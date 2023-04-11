« previous next »
April 11, 2023, 10:01:13 pm
So Long, My Son on Iplayer.

Powerful family drama set over a few decades in modern day China. Near 3 hours but flew by, recommended.
April 11, 2023, 10:44:39 pm
Leviathan (2012)

Documentary of 24 hours on a massive fishing trawler. Interesting enough but the reputation it has with critics is a bit much. Quite a lot of repetitive shots to illustrate the mundanity of what they do.
April 11, 2023, 11:02:08 pm
When I first saw Leviathan mentioned I thought it was about the four hour Hellraiser/Hellraiser 2 documentary, which is a good doc.
April 12, 2023, 12:13:59 am
Rye Lane. Very, very slight but had just about enough charm to get away with it. David Jonsson was quite bland in the lead role but Vivian Oparah was a barrel of fun and Benjamin Sarpong-Broni was really funny in a great supporting role. It helped that I knew most of the areas and places in the film, but it was a cheery splash of life and colour that felt like spring. It came across like a genuine labour of love.

Close. Eh. It was a well put together film with some great cinematography and the subject matter is important, but the central conceit (no spoilers) didn't really feel realistic to me, even though it made a good deal of the women in the cinema really emotional. To be honest, I spent a good deal of the movie wondering if gay male directors will ever get a fraction of the shit their straight counterparts do over the male gaze, because it was as blatant in this as anything I've seen in ages, and with an uncomfortably young cast to boot.
April 12, 2023, 11:05:58 pm
The Monster (2016)
In my seeming quest to watch every A24 film I have stumbled upon a sad fact: some of them will be shit. This was one of them. 90 minutes of cliches, screaming and a fucking woeful analogy.
April 13, 2023, 12:59:20 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  8, 2023, 02:37:25 pm
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is a very meh

If that.. Poorest Ritchie film? Maybe so... Whole thing was a tourist promo for Quatar, (especially the last shots, really took me out of it. Then I saw the credits...)

Might be why it was so delayed?
April 13, 2023, 11:12:21 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 12, 2023, 12:13:59 am
Rye Lane. Very, very slight but had just about enough charm to get away with it. David Jonsson was quite bland in the lead role but Vivian Oparah was a barrel of fun and Benjamin Sarpong-Broni was really funny in a great supporting role. It helped that I knew most of the areas and places in the film, but it was a cheery splash of life and colour that felt like spring. It came across like a genuine labour of love.
Went to see this this evening and word for word agree, including the south london knowledge. was a little dubious five minutes in if it wasn't trying too hard but once they're in the restaurant it kick starts and was a really nice little sprinkling of joy that's easy to recommend. thought Vivian Oparah had electricity (and a hell of a smile) - hope she gets good opportunities out of this.

Spoiler
if you click shuffle on my Spotify likes you'd also find two of those three songs - not sure what that says about me! the good ones though! (Bette Midler and Terrence Trent Darby)
[close]
April 14, 2023, 06:55:31 pm
So I was watching Aeon Flux the other day - not sure why, it's a crappy action film from around 2005 - and unexpectedly, Alan Johnson from Peep Show turned up, which got me interested for a little bit. Got me thinking which other big Hollywood type films have people seen where a random actor turns up, out of the blue?

The biggest one for me was seeing Peter Capaldi turn up in the final third of World War Z (and actually play a significant role). I watching The Thick of It a lot at the time so that a nice surprise.
April 14, 2023, 06:59:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April 14, 2023, 06:55:31 pm
So I was watching Aeon Flux the other day - not sure why, it's a crappy action film from around 2005 - and unexpectedly, Alan Johnson from Peep Show turned up, which got me interested for a little bit. Got me thinking which other big Hollywood type films have people seen where a random actor turns up, out of the blue?

The biggest one for me was seeing Peter Capaldi turn up in the final third of World War Z (and actually play a significant role). I watching The Thick of It a lot at the time so that a nice surprise.

Seeing Peter Beale from Eastenders in X-Men was a bit random. Also saw a girl from Hollyoaks sat next to a villain in The Dark Knight.
April 14, 2023, 07:11:26 pm
Cocaine Bear is completely fucked up :lmao

I mean I know it's not the real story, but they've made it funny as hell.
April 14, 2023, 08:35:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on April 14, 2023, 06:59:52 pm
Seeing Peter Beale from Eastenders in X-Men was a bit random. Also saw a girl from Hollyoaks sat next to a villain in The Dark Knight.

Nice, like that last one in particular.
April 14, 2023, 08:45:34 pm
I remember David Schneider (Tony Hayers) popping up in the first Mission Impossible which took me out of it. Rob Brydon as the traffic warden in Lock, Stock too.
April 14, 2023, 09:00:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April 14, 2023, 06:55:31 pm
So I was watching Aeon Flux the other day - not sure why, it's a crappy action film from around 2005 - and unexpectedly, Alan Johnson from Peep Show turned up, which got me interested for a little bit. Got me thinking which other big Hollywood type films have people seen where a random actor turns up, out of the blue?

The biggest one for me was seeing Peter Capaldi turn up in the final third of World War Z (and actually play a significant role). I watching The Thick of It a lot at the time so that a nice surprise.

I was watching some crappy serial killer film about some real life serial killer (maybe Zodiac killer or BTK killer or Jefferey Dahlmer) and all of sudden Jim Lahey from Trailer Park Boys appeared as a pastor in the film.

He had very minor role but it was weird seeing him as not Mr. Lahey. The man knew how to act.
April 14, 2023, 09:12:49 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  9, 2023, 10:23:34 am
Watched Murder Mystery 2 with Mrs. Awful. Sandler & Aniston just collecting pay for very little.

I was wondering who Mrs Awful was for longer than I should have been there!
April 14, 2023, 09:35:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April 14, 2023, 06:55:31 pm
So I was watching Aeon Flux the other day - not sure why, it's a crappy action film from around 2005 - and unexpectedly, Alan Johnson from Peep Show turned up, which got me interested for a little bit. Got me thinking which other big Hollywood type films have people seen where a random actor turns up, out of the blue?

The biggest one for me was seeing Peter Capaldi turn up in the final third of World War Z (and actually play a significant role). I watching The Thick of It a lot at the time so that a nice surprise.
Peter Capaldi does kind of have a more significant profile than that thought tbf, think hes in a suicide squad film now as well? And was brilliant in David Copperfield, totally against type.
April 14, 2023, 09:48:11 pm
Mrs. Doyle in last night in soho..
 Ah go on.
April 14, 2023, 11:39:56 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on April 14, 2023, 09:35:30 pm
Peter Capaldi does kind of have a more significant profile than that thought tbf, think hes in a suicide squad film now as well? And was brilliant in David Copperfield, totally against type.

Yeah he does though World War Z was 10 years ago, I don't think he was as big then? Either way, I didn't know he was in it so it was a bit of a 'bloody hell, there's Malcolm Tucker' moment :D
April 15, 2023, 12:30:32 am
Capaldi was credited as WHO doctor as well in World War Z
April 16, 2023, 10:12:07 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2023, 09:12:49 pm
I was wondering who Mrs Awful was for longer than I should have been there!
;D
April 16, 2023, 07:37:33 pm
Favourite Horror film of each U.S State.  :D

April 16, 2023, 07:39:06 pm
Renfield is fun.. Nicholas Cage very entertaining chewing up the scenery!
April 16, 2023, 07:41:53 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on April  2, 2023, 06:59:55 pm
I see Emily The Criminal is on Sky, I watched it at the Bristol Watershed and thought it was great.  A quirky crime thriller with Aubrey Plaza who is fantastic in it.
Yeah was decent. Worth a watch on a Sunday afternoon.
April 16, 2023, 08:22:22 pm
Quite enjoyed The Boston Strangler. Not really one for crime shows or films, to be honest I only watched it because of Kiera Knightley but am glad I did. Didnt really know the story despite knowing the nickname well.
April 16, 2023, 08:42:34 pm
Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is a huge Guardians of the Galaxy rip-off (in many ways it's 75% GOTG and 25% Fellowship of the Ring), but that shouldn't be held against it because it's an excellent film. Very well directed throughout, well-drawn characters played by actors who were cast well and who inhabit those characters, sharp writing and CGI which mostly held up and which kind of made sense even when it didn't. I laughed out loud a few times just due to some of the line deliveries. There was genuinely not a dull moment.

I haven't played the game so I can't speak to how good an adaptation it is, but it felt like the filmmakers genuinely loved and respected the source material. I knew enough to see there were a lot of Easter eggs there for the fans along with some nice surprises, probably the best of which was:
 
Spoiler
The group has to compete in a huge arena battle near the end of the film together with several other groups of questers, one of which are adult versions of the kids from the D&D cartoon. When this group encounter them at the end one of them goes: "Wait! If we follow them, we'll never find our way out!"
[close]
April 17, 2023, 11:59:31 pm
35 minutes into Bullet Train - does it stay this awful, or is there anything worth keeping it on for?
April 18, 2023, 12:31:22 am
Quote from: classycarra on April 17, 2023, 11:59:31 pm
35 minutes into Bullet Train - does it stay this awful, or is there anything worth keeping it on for?

I couldn't make it past much further.
April 18, 2023, 12:32:08 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 16, 2023, 08:42:34 pm
Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is a huge Guardians of the Galaxy rip-off (in many ways it's 75% GOTG and 25% Fellowship of the Ring), but that shouldn't be held against it because it's an excellent film. Very well directed throughout, well-drawn characters played by actors who were cast well and who inhabit those characters, sharp writing and CGI which mostly held up and which kind of made sense even when it didn't. I laughed out loud a few times just due to some of the line deliveries. There was genuinely not a dull moment.

I haven't played the game so I can't speak to how good an adaptation it is, but it felt like the filmmakers genuinely loved and respected the source material. I knew enough to see there were a lot of Easter eggs there for the fans along with some nice surprises, probably the best of which was:
 
Spoiler
The group has to compete in a huge arena battle near the end of the film together with several other groups of questers, one of which are adult versions of the kids from the D&D cartoon. When this group encounter them at the end one of them goes: "Wait! If we follow them, we'll never find our way out!"
[close]


Looking forward to watching this.
April 18, 2023, 01:58:07 pm
Went to see Assassin Club yesterday which was a real waste of time. Really like Henry Golding (maybe even a contender for Bond) but he really needs to pick better roles. Sam Neill was enjoyably hamming it up though.
April 18, 2023, 02:04:29 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 18, 2023, 12:31:22 am
I couldn't make it past much further.
luckily i fell asleep for much of the middle, and caught the end (only to see how bad it was). absolute junk film, trying so hard to be funny and cool but failing miserably at both
April 18, 2023, 02:35:09 pm
Still waiting for The Road Dog to be released - one of the very few films in the category against Everything Everywhere and beat it.

Stanhope for an Oscar - acceptance speech below

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ztaww-A6Dc&amp;t=16s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ztaww-A6Dc&amp;t=16s</a>
April 18, 2023, 07:53:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2023, 07:39:06 pm
Renfield is fun.. Nicholas Cage very entertaining chewing up the scenery!

Yeah saw this today and enjoyed it for the most part. Nice run time as well about 95 minutes. Glad people are realising films don't all have to be over 2 hours.
April 19, 2023, 08:10:10 pm
Saw The Pope's Exorcist today, Russell Crowe in good form as Father Gabrielle. Wonderfully over the top, and for me it was great as despite it's horror dressings it really wasn't scary at all.
April 20, 2023, 12:22:32 am
Eastern Promises. Can't believe it's taken me this long to get around to it. Fantastic performance from Viggo Mortensen.
April 20, 2023, 06:02:44 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 20, 2023, 12:22:32 am
Eastern Promises. Can't believe it's taken me this long to get around to it. Fantastic performance from Viggo Mortensen.

Great f*cking movie,that sauna fight scene is something else.
Haven't seen a bad movie with Viggo as the lead yet.
Yesterday at 07:30:28 am
Off to see Evil Dead Rise in about four hours and can't fucking wait, looks gloriously squelchy and insane just how Evil Dead should be.
Yesterday at 02:22:40 pm
Well, it's an Evil Dead film alright.  A scalping and decapitation before the title card, it then takes you back to the previous day where a Mother, her three Children and their Aunt are trapped in an apartment block due to an Earthquake.  Said Earthquake leads to the Necronomicon being uncovered, which, as clearly none of the inhabitants have seen an Evil Dead film before, is read.  Hell unleashed.

As a child of the 80s and a fan of the trashy, violent horror films that came with that, this was tailor made for me and I loved every depraved second.  There's a thread of dark comedy running throughout which the 2013 Fede Alvarez film lacked in my opinion, but it's a very, very violent film, so nasty in places that it becomes comical (something it shares with the Raimi films).  The red band trailer has a scene with a cheese grater that made some wince apparently, that scene is tame compared to some of the stuff Lee Cronin throws on screen.  There's so much blood, lots and lots of blood.

This obviously won't be for everyone, but if you like schlocky, anarchic horror you'll love this.

The ending (which circles around to the beginning) means they could go anywhere with the Evil Dead series now.  The Deadites aren't confined to the woods anymore.
Today at 02:49:10 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:22:40 pm
Well, it's an Evil Dead film alright.  A scalping and decapitation before the title card, it then takes you back to the previous day where a Mother, her three Children and their Aunt are trapped in an apartment block due to an Earthquake.  Said Earthquake leads to the Necronomicon being uncovered, which, as clearly none of the inhabitants have seen an Evil Dead film before, is read.  Hell unleashed.

As a child of the 80s and a fan of the trashy, violent horror films that came with that, this was tailor made for me and I loved every depraved second.  There's a thread of dark comedy running throughout which the 2013 Fede Alvarez film lacked in my opinion, but it's a very, very violent film, so nasty in places that it becomes comical (something it shares with the Raimi films).  The red band trailer has a scene with a cheese grater that made some wince apparently, that scene is tame compared to some of the stuff Lee Cronin throws on screen.  There's so much blood, lots and lots of blood.

This obviously won't be for everyone, but if you like schlocky, anarchic horror you'll love this.

The ending (which circles around to the beginning) means they could go anywhere with the Evil Dead series now.  The Deadites aren't confined to the woods anymore.
wasn't expecting to try and catch this at a cinema, but you've persuaded me - thanks for the write up!
