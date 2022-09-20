« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Dunno how I feel about someone other than Chase as Fletch.  Will probably check it out when it's available for streaming, but I'm not happy about this re-casting.

Watch an interview with Fletch after 2015 or so. It will soon change your mind. He never comes across well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Sort of strange, isn't it? Always thoroughly unpleasant in an interview...
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
So, Emily the Criminal was surprisingly very good. I really liked how it avoided most tropes of the genre, and just cared about telling a good engaging story. It was really unpretentious and lean, with great direction and performances. I didn't care too much about the ending though, well just the last scene to be more precise. I felt it kind of cheaped the whole character arc of the movie, but it's still really good and engaging throughout.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Despite the discourse around it I went to see Don't Worry Darling at the weekend and thought it was overall a fine movie. Thought Pugh and Pine were excellent, rest of the cast seemed fine as well.

Spoiler

My  issue is how once the twist is revealed that the rules aren't explained, the whole you die in the simulation you die in real life seems bizarre. The biggest issue however comes earlier when Alice (Pugh) goes to the mountain top what we learn later on is that's how you leave the simulation. So if that's the case why when she does that early on why doesn't she wake back up in the real world. Jack's at his real job so wouldn't be in the apartment. So who puts her back into the simulation, after all when she reveals she went up the mountain only Pines character knows this happened and Jack seems oblivious to the fact anything happened.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Went and watched Smile, really enjoyed it. Plenty of jumpy bits and a decent story to go with. Not even the assholes in the row ahead could ruin the film with their constant talking. Well worth a watch if youre a horror fan, solid 7/10 for me.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
In interviews, on-set, to random fans on the street Chase just seems to be a bit of a turbocunt.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Boy oh boy, Blonde will divide people.  I thought it was brilliant, jarring film. Didnt find it exploitative in the slightest.  Ive read plenty on Norma Jean, a girl who was shit on from every height, Blonde actually humanised her more than Oates book or most books actually.  Liberties were taken, its not comfortable viewing, it made me feel for the girl even more,.


Brilliant film, Ana De Armas was stunning, brilliant performance that probably wont get close to an Oscar nod for certain reasons.

Im going to watch it again tomorrow.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Is that on in Liverpool now, I checked online but couldn't find out..cheers.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
It's on Cineworld in Speke
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Ive just watched it and completely agree.  Absolutely stunning film, looks gorgeous (as one would expect from Andrew Dominik), fantastic performance by De Armas.  Found it really moving, actually. 

I know it wont be to everyones taste, but I was surprised how low its rated on IMDB etc.  Mind you, Ive seen some absolutely shite films rated highly on there, so I dont take much notice of it anymore.   
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Saw Moonage Daydream today, sort of a David Bowie documentary but also really isn't. Basically using audio of Bowie himself (and interviewers) as it sort of goes through his career using live concert footage, and other bits from across his life, artwork, etc. Plus imagery I assume was created for the film. Combined with his stunning back catalogue its an audio-visual treat.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Saw it the other week and loved it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Thanks...love going to the Cinema, I'll watch that tonight. I prefer the old traditional Cinemas though, The Woolton in particular is brilliant, as is the Plaza in Crosby.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Just watched Belfast. What a sweet big hearted feel good film.

Loved it
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Love you la.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Im assuming this means its right up there with Rogue One for you, Ya big weirdo!?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
been downloading a bunch of films from recent years i haven't seen and......

Archive (2020), what a really top film, thouroughly enjoyed it

think a less high profile Ex-Machina type and you get the drift, defo worth a watch from sci fi lovers

if that appeals to you, you dont need trailers etc, just download and watch, im sure you'll find it worth it
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Will watch,loved Ex Machina.Thanks for the tip mate.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Saw Blonde and I have to disagree with the posters above. It was pretty bad, a failure on almost every conceivable level and Dominik has to take the brunt of the blame because the flaws are largely down to directorial choices. I'd read a couple of reviews and was expecting it to be an offensive, tasteless mess, and it kind of is, but the tasteless parts are really the only times the movie has a pulse. It's a boring, empty film with nothing to say.

What do I mean by that? Blonde's conceit is that Marilyn Monroe is a facade that ends up consuming the life of Norma Jean Baker, but you never get any idea of who Baker is. The film is almost three hours and (I'm pretty sure I'm right here) she never has an actual conversation with anyone. It's just a succession of isolated scenes of her sobbing, being beaten, having sex, hallucinating or calling men Daddy, with nothing to link them structurally. The version of Monroe it depicts is actually less faceted than her actual public image at the time, which is insane.

One of the film's biggest problems is that it thinks it's a feminist statement just because it's filled with non-consensual sex and crying, but it has nothing to say about the power structures it's meant to be criticising past 'they're bad/sexist'. You could argue that's unnecessary as the film focuses on Monroe herself, but the events ring hollow because they're meant to be about a real person and you know at least half of them lie somewhere between speculation and outright fabrication. You can see Dominik was heavily influenced by David Lynch - especially Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive - but you can sympathise with Lynch's female characters because they're presented as real people who have personalities and three-dimensional reactions to their situations, and Dominik doesn't have Lynch's originality or sense of atmosphere.

That's what I mean when I say it fails on every level - as character study, political statement, atmosphere piece or even narrative fiction. Lastly, it's relatively minor but I wasn't that impressed with de Armas. She had a wealth of video footage to draw on, spent 90% of the film depiciting one of three emotions (shock, pain or confusion) and she couldn't even get the accent to stick. An even bigger disappointment than Killing Them Softly.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
just be aware it's not of the budget of ex-machina but they still do a great job imo (and that i went in with no expectations beyond it's sci fi so im gonna watch it)
