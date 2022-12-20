Watched the first hour of The Batman a couple of weeks ago & turned it off. I love the dark aspect of the Batman movies but for me this was a little bit too dark. In that first hour there was no sliver of light or hope to keep you from slitting your wrists. Even the good guys were turning out to be bad guys. Gotham was like Goodison Park insofar all hope was lost a long time ago. There was seemingly no redemption on the horizon at all throughout that first 60 minutes. I'm so glad I never paid good money to watch this at the cinema, or maybe someone will put me right & say things did brighten up as the movie wore on.



It definitely didn't brighten up mate, both figuratively and literally; I was struggling to see what was happening at timesI'm not sure what I make of it though. I definitely liked it and wasn't bored (in a 3 hour film, that's something) - I suppose I went into it expecting a comic book film when it felt more like a thriller/police procedural film grounded in reality. They could have taken away the name Batman (and Gordon and the associated villains) and it would have played out much the same way. That's fine with me, I like those types of films but with a Batman film, I guess my expectations were different.Anyway, if you didn't like the first 60 minutes, my guess is you won't like the rest. I thought it was really good and probably need to watch it again, this time knowing what to expect, I think I'll like it even more.