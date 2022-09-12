Ok, going to go against the grain and say I didn't really like Everything, Everywhere All at Once.



I understand the message behind it, of love, of acceptance, between the various parts (mum/daughter, husband wife, mum/grandad etc), that part is nice and I have no issues with the acting (especially the daughter, thought she was really good).



It's just all this frantic jumping, really took me out of it. I get the multiverse aspect, but the back and forth and back and forth, found it really jarring. I assume it was deliberately made to confuse, but I didn't like it because it took away from some of the moments being made.



They were trying to explain something, then some cutaway to some weird scene and I found it really hard to follow what was happening or what message was being conveyed at that time.



Think they went a bit too much with it and spoiled it overall. Nice try, but nah.