Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2022, 02:08:00 am
Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 19, 2022, 09:46:31 am
Watched Stand By Me last night for the first time. Really, really enjoyed it.

Made me want to dive into those 80s teen films!

EDIT: If anyone wants to recommend any - please hit me up! I have seen the classics I think - Breakfast Club, Weird Science etc...

If you haven't seen it, check out "Can't Buy Me Love" - probably the most romantic of all those films of the time.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2022, 06:03:27 am
just caught up with The Adam Project

family fun time travel stuff that doesn't warrant over-thinking, harks back to all those much loved 80s films with a sci-fi edge
if you like that kind of stuff i'd say check it out
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2022, 07:10:29 am
Not sure if it quite counts, but back to the future.
Also just 90s but flatliner.
Probably also a bit late Donny darko.
Not a huge fan of either, but of that 'genre' I'd say.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2022, 08:47:19 am
Armand9 on December 20, 2022, 06:03:27 am
just caught up with The Adam Project

family fun time travel stuff that doesn't warrant over-thinking, harks back to all those much loved 80s films with a sci-fi edge
if you like that kind of stuff i'd say check it out

Yup, enjoyed this when it was released back in March, heartwarming film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2022, 09:07:11 am
"The Little Things" with Denzy Wenzy and Mr. Robot Mercury


Not quite sure what to make of this film. I actually quite enjoyed the procedural parts (But those bits bored the missus to death) and then it kind of went off into a tangent when you think "Well. No good can come of this"

There were a couple of twists so you see what the backstory was but..

Spoiler

The ending was unsatisfying in 'They didn't get the bad guy' and doubly so when the final twist is revealed at the end.

[close]

4/10
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2022, 08:54:35 pm
Just back from the new Avatar (in 3D) and have to admit its one of the most visually stunning movies I have ever seen. Incredible.

I'm sure the plot and story has room for improvement but for me that's a minor point taking the rest of the movie into consideration

3 hours flew by.  Really enjoyed it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 09:23:42 am
The Banshees of Inisherin is up on Disney+
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 09:25:10 am
Nitramdorf on December 21, 2022, 09:23:42 am
The Banshees of Inisherin is up on Disney+

Nice, been waiting for that one.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 09:33:47 am
Nitramdorf on December 21, 2022, 09:23:42 am
The Banshees of Inisherin is up on Disney+

Yesss that's my viewing sorted for tonight.

I also watched 'Tropic Thunder' for the first time last night and enjoyed it far more than I should have. RDJ was unbelievable  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 11:34:21 am
AndyMuller on December 21, 2022, 09:33:47 am
I also watched 'Tropic Thunder' for the first time last night and enjoyed it far more than I should have. RDJ was unbelievable  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 11:48:39 am
BarryCrocker on December 21, 2022, 11:34:21 am


 ;D

No chance a film like that is made in this day and age.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 05:21:34 pm
tropic thunder is fucking hilarious
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 05:40:12 pm
Tropic Thunder is brilliant. Never understood the blackface criticism for the film. It's part of his annoying method actor character and he gets called out on it by the actual black actor in the movie.

Didn't know Tom Cruise had a performance like that in him though.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 05:55:44 pm
AndyMuller on December 21, 2022, 11:48:39 am
;D

No chance a film like that is made in this day and age.

Quite a lot doesnt, even things relatively recent stuff.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 06:03:07 pm
Garrus on December 21, 2022, 05:40:12 pm
Tropic Thunder is brilliant. Never understood the blackface criticism for the film. It's part of his annoying method actor character and he gets called out on it by the actual black actor in the movie.

Didn't know Tom Cruise had a performance like that in him though.

The Blackface is not done without the film acknowledging it is "Black face" and both wrong and ridiculous. It even has an African American character threatening to deck RDJ's character because of it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 06:54:13 pm
it's a piss take of the whole of hollywood's ridiculous bullshit and it's on the money and superb

we could really do with another tropic thunder, shit man, they've got even more to work with these days    :thumbup

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sR6UeVptzRg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sR6UeVptzRg</a>

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 07:55:36 pm
Armand9 on December 21, 2022, 06:54:13 pm
it's a piss take of the whole of hollywood's ridiculous bullshit and it's on the money and superb

we could really do with another tropic thunder, shit man, they've got even more to work with these days    :thumbup

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sR6UeVptzRg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sR6UeVptzRg</a>



Rumour is Tom Cruise will work on a Len Grossman movie he is finished with Mission Impossible production next year or another year, as he is fairly busy planning to jump out of the International Space Station and things like that.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 08:13:20 pm
AndyMuller on December 21, 2022, 11:48:39 am
;D

No chance a film like that is made in this day and age.

It was a different era, 2008.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 08:14:35 pm
Watched the first hour of The Batman a couple of weeks ago & turned it off. I love the dark aspect of the Batman movies but for me this was a little bit too dark. In that first hour there was no sliver of light or hope to keep you from slitting your wrists. Even the good guys were turning out to be bad guys. Gotham was like Goodison Park insofar all hope was lost a long time ago. There was seemingly no redemption on the horizon at all throughout that first 60 minutes. I'm so glad I never paid good money to watch this at the cinema, or maybe someone will put me right & say things did brighten up as the movie wore on.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 08:23:24 pm
Just watched the Will Smith civil war film - Emancipation. It's a tough watch, as expected but worth watching. Spent a fair bit of it shouting at the telly. The film is based on the famous photo of the poor soul with the massively scarred back - Whipped Peter.
Quite apt seeing it as I read today that school teachers in Texas aren't allowed to use the word slavery anymore.The world is going backwards.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 08:27:36 pm
Oldmanmick on December 21, 2022, 08:14:35 pm
Watched the first hour of The Batman a couple of weeks ago & turned it off. I love the dark aspect of the Batman movies but for me this was a little bit too dark. In that first hour there was no sliver of light or hope to keep you from slitting your wrists. Even the good guys were turning out to be bad guys. Gotham was like Goodison Park insofar all hope was lost a long time ago. There was seemingly no redemption on the horizon at all throughout that first 60 minutes. I'm so glad I never paid good money to watch this at the cinema, or maybe someone will put me right & say things did brighten up as the movie wore on.

It definitely didn't brighten up mate, both figuratively and literally; I was struggling to see what was happening at times :P I'm not sure what I make of it though. I definitely liked it and wasn't bored (in a 3 hour film, that's something) - I suppose I went into it expecting a comic book film when it felt more like a thriller/police procedural film grounded in reality. They could have taken away the name Batman (and Gordon and the associated villains) and it would have played out much the same way. That's fine with me, I like those types of films but with a Batman film, I guess my expectations were different.

Anyway, if you didn't like the first 60 minutes, my guess is you won't like the rest. I thought it was really good and probably need to watch it again, this time knowing what to expect, I think I'll like it even more.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 09:06:42 pm
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 21, 2022, 08:27:36 pm
It definitely didn't brighten up mate, both figuratively and literally; I was struggling to see what was happening at times :P I'm not sure what I make of it though. I definitely liked it and wasn't bored (in a 3 hour film, that's something) - I suppose I went into it expecting a comic book film when it felt more like a thriller/police procedural film grounded in reality. They could have taken away the name Batman (and Gordon and the associated villains) and it would have played out much the same way. That's fine with me, I like those types of films but with a Batman film, I guess my expectations were different.

Anyway, if you didn't like the first 60 minutes, my guess is you won't like the rest. I thought it was really good and probably need to watch it again, this time knowing what to expect, I think I'll like it even more.

That to me is what Batman truly is. He's a detective at heart, a genius. He just happens to dress like a bat  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 10:09:36 pm
Nitramdorf on December 21, 2022, 09:23:42 am
The Banshees of Inisherin is up on Disney+

Just watched this and really enjoyed it but it was always going to be great with those two leads.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2022, 10:13:41 pm
First day on holiday.

Watched Die Hard with the kids for the first time.

Yippee aye eh melon farmers.

Merry Xmas!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2022, 12:31:07 pm
AndyMuller on December 21, 2022, 10:09:36 pm
Just watched this and really enjoyed it but it was always going to be great with those two leads.

Just watched it myself. Was a bit darker than I was expecting but superb just the same. Some great funny bits. Fell in love with Kerry Condon again.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2022, 02:49:51 pm
Saw Violent Night last night. It was alright, wasn't quite what I expected, lots of scenery-chewing. Not sure it gets made without Harbour's Stranger Things momentum.

The opening scene was carded "Bristol, England" when it was clearly not Bristol so I found it hard to suspend disbelief from there on in.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2022, 06:58:24 pm
Watched Avatar 2, yesterday. The visual effects are absolutely stunning and mesmerizing.

Story was passable. Cliché with little risks taken. Was hoping at times the film just went full Come and See
 mode at times to break the predictable story arch but I guess Cameron needed to make the film PG to make billions in box office to pay for the budget.

One minor nitpick, whoever selected the Weekend song for the outro should be fired. Feels so out of place after a grand and emotional ending.

Still a solid film and worth watching in theatre with 3d if possible.

Edit: Also a major nitpick is that they have another 3 sequels planned already and this film sets up the sequel at the end in a very contrived way. Can Hollywood just fuck off with that.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2022, 07:26:45 pm
ScottScott on December 21, 2022, 09:06:42 pm
That to me is what Batman truly is. He's a detective at heart, a genius. He just happens to dress like a bat  ;D

Ha ha, I'm not big on Batman lore, most of my knowledge of him comes from the Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan films but I've never thought of him as a great detective. Like i said, that's just my expectations, I'm sure if I watch it again knowing the type of film it is, it won't be such a surprise.

I liked it though and the more I think about, the better I think it is.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:23:21 am
Max_powers on December 22, 2022, 06:58:24 pm
Watched Avatar 2, yesterday. The visual effects are absolutely stunning and mesmerizing.

Story was passable. Cliché with little risks taken. Was hoping at times the film just went full Come and See
 mode at times to break the predictable story arch but I guess Cameron needed to make the film PG to make billions in box office to pay for the budget.

One minor nitpick, whoever selected the Weekend song for the outro should be fired. Feels so out of place after a grand and emotional ending.

Still a solid film and worth watching in theatre with 3d if possible.

Edit: Also a major nitpick is that they have another 3 sequels planned already and this film sets up the sequel at the end in a very contrived way. Can Hollywood just fuck off with that.


Agree with that synopsis wholeheartedly. I just felt i was watching a rehash of the original with a lot of set pieces just done for set piece sake. Both and the missus and i looked at each other in a few places with that ffs look at times where you cant help but think, really, thats the best you can do script wise?

I didnt think there was a step change in visual spectacle either considering how much time has passed. We watched the original a few weeks back to get reacquainted with the characters and the visuals and we both commented on the way home how much it didnt give us any wow moments like the first did. 
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:23:57 pm
Glass Onion was good fun once it got going after a slow start. Craig and Monáe both brilliant.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:26:46 pm
Watched Glass Onion tonight. Really good sequel this. Probably just about not as good as the first one; the writing is quite as witty and it loses a little bit of charm with the bigger budget but it's still a pretty stellar whodunnit. My expectations for the sequel weren't high, I was convinced the first would be lightning in a bottle so I'm pleasantly surprised the sequel managed to retain it's momentum.

Left me with a couple of questions that I can't decide whether they were plot holes or whether I'm just an idiot.

Janelle Monae the standout here. I know her mostly as a singer, so I don't know if she has many acting credits to her name already. She's bloody excellent though.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
Daniel Craig steals every scene hes in with his scenery chewing performance

Excellent stuff..!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:58:30 am
Glass Onion is just great entertainment!  Enjoyed it thoroughly.  Loved both Knives Out movies.

Class timing too with Miles Bron character evoking that massive idiot Musk  ;D
