I've nothing against Hemsworth as an actor. I think he's decent in everything he's in, but it's definitely a case of Taika Waititi giving him free reign in Ragnarok and it went from there. How else can you explain him and Tessa Thompson ending up in the lead roles for an MIB film?



The whole thing about Thor as a character was that the humor in the first film all came from the fact that he was a fish out of water scenario. What do you do with him after that? He gets kind of boring with that stick-up-his-arse persona. You loosen him up a bit and make him crack more jokes. Same thing with the Hulk, which is probably why he hasn't had his own MCU dedicated film yet. He's just been a side character mostly.



i've no problem with a splash of humour, hopefully not forced, as we've seen with the avengers in general and specifically thor has his moments toothis was not that and there was plenty of crap humour attempts where he wasn't even in the scene, so i dont feel i can put it all at his door, still a director's choice in my book and one that i felt totally failed, it aint funny and the movie suffers for the overall approach going inwhich, when i look at bale's performance, i can't believe even he thought it was 'that' going in, first half rattling along at 100 mph with bad joke after bad jokei wouldn't be surprised if when he saw the finished movie he was fucking gutted, wondering what the hell the editing team had done ('well, for one, left all my shit on the floor' we hear him cryon a side note, i watched the first three thor film's yesterday - hadn't seen the first two for an age and thought fuck it, let's see how bad they were. They are all better movies than this last offering, even the much maligned Dark World. I like the first the most, i love origin films and while it's not exactly that, it's in that mould, so that could be my bias coming out (i know Ragnarok is generally viewed as the best). I will watch love and thunder again at some point and it'll interesting to see if i see it the way i do now