Another big fan of The Killer here. I was the opposite to you Armand, I knew instantly I would love it.



it wasn't that i wouldn't like it, i only saw about two minutes of it so i had no opinion in that way, i just knew i wasn't in the right mood for it when it kicked off with a lethargic monologue (not necessarily a bad thing in itself but certainly a no-go for my mood at the time)i'm sure we've all been there, there are times you just want to throw on an animated movie and let it wash over you and other times you're up for The Shinning or The Exorcistfunny thing is tho, i tried again today and was again, nope, still not in that mood