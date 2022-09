Probably shouldn't have said reboot it's just coming out specially made for today's cinema and a lot of effort and care has gone into it as Spielberg personally oversaw the IMAX and REALD 3D conversion of the movie...It's getting great reviews on the way it's been done



Either way it's great to see actual cinema getting another run out. Hopefully it's successful enough for other classics to get the same and to give kids a chance to watch something on the big screen that doesn't involve spandex and capes for once.