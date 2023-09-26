« previous next »
Baby Huey

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 02:40:07 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 26, 2023, 02:21:46 pm
No I don't actually,  but just had a scan and it looks interesting. Will give it a whirl cheers

Edwards has not done a movie since Rogue One in 2016!  Now that's some career break :)
It cost about $15,000 to make. It's great movie considering that, and it's a great movie for the storyline and also the fact that most of the acting and all the shots were improvised. The second, Monsters:Dark Continent, stunk...and not because my system is rubbish either. ;D

Titi Camara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 02:47:56 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 26, 2023, 02:21:46 pm
No I don't actually,  but just had a scan and it looks interesting. Will give it a whirl cheers

Edwards has not done a movie since Rogue One in 2016!  Now that's some career break :)
Made it all for about $20k (might not be spot on but it's in that ballpark) and did the special effects on his laptop! It's a fantastic film and an incredible achievement when you consider the resources that went into it 8)

EDIT: Beaten to making this point lmao ;D ;D ;D
Titi Camara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 02:50:28 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 26, 2023, 02:40:07 pm
(Nothing to do with the point you were making I know :wave)

Have you (or anyone else for that matter ;D) scene a documentary called, The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young?
Baby Huey

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 03:33:25 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on September 26, 2023, 02:50:28 pm
(Nothing to do with the point you were making I know :wave)

Have you (or anyone else for that matter ;D) scene a documentary called, The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young?
I've not. I'll give it a look. Ta.

Have you had a look at either Jules, or Landscape with Invisible Hand. These are both nice little sci-fi comedies.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7645334/?ref_=nm_rvi_tt_i_4



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lAD81wjRnL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lAD81wjRnL8</a>

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15428940/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_2_nm_6_q_jules



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQc1pnw2k_g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQc1pnw2k_g</a>

Titi Camara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 03:40:12 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 26, 2023, 03:33:25 pm
Snip
Ahh nice. Both were on my radar, the BK one especially, but hadn't realised they were available. Cheers :wave
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 04:14:57 pm
Quote from: classycarra on September 26, 2023, 09:51:13 am
Finally understand why Andy doesn't like Lost in Translation - he must have been watching it from the wrong angle on his home set up ;)

Ha ha it did seem a bit dicky when I read it back :)

Just meant that it looked great on the big sceen (ScreenX) and that helped the film enormously. If Id seen it at home, I reckon I'd be thinking much less favourably about it
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 04:18:22 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 26, 2023, 11:51:07 am
I suppose it was a decent visual experience in the cinema. That wasn't the problem. The film was the problem. I like popcorn films, this though was just an elongated version of Ripley and Newt with dinosaurs.The dinosaurs were good,other than them,  not for me.

Yeah wasn't amazing, but looked nice :)
Baby Huey

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 04:21:21 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September 26, 2023, 04:18:22 pm
Yeah wasn't amazing, but looked nice :)
I got what you meant, Andy, some films should only be seen in the cinema, some others just lend themselves to the intimacy of your own home.
Titi Camara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 04:23:46 pm
I watched, 65, on an 82" 4k screen with floor standing speakers linked to a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen soundcard, and I thought it was shite too ;D ;D ;D
Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 04:49:48 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 26, 2023, 02:21:46 pm
No I don't actually,  but just had a scan and it looks interesting. Will give it a whirl cheers

Edwards has not done a movie since Rogue One in 2016!  Now that's some career break :)
Considering Tony Gilroy did all the reshoots and took over the film from Edwards, the whole process must have been quite a shock to him. 
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 05:52:03 pm
Saw 'The Lesson' today, Richard E Grant in fine form. Really good film, from the prologue it's sort of a who wrote it mystery.
Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 05:52:30 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on September 26, 2023, 04:23:46 pm
I watched, 65, on an 82" 4k screen with floor standing speakers linked to a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen soundcard, and I thought it was shite too ;D ;D ;D

Titi Camara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 05:55:10 pm
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 09:13:27 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 26, 2023, 12:34:43 pm
He also did that sci-fi film, Monsters. Remember that? I thought it was a brilliant film for a directorial feature debut.
yeah that was such a pleasant surprise, really enjoyed the film when it came out, seemingly out of nowhere - also will never forget the leads name. Scoot McNairy. Still feel like they're scamming us and its a made up name
Baby Huey

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 09:32:31 pm
Quote from: classycarra on September 26, 2023, 09:13:27 pm
yeah that was such a pleasant surprise, really enjoyed the film when it came out, seemingly out of nowhere - also will never forget the leads name. Scoot McNairy. Still feel like they're scamming us and its a made up name
;D It is a boss name.

He was also in another brilliant film, Killing Them Softly. I still think this was underrated, and still is. To make such a good film from a book that is basically dialogue was quite good. I rewatched this and The Friends Of Eddie Coyle a while back and they are perfect together.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2023, 10:14:22 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 26, 2023, 09:32:31 pm
;D It is a boss name.

He was also in another brilliant film, Killing Them Softly. I still think this was underrated, and still is. To make such a good film from a book that is basically dialogue was quite good. I rewatched this and The Friends Of Eddie Coyle a while back and they are perfect together.
Loving your tastes by the sounds of it! Friends of Eddie Coyle is an amazingly grimy and unglamorous film - and Mitchum's one of my favourites. Great combination.

Gonna have to revisit Killing them softly soon - I may have been too excited for it after Assassination of Jesse James. Remember thinking it was a good slow burn but not what I'd anticipated - main recollection of the film at this stage is a great Nico song!
Brian Blessed

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:20:46 pm
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is out on Netflix. Its a Wes Anderson film and clicks in at 40 minutes.

Im not an Anderson fan - I saw a couple of his early films and they didnt do it for me - but I love the Dahl short story.

I thought it was a great adaption, really faithful from what I remember. I think they pretty much had the main (excellent) cast just read the book with few changes. The way the dialogue was delivered was interesting, and took me a minute to get used to it.

Visually it was very well done, very cleverly done.

Im definitely going to revisit Andersons other stuff. Asteroid City looked quite interesting and I think Ill start there.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:57:36 pm
Saw the 4K remaster of Stop Making Sense in the IMAX tonight. You don't have to watch it in a version where David Byrne is the size of a house but it's sensational all the same. A masterpiece of cinematic theatre, and that's before you get to how great the music is. Well worth seeing on the big screen.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:30:42 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on September 26, 2023, 04:23:46 pm
I watched, 65, on an 82" 4k screen with floor standing speakers linked to a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen soundcard, and I thought it was shite too ;D ;D ;D

I saw it on ScreenX with a 100 foot main screen, two side walls that are about 50 odd feet long where it feels like you're in the film (Giving you a 270 degree view) and 39 MAG Cinema speakers and the new MAG ceiling mounting adapterrs

If I'd seen it on your titchy telly then it would deffo have been far less impressive
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:18:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September 26, 2023, 08:42:50 am
Was decent enough on the cinema. I guess if you've got a shit home set up then it would be a different ketttle of fish

 :lmao

i must rush along and watch Thelma on an Imax, im sure it'll be stellar then
