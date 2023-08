Yeah that Peter Biskind book is an excellent read. Got a copy of Sam Wassons The Big Goodbye to read now about the making of Chinatown.



Biskind''s Down And Dirty Pictures is also a cracking read. It's about 90s cinema, covers a lot of the Miramax stuff and hints at the Weinstein's behaviour, both of them were monsters in different ways, also covers the Robert Redford and Sundance era. Really good read.