, I don't need to be spoon fed by people in the assorted media.

Do you like the films of Kurosawa, specifically,  Seven Samurai? The Sturges remake, The Magnificent Seven...everyone likes that film.

Rebel Moon is a sci-fi version of Seven Samurai. I enjoyed it, mindless fun.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1432 1433 1434 1435 1436 [1437]   Go Up
« previous next »
 