If you've seen Your Name or Weathering With You then you know what to expect from Makoto Shinkai, but Suzume still feels like a step up. It has more depth while still operating on a bigger scale, a lot like a fantasy travel log of Japan. The whole last third I was thinking: Why can't we make something like that in this country? Something huge and ambitious that still retains a flavour of the culture, history, mythology and the people. It made me well up a bit as well and I cursed it for making me feel things against my will, but it was superb.