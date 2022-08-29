« previous next »
Macphisto80

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 29, 2022, 08:08:03 pm
Bullet Train was shite. B&M Bargains Guy Richey/Tarantino script. Brad Pitt trying to act and sound like he's 20 something. WTF!
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 29, 2022, 08:30:49 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on August 29, 2022, 08:08:03 pm
Bullet Train was shite. B&M Bargains Guy Richey/Tarantino script. Brad Pitt trying to act and sound like he's 20 something. WTF!

Me and Mrs. Allerton thought it was great.

Pretty stupid script, but loads of action and irreverent madness.

Macphisto80

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 29, 2022, 11:07:48 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 29, 2022, 08:30:49 pm
Me and Mrs. Allerton thought it was great.

Pretty stupid script, but loads of action and irreverent madness.


Some bits were sort of OK (if you managed to make it to the end). There could have been a good film there with a better writer, director and editor (not asking much there, I know), but almost everything about it fell flat to me.  The incessantly shite need for shite humor in every single scene that had dialogue in it drove me nuts. Especially between discount English Begbie and the other fella.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 29, 2022, 11:34:14 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on August 29, 2022, 11:07:48 pm
Some bits were sort of OK (if you managed to make it to the end). There could have been a good film there with a better writer, director and editor (not asking much there, I know), but almost everything about it fell flat to me.  The incessantly shite need for shite humor in every single scene that had dialogue in it drove me nuts. Especially between discount English Begbie and the other fella.

Where did you watch it though? We watched it on the ScreenX so was really immersive
Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 31, 2022, 05:50:46 pm
So many things to say...

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/W3E74j_xFtg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/W3E74j_xFtg</a>
Barefoot Doctor

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 2, 2022, 04:19:57 pm
Everything Everywhere All At Once is on Prime from today.
Max_powers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 2, 2022, 04:43:40 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  2, 2022, 04:19:57 pm
Everything Everywhere All At Once is on Prime from today.

Great gonna watch it tonight. Been meaning to for a while.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 3, 2022, 08:04:52 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  2, 2022, 04:19:57 pm
Everything Everywhere All At Once is on Prime from today.

Watching that Sunday. Would have watched it today, but bobbling off to Goodison for my letterbox-view fix.
thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 3, 2022, 08:29:16 am
Film of the year for me. Looking forward to rewatching it.
tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 3, 2022, 03:53:05 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  2, 2022, 04:19:57 pm
Everything Everywhere All At Once is on Prime from today.

Was enjoyable but I did struggle with the rules of the universe/her powers.  It took us half the movie before realising the lead male was Short Round/Data.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 5, 2022, 10:56:22 pm
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Absolutely the best film I've seen in years. Truly wonderful.

So many elements and so much to like. More than a few nods to a host of ideas, writers and influences.

Surprisingly moving as well. Plus batshit crazy in a good way.
Original

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 6, 2022, 02:26:23 pm
Moonfall on amazon, utter dogshit that looks like it's been thrown together over a weekend
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 6, 2022, 02:55:09 pm
Quote from: Original on September  6, 2022, 02:26:23 pm
Moonfall on amazon, utter dogshit that looks like it's been thrown together over a weekend

Yeah was a bit silly even for me that one

Interesting concept, but all over the shop :D
El Lobo

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 6, 2022, 03:32:02 pm
You were saying you enjoyed it when it came out you blagger Andy :D
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 6, 2022, 03:50:36 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  6, 2022, 03:32:02 pm
You were saying you enjoyed it when it came out you blagger Andy :D

I did enjoy it - I enjoy most every film I go to the pictures to watch - but it was too silly even for me. But being in the pictures give things a lot of leeway, cos it's date night with the missus and usually a few pints :)


The only ones I can truly say that I totally didn't like that I saw in the piccies (Off the top of my head)

Er..

Lost in Translation

Er..... Trying to think of anything else so awful that I hated it


Ah

Pinnochio - we actually walked out - the new one. Batshit crazy. Oh and that horror one recently where it was just about kids getting abducted and killed. Didn't like that at all. Walked out of that one too.


Apart from that, even bad films are good in the piccies :)
Original

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 6, 2022, 05:21:42 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  6, 2022, 02:55:09 pm
Yeah was a bit silly even for me that one

Interesting concept, but all over the shop :D

Everyone seemed to be taking the fact that the ocean was covering Los Angeles and lumps of the moon were smashing into everything around them remarkably well, so fair play for that
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 6, 2022, 05:32:40 pm
Quote from: Original on September  6, 2022, 05:21:42 pm
Everyone seemed to be taking the fact that the ocean was covering Los Angeles and lumps of the moon were smashing into everything around them remarkably well, so fair play for that

Yeah, you'd think they'd be a bit more freaked out, but there could be a bit of 'well WHAT CAN you do?"

Fatalism is a good a way as any to deal with impending doom.

I think in reality, if all that was happening around you, you'd be a bit stuffed.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 6, 2022, 05:33:14 pm
Quote from: Original on September  6, 2022, 02:26:23 pm
Moonfall on amazon, utter dogshit that looks like it's been thrown together over a weekend

Couldnt disagree.

It reminded me of those films we watched as kids at the Satdee Matnee.

At least I didnt have to do a runner to prevent getting knuckled by the kids from under the bridge in Garston this time.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 8, 2022, 06:58:03 pm
thor lover and thunder

what the fuck have i just watched?

a comedy that isn't funny?

i dont know

i liked the finale bit, that was all

thor is a great comic character, i dont know what the fuck they're doing with him to be honest
RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 8, 2022, 07:02:43 pm
Watched the Netflix film, I Came By.

Pretty good British thriller and the Antagonist in it is played brilliant.

Spoiler
"I flushed his ashes down the Toilet", chilling AF line.
[close]
Kashinoda

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 8, 2022, 09:16:28 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  6, 2022, 03:50:36 pm
I did enjoy it - I enjoy most every film I go to the pictures to watch - but it was too silly even for me. But being in the pictures give things a lot of leeway, cos it's date night with the missus and usually a few pints :)


The only ones I can truly say that I totally didn't like that I saw in the piccies (Off the top of my head)

Er..

Lost in Translation

Er..... Trying to think of anything else so awful that I hated it


Ah

Pinnochio - we actually walked out - the new one. Batshit crazy. Oh and that horror one recently where it was just about kids getting abducted and killed. Didn't like that at all. Walked out of that one too.


Apart from that, even bad films are good in the piccies :)


Macphisto80

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 9, 2022, 01:31:23 am
Quote from: Armand9 on September  8, 2022, 06:58:03 pm
thor lover and thunder

what the fuck have i just watched?

a comedy that isn't funny?

i dont know

i liked the finale bit, that was all

thor is a great comic character, i dont know what the fuck they're doing with him to be honest
Chris Hemsworth is what they are doing with him.

Thor Ragnarok happened and the director just let him off the chain, same way the director of that shite Ghostbusters remake let everyone off the chain, including Chris, to tell their own jokes and improvise. He might have a good sense of humor in real life. Fuck knows. But since then he's probably fancied himself as a comedic actor in the same way someone told Claudia Winkelman, Johnathan Ross, and James Cordon and most of his mates they were funny too. It's no wonder comedy has gone down the tubes.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 9, 2022, 02:35:46 pm
i've said my piece in the marvel thread so wont repeat here apart from i dont see helmsworth as the problem character wise, i blame the scripts and directors. Internally, i have no fucking idea whether actors are getting in the way of shit etc and im not sure we can know, at best what are we gonna know, a rumour mill thing?

totally agree on the other pesonages you single out tho  ;D

if i want comedy, i listen to bill burr
Macphisto80

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 9, 2022, 08:50:25 pm
I've nothing against Hemsworth as an actor. I think he's decent in everything he's in, but it's definitely a case of Taika Waititi giving him free reign in Ragnarok and it went from there. How else can you explain him and Tessa Thompson ending up in the lead roles for an MIB film?

The whole thing about Thor as a character was that the humor in the first film all came from the fact that he was a fish out of water scenario. What do you do with him after that? He gets kind of boring with that stick-up-his-arse persona. You loosen him up a bit and make him crack more jokes. Same thing with the Hulk, which is probably why he hasn't had his own MCU dedicated film yet. He's just been a side character mostly.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 9, 2022, 09:03:18 pm
Somebody recommend me some good thrillers on Netflix or Prime, if you'd be so kind, thanks.
gerrardisgod

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 9, 2022, 09:51:26 pm
Zodiacs on Prime, if youve not seen that, Prisoners too.

Was a decent one with Bryan Cranston on there, The Infiltrator, sure it was due to go over the last few days though.

Oh yeah, Drives on there. Not so much a thriller, but just a boss film and soundtrack.
Judge Red

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:16:58 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 25, 2022, 08:56:21 pm
Yeah OJ was brilliant in his lack of reaction. Like if it happened to you, you'd be thinking WTAF

The way he handled situations really pissed me off watching it but the film as a whole has stayed with me for a few weeks now. Keep thinking that i want to watch it again which is mad considering how much the characters wound me up.

Booked to see Jaws in IMAX this afternoon. Cant wait.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:34:59 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September  9, 2022, 08:50:25 pm
I've nothing against Hemsworth as an actor. I think he's decent in everything he's in, but it's definitely a case of Taika Waititi giving him free reign in Ragnarok and it went from there. How else can you explain him and Tessa Thompson ending up in the lead roles for an MIB film?

The whole thing about Thor as a character was that the humor in the first film all came from the fact that he was a fish out of water scenario. What do you do with him after that? He gets kind of boring with that stick-up-his-arse persona. You loosen him up a bit and make him crack more jokes. Same thing with the Hulk, which is probably why he hasn't had his own MCU dedicated film yet. He's just been a side character mostly.

i've no problem with a splash of humour, hopefully not forced, as we've seen with the avengers in general and specifically thor has his moments too

this was not that and there was plenty of crap humour attempts where he wasn't even in the scene, so i dont feel i can put it all at his door, still a director's choice in my book and one that i felt totally failed, it aint funny and the movie suffers for the overall approach going in

which, when i look at bale's performance, i can't believe even he thought it was 'that' going in, first half rattling along at 100 mph with bad joke after bad joke

i wouldn't be surprised if when he saw the finished movie he was fucking gutted, wondering what the hell the editing team had done ('well, for one, left all my shit on the floor' we hear him cry  ;D)

on a side note, i watched the first three thor film's yesterday - hadn't seen the first two for an age and thought fuck it, let's see how bad they were. They are all better movies than this last offering, even the much maligned Dark World. I like the first the most, i love origin films and while it's not exactly that, it's in that mould, so that could be my bias coming out (i know Ragnarok is generally viewed as the best). I will watch love and thunder again at some point and it'll interesting to see if i see it the way i do now
Armchair expert

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:38:28 pm
Anybody seen the Jaws reboot ? Not sure if to see it in imax or 3D.decisions decisions
rawcusk8

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm
Anyone seen Moonlight, the Mahershala Ali film. Debating whether to order and watch it before the UFC.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:28:55 pm
Blue Collar. What a film. The 70s was an incredible decade for American cinema.

Quote from: gerrardisgod on September  9, 2022, 09:51:26 pm
Zodiacs on Prime, if youve not seen that,

One of the best films of the past twenty-five years
Max_powers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm
Anyone seen Moonlight, the Mahershala Ali film. Debating whether to order and watch it before the UFC.

It's brilliant. Give it a shot. A slow burn but very beautiful film
rawcusk8

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:19:24 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
It's brilliant. Give it a shot. A slow burn but very beautiful film
Thanks Max will give it a watch.
