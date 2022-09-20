Saw Blonde and I have to disagree with the posters above. It was pretty bad, a failure on almost every conceivable level and Dominik has to take the brunt of the blame because the flaws are largely down to directorial choices. I'd read a couple of reviews and was expecting it to be an offensive, tasteless mess, and it kind of is, but the tasteless parts are really the only times the movie has a pulse. It's a boring, empty film with nothing to say.



What do I mean by that? Blonde's conceit is that Marilyn Monroe is a facade that ends up consuming the life of Norma Jean Baker, but you never get any idea of who Baker is. The film is almost three hours and (I'm pretty sure I'm right here) she never has an actual conversation with anyone. It's just a succession of isolated scenes of her sobbing, being beaten, having sex, hallucinating or calling men Daddy, with nothing to link them structurally. The version of Monroe it depicts is actually less faceted than her actual public image at the time, which is insane.



One of the film's biggest problems is that it thinks it's a feminist statement just because it's filled with non-consensual sex and crying, but it has nothing to say about the power structures it's meant to be criticising past 'they're bad/sexist'. You could argue that's unnecessary as the film focuses on Monroe herself, but the events ring hollow because they're meant to be about a real person and you know at least half of them lie somewhere between speculation and outright fabrication. You can see Dominik was heavily influenced by David Lynch - especially Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive - but you can sympathise with Lynch's female characters because they're presented as real people who have personalities and three-dimensional reactions to their situations, and Dominik doesn't have Lynch's originality or sense of atmosphere.



That's what I mean when I say it fails on every level - as character study, political statement, atmosphere piece or even narrative fiction. Lastly, it's relatively minor but I wasn't that impressed with de Armas. She had a wealth of video footage to draw on, spent 90% of the film depiciting one of three emotions (shock, pain or confusion) and she couldn't even get the accent to stick. An even bigger disappointment than Killing Them Softly.