As i haven't watched them since they first came out I thought i'd download the LoTR trilogy (i was kind of cleansing my palate as well i guess)anyway i downloaded them not realising i'd downloaded extended versions, which i wasn't even aware offuck me they're longi dont have a problem with film length as long as it's all good and i much prefer these extended versions, it's hard to know how much of what seemed new was actually new to me or i had just forgot shit, you know it's been a long time. overall something that definitely has changed with watching the extended versions is the 'lesser' two of the hobbits. when i saw the original films i didn't much care for them really, they were just there doing whatever in the movies, fine but that was it. with the extended versions i came to actually have much more care and investment towards them.if you like LoTR and haven't watched the extended versions, i'd recommend them, but be aware they're each around 4 hours longgood times tho