Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Pistolero on November 18, 2023, 09:16:01 am
The Killer is terrific ...Fassbender superb as the ice cold, non-blinking, Smiths loving, nihilistic hitman.....part American Psycho, part Day of the Jackal......one of Fincher's best. 8/10

I put that on last night and about two minutes of monologue in i was like, yep, defo not in the mood for this one

got a lot of time for Fincher (and Fassbender for that matter), so will coming back to it for sure, i've heard good things and your comparative movies only adds to that
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 14, 2023, 09:58:50 pm
Loved the Hunger Games trilogy, so looking forward to this. Watching with my daughters on Friday.

https://youtu.be/NxW_X4kzeus?si=-Xl6c4I4626FuqMx


It was good. Not at the level of the original trilogy, but still enjoyable. The world-building is really interesting.

Loads of potential for more prequels, too. Still many questions, especially about the origins of Panem. The producers have said, though, that they will only make what Suzanne Collins writes (maybe scared of going down the Benioff & Weiss route of freestyling once the source material runs out)
Offline S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Another big fan of The Killer here. I was the opposite to you Armand, I knew instantly I would love it.
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Just reading that when Napoleon is shown on AppleTV it will be 4 hours 10 mins long the cinema release is 2 hours 38 mins long
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Knock at the Cabin was a very interesting idea for a film

I enjoyed it. Missus hated it.
Online Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 18, 2023, 04:55:28 pm
Knock at the Cabin was a very interesting idea for a film

I enjoyed it. Missus hated it.

Its based on a book so not really a movie idea.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Trada on November 18, 2023, 04:39:45 pm
Just reading that when Napoleon is shown on AppleTV it will be 4 hours 10 mins long the cinema release is 2 hours 38 mins long

At least you can pause it when you need the bog or to make a cup of tea and a light snack. :D
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: S on November 18, 2023, 12:57:39 pm
Another big fan of The Killer here. I was the opposite to you Armand, I knew instantly I would love it.

it wasn't that i wouldn't like it, i only saw about two minutes of it so i had no opinion in that way, i just knew i wasn't in the right mood for it when it kicked off with a lethargic monologue (not necessarily a bad thing in itself but certainly a no-go for my mood at the time)

i'm sure we've all been there, there are times you just want to throw on an animated movie and let it wash over you and other times you're up for The Shinning or The Exorcist

funny thing is tho, i tried again today and was again, nope, still not in that mood  ;D
Online Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I enjoyed the killer as well. Interesting story, well told, kept me entertained throughout. Definitely would recommend.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
All the aliases he uses in The Killer are famous USA TV characters.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Saw the Marvels. Really enjoyed it. Great story and a great surprise at the end.

Never seen Ms. Marvel, so will have to try and give that a go now :)
Offline Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 18, 2023, 09:50:33 pm
All the aliases he uses in The Killer are famous USA TV characters.
Sitcom characters, from Felix Ungar to Sam Malone.

Watched it last night and enjoyed it. Fassbender is very suited to the role, and Tilda Swinton adds a much needed touch of Tilda Swinton-ness to the proceedings. Not in the first rank of Fincher films but an interesting couple of hours.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Finally got round to watching Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.

Fucking hell! Absolutely nuts. I loved it. Couldn't shake the sense that it would be the best film to watch when on LSD.
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Just watched The Creator totally loved it my fav sci-fi movie for a while.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Renfield with Nicholas Cage was decent.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Just back from Anatomy of a Fall

Great watch I thought. Brilliantly acted and filmed, but what really elevated it was a brilliant script that fit the characters while also allowing the film to explore way beyond the main concept of the film ('the fall').

Really easy recommend - even if put off by the length or the subtitles; it flows quickly and never drags, and about half of it is in english
Offline Bennett

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Saw Saltburn tonight. Started off as an upmarket Inbetweeners, ended up being one of the best things I've seen in a long time at the pictures. Only criticism is the shite Scouse accent. A review wouldn't do this film justice. Go see it. It won't be for everyone but, still, go see it.
Offline mattD

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Eventually caught Killers of the Flower Moon.

Outstanding. The three leads were unbelievably stellar. Along with Past Lives, the best film this year.
Offline Only Me

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Wow, had no idea that John Travolta (or anyone else for that matter) was adapting The Shepherd for the screen.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-67518127

Its a short story by Fredrick Forsyth that I first read in school in about 1977. Loved it then and have enjoyed re-reading it many times since.

No spoilers, but its set at Christmas and is a great little story. Some years ago I actually tracked down a copy of the narrated radio version mentioned in the article above. Since then Me and the mrs listen to it at chrimbo time each year too.

Hope its a good version cos Id hate them to spoil one of my favourite stories.
Offline meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Try not to let reviews influence me but Ive seen a few iffy ones for Napoleon. Probably enough to make me not spend my scarce fun-money on going to the cinema for my once yearly pilgrimage.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yeah we've decided we'll wait till the director's cut is on telly and give ourselves toilet breaks.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
"Scarface" 40th Anniversary is screening across many Odeons next Friday.

I appreciate Scarface isn't quite the amazing film people make it out to be, but I still like it, and watching some of the iconic scenes on the big screen, will be fun.  Going for a few beers with my lad beforehand so looking forward to it.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
The Killer is alright. Nothing special or something I'd recommend as a must watch.
Offline meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:21:51 pm
The Killer is alright. Nothing special or something I'd recommend as a must watch.

Just watched it. Ill be happy not to see someone rent a car in a film for a long time.
Offline Seebab

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:21:51 pm
The Killer is alright. Nothing special or something I'd recommend as a must watch.

I had the same opinion. Quite underwhelming considering the actor and director.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Seebab on Yesterday at 08:18:49 pm
I had the same opinion. Quite underwhelming considering the actor and director.
Fincher should have stuck with Mindhunter :butt
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:01:17 pm
Fincher should have stuck with Mindhunter :butt

What could have been with Mindhunter ... two great seasons but left unfinished in pursuit of a couple of very unremarkable films which are nowhere near the quality of his earlier stuff. A huge fuck up on an artistic scale.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
What could have been with Mindhunter ... two great seasons but left unfinished in pursuit of a couple of very unremarkable films which are nowhere near the quality of his earlier stuff. A huge fuck up on an artistic scale.
Yeah Mind hunter was brilliant. This film was ok at best. Dreadful decision.
Offline meady1981

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Seeing Antiques roadshow on it was pretty bizarre
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Love mindhunter, but glad he's making films. the more high quality directos with artistic merit and a sense of humour making films in the mainstream, the better. this latest and gone girl are high quality and worth the price of admission (if you can get to a cinema in time - fuck netflix for that).

shame netflix fucked mindhunter up. dont get you guys having a go at the maker of it if you're apparently fans!

blame netflix for not thinking it was worth the big money investment because of a lack of audience, or blame people not watching it (or not watching it on netflix).
