« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1389 1390 1391 1392 1393 [1394]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3057555 times)

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,949
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55720 on: February 17, 2023, 02:23:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 17, 2023, 09:19:02 am
Bruce Willis diagnosed with Dementia which is sad.

How do people rank him amongst the greats etc?

you mean like is he a 'great'? cos he's not to me, he never reached that height, but that's not a dig, not many do by definition - not every really good actor can be a great otherwise 'great' means nothing, that's how i see it anyway (eg Clint is a whole other level)

that aside, top actor, if given a good script he'd deliver and he's been in some of my favourite movies - Fifth Element, Pulp Fiction to name two - and lesser films i loved like Sin City and Unbreakable, Die Hard. He had the chops, range, charisma and charm that you could put a movie on his shoulders, what i dont think he had was the gravitas (eg again Clint, Deniro, Denzil and if going back further Spencer Tracy etc).

looking back, he will be fondly remembered for some great characters and movies
« Last Edit: February 17, 2023, 02:26:45 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55721 on: February 17, 2023, 03:25:45 pm »
Sharper on Apple TV looks like it could be fun, getting pretty decent reviews.  I watch a lot of Apple TVs shows, dont think Ive watched any of their features.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,343
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55722 on: February 17, 2023, 04:27:34 pm »
Fucking hell calm down lionel_messias havent you got a transfer thread to be posting shite in? I only asked is he a great because he obviously isnt going to act ever again which is a shame and sad. Too sensitive on here some people these days la.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,061
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55723 on: February 17, 2023, 04:36:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 17, 2023, 04:27:34 pm
Fucking hell calm down lionel_messias havent you got a transfer thread to be posting shite in? I only asked is he a great because he obviously isnt going to act ever again which is a shame and sad. Too sensitive on here some people these days la.

As opposed to the quality you put out :jester 

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55724 on: February 17, 2023, 06:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on February 17, 2023, 02:23:55 pm
you mean like is he a 'great'? cos he's not to me, he never reached that height, but that's not a dig, not many do by definition - not every really good actor can be a great otherwise 'great' means nothing, that's how i see it anyway (eg Clint is a whole other level)

that aside, top actor, if given a good script he'd deliver and he's been in some of my favourite movies - Fifth Element, Pulp Fiction to name two - and lesser films i loved like Sin City and Unbreakable, Die Hard. He had the chops, range, charisma and charm that you could put a movie on his shoulders, what i dont think he had was the gravitas (eg again Clint, Deniro, Denzil and if going back further Spencer Tracy etc).

looking back, he will be fondly remembered for some great characters and movies

Yep, good post. I'd just give a massive shout-out to the show that made him a star - "Moonlighting." It ran almost exactly concurrently to the original "Miami Vice," and the two of them were among the very best we'd ever seen or would see until the much more recent Golden Age that included "Deadwood" et al.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55725 on: February 17, 2023, 06:30:04 pm »
Frank Sinatra was supposed to play John McClaine, forgot the name of the podcast but it goes into near casting, Stallone cast in Beverly Hills Cop, that sort of thing
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,343
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55726 on: February 17, 2023, 07:02:25 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on February 17, 2023, 04:36:10 pm
As opposed to the quality you put out :jester

 :lmao

Mate you live in the transfer thread doing fantasy formations and squad lists calm it.
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55727 on: February 17, 2023, 11:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 17, 2023, 06:30:04 pm
Frank Sinatra was supposed to play John McClaine, forgot the name of the podcast but it goes into near casting, Stallone cast in Beverly Hills Cop, that sort of thing

Thought Die Hard was adapted from a series of books. And as Sinatra had played the same lead character in a different book adaptation the studio legally had to offer him first refusal.

I know the initial Die Hard posters didn't actually have Bruce Willis' face on the posters as they were worried no one would go see an action film with the guy from Moonlighting in it.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,724
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55728 on: February 18, 2023, 01:44:19 am »
2 Guns with Denzel and Mark Mark, sans Funky Bunch, on Netflix stateside.

Surprisingly good; as with his other roles where he isn't the neo-con, entire heroic-movie focus but playing off other, better actors, the vibrations from Marky Mark are mostly good and amusing.

And when Denzel was born, the doctor turned to Mama Washington and said, "Damn, one cool motherfucker." Interplay between him and Boston is quite amusing in spots.

Quite a good, casual afternoon flick with an interesting enough, adequately twisty plot lacking obvious good guys.

 
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,380
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55729 on: February 18, 2023, 02:12:03 am »
Realise I'd never seen Mission Impossible 3 so stuck that on tonight. God it was shite. Doesn't have any of the fun of the ones that came after it.

I figured the series continued in spite of it, but apparently studios liked it and it made money and they somehow wanted JJ Abrams back - lucky for them he couldn't. I'm not one of those people who thinks he's awful, but god this was filmed badly and the story was like a made for tv film (the final scene was like 'take your partner to work day', the way they're all giggling at nothing reminded me of Garth Marenghi's Darkplace!)
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,131
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55730 on: February 18, 2023, 12:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 16, 2023, 11:33:19 am
I stumbled on Hawk the Slayer the other night and watched probably the last half hour.

It's hilariously bad. The acting is shocking, the scrip and dialogue appalling, but these look like Oscar contenders compared to the special effects.

It must have had a budget of about £20 - with half of that going to Jack Palance (fuck knows how desperate - or drunk - he must have been to take the role)

Guessing you're a young-un? At the time it was great - was into AD&D at the time and it was a film that had a crack at that genre - and few tried.

Loved it and still love it now :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,131
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55731 on: February 18, 2023, 12:27:33 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 17, 2023, 09:19:02 am
Bruce Willis diagnosed with Dementia which is sad.

How do people rank him amongst the greats etc?

I remember him really from Moonlighting - great actor and seems like a nice lad as well

Such a shame :(
Logged
Poor.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,923
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55732 on: February 18, 2023, 12:33:18 pm »
Shame man, no family or person should have to go through that. Feel for him.

I do enjoy a good Bruce Willis movie. Just rewatched Red and Red 2 a few days ago.
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55733 on: February 18, 2023, 03:43:07 pm »
Just been to see the stop motion/live action hybrid Marcel The Shell with shoes on. Originally created as a series of short films this expands out into into feature length territory as Marcel (and his grandmother) use his Internet fame to try and find his lost family.

It's very creature comforts in its style, and whilst invoking Aardman the modern masters of this art form may provoke fears of this films quality. It really doesn't and the film is an absolute delight. Gets you right in the feels in parts, and is deceptively funny at times.

Nominated for best animated film at the Oscars and I could see it beating GDTs Pinnochio its got that much heart in it.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55734 on: February 18, 2023, 04:02:41 pm »
I watched Gaspar Noe's Vortex last night, a remarkably moving film about an aging couple heading towards an inevitable end.  Restrained (especially for Noe) and wonderfully played, one of the main characters is played by Dario Argento and he really is great, I'm a huge fan of his directorial work but I had no idea he had this in him.  Audaciously directed, as you'd expect from the director of Irreversible, Climax and Love, it's a hard film to watch especially for those in their twilight or with family heading there, but I found it kind of refreshing in it's bluntness.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,698
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55735 on: February 18, 2023, 04:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 19, 2022, 10:36:43 am
That is on my list!

Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Uncle Buck
The Outsiders
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Better Off Dead...
Risky Business
Eight Men Out
Say Anything...
Lean on Me
Beetlejuice

Have seen Beetlejuice, Uncle Buck and FBDO but want to rewatch them. Going to try and do these 10 through Christmas.

Been struggling for time but since I watched Stand By Me, I have gone through a couple more 80s classics:
 
Outsiders
16 Candles
Ferris Bueller
Planes Trains Automobiles

Primal Fear and Sleepers I watched too, recently. Might stray into Kevin Bacons back catalogue whilst Im here - his credits are insane. I have never seen Footlose or Diners and they are probably considered 80s classics. I have never seen Dirty Dancing or Grease, they have never really appealed to me and I always thought Footlose was in that category

Going to try and watch another this evening.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55736 on: Yesterday at 02:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on February 18, 2023, 04:44:23 pm

Primal Fear and Sleepers I watched too, recently. Might stray into Kevin Bacons back catalogue whilst Im here - his credits are insane. I have never seen Footlose or Diners and they are probably considered 80s classics. I have never seen Dirty Dancing or Grease, they have never really appealed to me and I always thought Footlose was in that category


"Diner" is a must-see classic. Mickey Rourke is outstanding in that, as is everyone.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,923
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55737 on: Yesterday at 02:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 19, 2022, 10:36:43 am
That is on my list!

Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Uncle Buck
The Outsiders
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Better Off Dead...
Risky Business
Eight Men Out
Say Anything...
Lean on Me
Beetlejuice

Have seen Beetlejuice, Uncle Buck and FBDO but want to rewatch them. Going to try and do these 10 through Christmas.

Why not have a look at the 80s draft we recently did and youll get a ton of ideas on what movies to watch.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352861.0
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:18:33 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55738 on: Yesterday at 03:15:52 pm »
Watched The Iron Giant again yesterday. The last scene always gets me a bit choked up.
Logged

Offline TankEngine10

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55739 on: Yesterday at 09:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 18, 2023, 04:02:41 pm
I watched Gaspar Noe's Vortex last night, a remarkably moving film about an aging couple heading towards an inevitable end.  Restrained (especially for Noe) and wonderfully played, one of the main characters is played by Dario Argento and he really is great, I'm a huge fan of his directorial work but I had no idea he had this in him.  Audaciously directed, as you'd expect from the director of Irreversible, Climax and Love, it's a hard film to watch especially for those in their twilight or with family heading there, but I found it kind of refreshing in it's bluntness.
Saw this in one of those churches converted into a cinema, was a great location for an already strange kind of film. The split screen could easily seem like a gimmick but it's perfect for what this film is about/saying. Argento was class alright.
As with all Noe films, left me with a slight existential dread afterwards.
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55740 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 17, 2023, 06:30:04 pm
Frank Sinatra was supposed to play John McClaine, forgot the name of the podcast but it goes into near casting, Stallone cast in Beverly Hills Cop, that sort of thing



Think Harry Calahan was the role that Sinitra was lined up for and that he and a few others were ahead of Easstwood in the pecking order.

Bit like how Tom Selleck would have played Indiana Jones had he been able to get time away from Magnum PI.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,748
  • Not Italian
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55741 on: Today at 04:54:42 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1389 1390 1391 1392 1393 [1394]   Go Up
« previous next »
 