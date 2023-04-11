Well, it's an Evil Dead film alright. A scalping and decapitation before the title card, it then takes you back to the previous day where a Mother, her three Children and their Aunt are trapped in an apartment block due to an Earthquake. Said Earthquake leads to the Necronomicon being uncovered, which, as clearly none of the inhabitants have seen an Evil Dead film before, is read. Hell unleashed.



As a child of the 80s and a fan of the trashy, violent horror films that came with that, this was tailor made for me and I loved every depraved second. There's a thread of dark comedy running throughout which the 2013 Fede Alvarez film lacked in my opinion, but it's a very, very violent film, so nasty in places that it becomes comical (something it shares with the Raimi films). The red band trailer has a scene with a cheese grater that made some wince apparently, that scene is tame compared to some of the stuff Lee Cronin throws on screen. There's so much blood, lots and lots of blood.



This obviously won't be for everyone, but if you like schlocky, anarchic horror you'll love this.



The ending (which circles around to the beginning) means they could go anywhere with the Evil Dead series now. The Deadites aren't confined to the woods anymore.