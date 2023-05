I went to the drive-in last nightSaw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Ant Man And the Wasp Quantumania.I really ‘enjoyed’ Guardians, as in I enjoyed it as much as I could a film that was traumatic/sad at times! I do get attached to those charactersBut it was a great watch, and a FANTASTIC soundtrack. Love that trilogy of films.Ant Man was rather meh, I really liked the other Ant Man films, but this one didn’t really do it for me.