2 Guns with Denzel and Mark Mark, sans Funky Bunch, on Netflix stateside.
Surprisingly good; as with his other roles where he isn't the neo-con, entire heroic-movie focus but playing off other, better actors, the vibrations from Marky Mark are mostly good and amusing.
And when Denzel was born, the doctor turned to Mama Washington and said, "Damn, one cool motherfucker." Interplay between him and Boston is quite amusing in spots.
Quite a good, casual afternoon flick with an interesting enough, adequately twisty plot lacking obvious good guys.