No redeeming features?

Sensational delivery to the screen of one of the finest sci-fi books of all time. Great casting, bloody epic effects, costumes and scenography. Only thing I would say against that movie is that it ends in a slightly antiimactic spot. But thats just the way book is. Could not be helped.



Edit: Oh and the soundtrack is great.



I'm open and honest about the fact I don't care for fantasy and 'other world' fiction, so I was always on the backfoot with Dune. But then I appreciated Lord of the Rings without being a fan. The acting was so po-faced and earnest, the characters lacked any depth and the main lead Timothy C acted as if he was in a two hour extended Hugo Boss commercial. Did anyone smile in this thing? Where was the humanity and depth? Forgettable and dreary in the extreme.The score was awful too, just one constant drone, and I say this as a Hans Zimmer fan. Maybe he should have got Johnny Marr to splash a few guitar licks over the score to give the film some bounce.By the end of it all, I was so bored that I was crying out for Sting in gold underpants.