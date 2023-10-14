The Ninth Configuration (1980)



Don't know how i missed this one. As a huge fan of the novel (and the movie) The Exorcist, I watched it soley because i heard in passing that William Blatty (author of The Exorcist) had written and directed a movie i was totally unaware of.



It has a great cast with Stacey Keach in the lead role (one of his best, if not the best) and is a peculiar watch, a movie that appears surreal but isn't - that statement in itself seems at odds but will make total sense once you've seen it. I'm unsure what to say cos you should go in blind, as did I. IMDB notes it's about an ex-marine psychiatrist who attempts to rehabilitate his patients by indulging their fantasies - that's all you need to know.



Having watched it I'm surprised I haven't seen it referenced before cos it's clearly been influential (quite a number of younger movies sprung to mind as i watched it).



It won't be for all but those who like to watch a movie unfurl, I highly recommend it.





Edit: just realised you can watch it on youtube

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kgz0OoVjE8c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kgz0OoVjE8c</a>