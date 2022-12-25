« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 25, 2022, 12:17:19 pm
Watched Glass Onion last night and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Very different from Knives Out as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 25, 2022, 08:55:31 pm
I watched it last night and I enjoyed it as well not as good as the first film I keep wanting a few more twists there was hardly any.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:35:31 am
We enjoyed Glass Onion.
Ill Probably re watch it tonight as I fell asleep for a bit in the middle - perfect Chrimbo long film. Daniel Craig had the famous Sean Connery Romper suit too for the swimming pool  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:55:22 am
I was reading that some people are moaning about the Glass Onion because they mention the pandemic and wear masking in about the first 10 minutes of the film.

I enjoyed that part of film with Benoit Blanc bored in lock down spends lots of time in the bath and zoom calling his mates who takes the piss out of him for being rubbish at among us.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:28:41 am
Glass Onion was great for me too. I liked the first part of the film but it flipped to be an absolute joy when:

Spoiler
around half way through, the flashback Helen was introduced. Obviously the first part of the film was setup to play like a standard whodunnit so I'll no doubt view much differently when I watch it again.
[close]

Agree with the shouts about Janelle Monae, she was great in it. Liked Edward Norton performance as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:29:20 am
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:16:39 am
Watched Glass Onion last night, thought it was fantastic.

Netflix bought a winner, Craig could be in that role for the next 10- 15 years, great character.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 02:41:26 pm
Saw Glass Onion last night. Really enjoyed it until about the last ten minutes.

Great build up. Absolutely shite ending.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 03:29:20 pm
Yeah it was a solid follow up and good film to occupy different generations of the family, but the ending was definitely poor and holds it back from being in the same league as the first one I think
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:06:34 pm
Saw the first one in the pictures and thought it was absolutely tremendous throughout.

Shame it ended like that as it seemed like it was going to build up to something amazing.

Maybe ran out of time/money?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:04:03 pm
Just watched Glass Onion, enjoyed it and like others have said I hope it's a role and a theme that Craig/Johnson revisit periodically.

Spoiler
I lost all sympathy for Helen when she destroyed one of humanity's apex cultural artifacts for her grievance. I'd have had Norton go mental and want to destroy it to make his name synonymous with it and had her save it.
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:12:43 am
loved knives out, smart neat movie, glass onion wasn't for me, very disappointed as i was looking forward to it

Spoiler
tho i did like the instant reveal of the murder mystery - i chuckled at that one, that was neat
[close]
