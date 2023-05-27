« previous next »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 27, 2023, 08:17:33 pm
In my defence, it was my girlfriend that wanted to see it, not me  :D
I don't remember any of the previous ones being so unbelievable.

In different ones they have gone from chasing a plane as its taking off for 15 minutes on the runway, they skydived in cars, they jumped a car from one sky scraper to another, they strapped a rocket to a car and sent it to outer space where they rammed into a sattelite and pretty sure they got chased by a submarine. They would have to go some to be more outlandish than that.
Quote from: hixxstar on May 27, 2023, 04:25:43 pm
Sisu 2022 ....  8)   'Tarantino meets Rambo'... 1:30 mins

This was a pleasant surprise! We have Tarantino-inspired bloody action, silent and very charismatic.
Don't take the movie or events too seriously, just enjoy the ride.
Really enjoyed it... maybe not to everyones taste, but hey.. give it a whirl.  :lickin

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14846026/

Loved it. Think its great. Cant beat some gory nazi deaths. Better than that John Wick too
Quote from: Livbes on May 28, 2023, 02:11:55 pm
Loved it. Think its great. Cant beat some gory nazi deaths. Better than that John Wick too

Always liked Jorma Tommila who plays the lead here,played some of the most memorable and cold bad guy roles in past Finnish productions,good to see him get some international attention with Sisu.
Quote from: Livbes on May 28, 2023, 02:11:55 pm
Loved it. Think its great. Cant beat some gory nazi deaths. Better than that John Wick too

Enjoyed the movie, dunno if I liked it more than John wick, but personal opinion and all.

The women in the movie were great as well.
Quote from: Zlen on May  7, 2023, 03:58:35 pm
No redeeming features?
Sensational delivery to the screen of one of the finest sci-fi books of all time. Great casting, bloody epic effects, costumes and scenography. Only thing I would say against that movie is that it ends in a slightly antiimactic spot. But thats just the way book is. Could not be helped.

Edit: Oh and the soundtrack is great.

I'm open and honest about the fact I don't care for fantasy and 'other world' fiction, so I was always on the backfoot with Dune. But then I appreciated Lord of the Rings without being a fan. The acting was so po-faced and earnest, the characters lacked any depth and the main lead Timothy C acted as if he was in a two hour extended Hugo Boss commercial. Did anyone smile in this thing? Where was the humanity and depth? Forgettable and dreary in the extreme.

The score was awful too, just one constant drone, and I say this as a Hans Zimmer fan. Maybe he should have got Johnny Marr to splash a few guitar licks over the score to give the film some bounce.

By the end of it all, I was so bored that I was crying out for Sting in gold underpants.
One constant drone. 😁 Sorry, wont bother you again. He nailed the score to the narrative and theme of the book so hard, nailing of Jesus doesnt come close.


Quote from: mattD on May 27, 2023, 01:26:31 pm
Ten, yes ten, of these shite films have been made. Talk about cultural malaise.
in defence of fast and furious (something I never expected haha) I think I read the other day that in this period where they've made 10 or so films, Marvel have churned out over 40 (plus a lot of tv stuff)
Fast and furious is not meant to be scientifically possible, it's just loud & fun. Reminds me of my old man who used to sit through every movie we watched moaning how that couldn't happen irl ;D
Quote from: mattD on May 27, 2023, 01:26:31 pm
Ten, yes ten, of these shite films have been made. Talk about cultural malaise.

Plus a spin off and several other films in development.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 29, 2023, 12:28:21 am
Fast and furious is not meant to be scientifically possible, it's just loud & fun. Reminds me of my old man who used to sit through every movie we watched moaning how that couldn't happen irl ;D

Amazing how some find the energy to circuses the scientifically unfeasibly in sci if and fantasy films.

Fire breathing dragons dont exist so it doesnt matter where the fuck the chains came from. ;D
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 27, 2023, 12:32:53 pm
Pretty much Fast and Furious 10. I thought that was the final one, but the ending confirms a follow up.
I think the first couple are fine as they were a bit different. They should've stopped at that.
I've no idea if I've even watched anything beyond the 4th or 5th one. I might have and just erased them from memory, but I can't remember.

This was one had more fantasy than a Harry Potter film. Just absolutely stupid and many many facepalm moments throughout.
Never been arsed to watch any of them and just find it dull. There's "popcorn" type movies where you can switch off and enjoy the spectacle. These sets of films aren't one of them for me.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 29, 2023, 10:05:02 am
Amazing how some find the energy to circuses the scientifically unfeasibly in sci if and fantasy films.

Fire breathing dragons dont exist so it doesnt matter where the fuck the chains came from. ;D

All we know for sure is that he didn't sail somebody in from Volantis, although the speed of the ships certainly increased towards the end of the series, so who knows.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 27, 2023, 08:17:33 pm
In my defence, it was my girlfriend that wanted to see it, not me  :D
I don't remember any of the previous ones being so unbelievable.

She thought the Fast and the Furious was going to be the Barney biopic about your bedtime prowess.
Well John Wick 4 is the stupidest film i've ever seen and I've seen Dude, Where's My Car!
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 30, 2023, 05:08:13 pm
Well John Wick 4 is the stupidest film i've ever seen and I've seen Dude, Where's My Car!

Have you seen the other ones? If so, what were you expecting?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 29, 2023, 09:05:58 pm
She thought the Fast and the Furious was going to be the Barney biopic about your bedtime prowess.

So a comedy  ;D
Quote from: Chakan on May 30, 2023, 05:09:18 pm
Have you seen the other ones? If so, what were you expecting?
Honestly!

How are people seeing the fourth John Wick or the tenth Fast and Furious film and surprised by what they're being served?! ;D

In a way I envy that ability to be able to be caught so unaware going into a film - I always avoid trailers for anything I want to see
Quote from: classycarra on May 30, 2023, 05:19:19 pm
Honestly!

How are people seeing the fourth John Wick or the tenth Fast and Furious film and surprised by what they're being served?! ;D

In a way I envy that ability to be able to be caught so unaware going into a film - I always avoid trailers for anything I want to see

Yup it's a bit baffling really. I enjoy the John Wick movies, from 1 to 4. I know exactly what i'm going to get and I leave my thought process at the door. It's mindless entertainment.
Oh yeah I knew what was coming but he's too old now to be doing it really, it shows
How is he too old when he manages to kill them all in the end?
Watched Old on Netflix, has to be one of the worst films Ive ever seen. Badly acted, script was awful and woefully shot.
Quote from: Zlen on May 30, 2023, 08:09:14 pm
How is he too old when he manages to kill them all in the end?

That's true, never mind, forget i brought it up.
😁 Now you get it.
No brain.
Brain is the enemy.
If you've seen Your Name or Weathering With You then you know what to expect from Makoto Shinkai, but Suzume still feels like a step up. It has more depth while still operating on a bigger scale, a lot like a fantasy travel log of Japan. The whole last third I was thinking: Why can't we make something like that in this country? Something huge and ambitious that still retains a flavour of the culture, history, mythology and the people. It made me well up a bit as well and I cursed it for making me feel things against my will, but it was superb.
Quote from: Zlen on May 30, 2023, 10:33:53 pm
😁 Now you get it.
No brain.
Brain is the enemy.

 ;D

Just booked tickets to watch Boogeyman, based on a Stephen King story.  Kinda interested to see what they do as the short story as I recall it being ridiculously short, like20 pages or something, there was an early 80s adaptation that was kind of cool but also shit at the same time.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 31, 2023, 07:14:38 pm
Just booked tickets to watch Boogeyman, based on a Stephen King story.  Kinda interested to see what they do as the short story as I recall it being ridiculously short, like20 pages or something, there was an early 80s adaptation that was kind of cool but also shit at the same time.

It's had good reviews from what I've seen. I'm always a bit wary about PG13 rated horror movies.
Just got back from Spider-Man Into the Spider verse 2


Wow, just wow.

My mind normally starts to wonder a bit in parts of films, but this visual extravaganza was a film that couiidgt tear your eyes away from fir one second. Just incredible visuals, a work of astonishing art.

At the end, the whole audience audibly gasped and then broke out into claps and cheers spontaneously.

See this on the biggest screen you possibly can. Dont see it on a small screen.
Quote from: mattD on May 28, 2023, 08:57:21 pm
I'm open and honest about the fact I don't care for fantasy and 'other world' fiction, so I was always on the backfoot with Dune. But then I appreciated Lord of the Rings without being a fan. The acting was so po-faced and earnest, the characters lacked any depth and the main lead Timothy C acted as if he was in a two hour extended Hugo Boss commercial. Did anyone smile in this thing? Where was the humanity and depth? Forgettable and dreary in the extreme.

The score was awful too, just one constant drone, and I say this as a Hans Zimmer fan. Maybe he should have got Johnny Marr to splash a few guitar licks over the score to give the film some bounce.

By the end of it all, I was so bored that I was crying out for Sting in gold underpants.

What films would you say were 'good' then?
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  2, 2023, 06:03:19 pm
Just got back from Spider-Man Into the Spider verse 2


Wow, just wow.

My mind normally starts to wonder a bit in parts of films, but this visual extravaganza was a film that couiidgt tear your eyes away from fir one second. Just incredible visuals, a work of astonishing art.

At the end, the whole audience audibly gasped and then broke out into claps and cheers spontaneously.

See this on the biggest screen you possibly can. Dont see it on a small screen.

Definitely echo this, remember going into a preview screening of the  first film not knowing what to expect. So for this one despite the massively raised expectations it raises the bar and clears it.
Quote from: classycarra on May 30, 2023, 05:19:19 pm
Honestly!

How are people seeing the fourth John Wick or the tenth Fast and Furious film and surprised by what they're being served?! ;D

In a way I envy that ability to be able to be caught so unaware going into a film - I always avoid trailers for anything I want to see

I was bored after one hour.

It's overly long and trying to hard, I want fights and more fights.

