Surprised at the lukewarm reaction to Everything Everywhere All at Once, thought a lot of people liked it. Personally, I didn't. At all. As above, it started off ok but was all over the pace by the end and felt like it was trying to be too clever.



On the other hand, I saw Banshees of Inisherin and absolutely loved it - that should have cleaned up yesterday instead. That a little film like that got so many nominations is great in and of itself but considering how much better is that Everything Everywhere All at Once, it's a still bit rubbish



i remember in here lots saying how good EE was, so plenty around here do like it going by that but maybe didn't see the oscars or dont give a shit to say it again or - they really like it, but is it oscar-sweeping worthy? I have no problem with it but sure it's no classic going to be remembered as something that goes in many enthusiast's top 10 of all time type thing. Titanic got 11... that's all i need to hear on that one.Pulp Fiction lost to Forrest Gump - off the top of my head that was particularly egregious, much more so than anything in this year's oscars and Pacino getting it for Scent of a Woman up against Denzil's Malcom X is another doozy. Film lovers will have their own 'lists' of shit like that. It just demonstates what we all know, often times it's much more than just the merit of that particular actor at that particular time (eg Blanchett was the clear oscar winning performance of the films i saw in 2022).This era of movies is not going to be seen as some golden era of cinema, not a chance in my view, quite the opposite, despite there being some great movies made during that time (which has always been the case in 'less than stellar' periods during my old ass memory). And if the oscar's did one thing right, it at least reminded me I have to get around to watching RRR