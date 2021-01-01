« previous next »
Yeah, overall I liked Prey, with several reservations though. It was fun and appropriately gnarly. Still, I can't deny there were several things that bothered me, which if different, could have made for a much better movie.

The choice of revealing the Predator from the start is a bad one for me, even though I understand their logic. "It's a Predator movie, everyone knows how he looks like and what he is", I still think it's severely flawed.

One of the main reasons why the first one works so well, it's because of how patiently they build up the menace from the Predator. We know full well there's some weird alien shit going on. I mean, the first shot of the movie is of a spaceship going to earth. We also have those thermal vision scenes scattered over the first third of the movie, which also reveals it while helping build up the tension. It's subtle, genuinely scary and doesn't undermine the storyline. 

Here, the choice to show the Predator from the start kills any sense of suspense or mystery going forward, which is something you don't know want in a movie about a space travelling alpha hunter. Second, it severely undermines the build-up of the main character, when the movie is consistently cutting to the more intriguing Predator scenes hunting animals. It also telegraphs what the real conflict is going to be, so the stakes in the begging, when the main character is learning to hunt, are just not there.

It's also not a very well-paced, or dare I say directed (apart from the action scenes) movie. At times it just seems like a collection of set pieces without much-connecting tissue between them. It also has a pretty bad sense of geography and space, which the director tries to hide with extreme close-ups with very shallow depths of field. It might look "nice" to some, but it just makes it very confusing for a spectator. Looking "nice" or "cool" is something the movie seems to prefer way too often, instead of more suitably choices.

It just looks too damn clean, pretty and modern for such a gritty story which is supposed to transpire in the 1700s. The scenery was certainly stunning but those beautiful panoramic shots didn't seem to fit the tone of a Predator movie, at all. It looked like something out of Dances with Wolves, but grainless and more artificial. I hate that "glossy look" most direct-to-streaming movies and shows seem to go for. There were some shots of the brother of the protagonist, where he looked like he was a video game character or something. I don't understand how can anyone think that looks good. The CGI was pretty shoddy too, and some of the aerial shots looked like they were made by some cheap commercial drones. It kind of betrayed the movie's budget.

Still, there were several things I enjoyed about the movie though which probably slightly outweigh the negatives.

First, I really liked the setting and the premise of the movie, even though its potential wasn't fully realised. I think it was a very intriguing and fresh way to inject some life into a very stale franchise.

I liked the main character and her brother. They are no Arnie and there's nothing too memorable about them, but they were likeable and have a nice relationship with each other, which made me care about their journey. I also appreciated that they focused on her training extensively, and make her fail a few times earlier on. It doesn't make her transformation into an unstoppable ninja later on completely believable, but it helps... a bit. The dog was also great.

The action scenes were mostly very well done when you had a clear idea of what was happening. The predator hunting scenes, even though I think detract from the main character storylines, as individual scenes are pretty cool. The first fight between the Comanches and the Predator was also great. I liked that they made the Predator not completely overpowered and that we even saw animals and humans being capable of hurting him, even though it felt more like self-sabotaging than anything.

The movie gets incrementally silly towards the last third though, but the action is still pretty thrilling and makes it work. The way the main character "gets" the Predator though... that was just some stupid lazy fucking nonsense. I'm not even sure exactly what happened other than the main character magically learning how the predator mask work and using it against him, with an implausible amount of good luck, planning and the Predator becoming a fucking idiot. It really left me with a bad taste, which is unfortunate because I enjoyed the movie for the most part, even with all the problems I mentioned.
Interesting post mate. I just watched it today and I liked it a lot. Most of the stuff you mentioned didn't bother me but I've only ever seen the original and while I like that one too, it's nowhere near any of my favourite films so maybe that was a factor. I like that it was something different to the original and has a more modern sensibility, even though, as mentioned above, it was a little heavy handed (which didn't really bother me).

Just on your last paragraph:

The more I think about it, the more I agree with it, although I struggled somewhat with what was actually happening on screen so might need to watch it again. Getting how the Predator's mask works and using it against him in the manner she did did seem really implausible though, which like you say, was unfortunate. But it didn't spoil the film for me. Maybe because I like Amber Midthunder, she was great in Legion and was here as well.
And the comments about it being too dark, I didn't get that at all, it was absolutely fine for me.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Interesting post mate. I just watched it today and I liked it a lot. Most of the stuff you mentioned didn't bother me but I've only ever seen the original and while I like that one too, it's nowhere near any of my favourite films so maybe that was a factor. I like that it was something different to the original and has a more modern sensibility, even though, as mentioned above, it was a little heavy handed (which didn't really bother me).

Just on your last paragraph:

The more I think about it, the more I agree with it, although I struggled somewhat with what was actually happening on screen so might need to watch it again. Getting how the Predator's mask works and using it against him in the manner she did did seem really implausible though, which like you say, was unfortunate. But it didn't spoil the film for me. Maybe because I like Amber Midthunder, she was great in Legion and was here as well.
And the comments about it being too dark, I didn't get that at all, it was absolutely fine for me.

Oh, I really enjoyed it too. I might have been too harsh on it in my previous post, but it was more out of frustration for what I think could have been a much better film. I admit I'm probably in the minority on some of those criticisms (especially the most technical stuff), and I understand that for most people those things don't take away from their enjoyment, but I'm a bit of a purist, so what can I do.  ;D

Predator is probably my favourite action/sci-fi movie of all time, but I'm completely fine with them going their own way. As I said, I really liked the premise, the setting, the cast and most of the action. The minimalistic story mostly works for me. In many ways, it's the form that bothers me. I'll explain and try to tie it with Armand's reply (which I've just seen, sorry) about the cinematography and colour grading aesthetic choices.

It seems to me that most modern movie makers, especially the ones premiering on streaming platforms, have this idea that films must look beautiful and pristine, no matter what the story is or demands. Call me old-fashioned, but I'm of the idea that any aesthetic choices must be made in favour of telling a story. In Prey, those choices particularly bothered me, because it's a gritty action movie set in the harsh 1700s Northern Great Plains made to look like a beautiful modern commercial. I'm sure these were corporate demands more than artistic choices made by the filmmakers though.

This overly saturated and clean to the point of sterility aesthetic of the movie, might look great on your OLED screen, but does it work in favour of the story? In my opinion, it doesn't, and not only that but it actively detracts from the movie's immersion. It's at odds with the time period, the harsh and dangerous environment it's trying to represent and most importantly, the nature of the film. There's a tonal dissonance between the story and the way the filmmaker chooses to convey it.

When you look at some great period pieces like "There Will be Blood" or "The Assassination of Jesse James..." to name a couple of modern examples, they have this harsh, grainy look to them, that works in favour of the immersion. Because whether we like it or not, our brains associate those kind of images with older periods. They have some beautiful shots in there too, but they are not trying to look pretty at every shot like Prey does. The grainy aspect look also adds an element of weight and tactility to a film. It makes them look cinematic. Prey doesn't look cinematic, it looks like a video game.

Quote from: Armand9 on August  9, 2022, 07:57:28 pm
it's the modern era but before the industrial revolution and it's shot in pristine canadian wilderness (not comanche territory btw) and yet it is 'grainless and more artificial' (than *Dances with Wolves), how is this prime wilderness artificial? If the director wanted to add noise for tone (ie cinematic camera choices, which it appears you feel it needs), isn't adding 'grain' artificial?

Those beautiful vista shots I called grainless and artificial, are not artificial because of what they show, they look artificial because of the way they are so overly enhanced in post-production and possible CGIed to some extent, to the point they look fake and weightless. They also serve no purpose other than showing off their production values. In a movie like Dances with Wolves, it makes sense for the movie to frequently cut to those types of vista shots, as it's a slow-paced drama about a man that wanted to see the beauty of the American frontier. In an action movie that's about a tribe of Comache Indian fighting against an intergalactic alpha hunter, what's the purpose of those endless beauty shots?

Maybe if the film only focused on the Comanches in the begging, it would make sense to give us a sense of their relationship with their environment, and to mark a shift in tone when the Predator appears. But given that we're frequently interrupted with scenes of the Predator from the begging, it kind of makes them pointless. 

And no, you don't have to artificially add grain in post-production to have a grainy look. The easiest way would have been to shoot it on film, in something like 16mm, which they probably didn't have the budget to it. But there are also ways to have more grainy shots with digital cameras, using higher ISO levels. To be correct, every camera captures some level of grain, even some of the most modern ones. What they never look like, is as clean and pristine as they do in Prey, that's for sure.

Quote from: Armand9 on August  9, 2022, 07:57:28 pm
the original film is set in central american rainforest (actually shot in mexico) and apart from the encampment scenes at the beginning, all i recall is lush jungle, one wooden bridge and waterfalls

You're right in that the original Predator was shot in a Mexican jungle, but that's about all you're right. The original Predator is an ugly, harsh and grainy-looking movie. It's frequently under-exposed, with a limited colour palette and it never tries to draw the spectator's attention to the beauty of its surroundings. On the contrary, every image tries to convey the harshness and danger of the jungle. That's why almost every shot is at ground level with the group, and not from afar like in Prey, pretty and secure.

I'll end up by saying, that I understand and respect people liking those aspects of modern films. Personally, I detest the way most modern movies, and TV shows for that matter, try to look as pretty and pristine as possible even when at the expense of the story. For me is one of the clearest indications of how big corporations are trying to kill any sense of artistry or personality in modern entertainment.
In many ways, it's the form that bothers me. I'll explain and try to tie it with Armand's reply (which I've just seen, sorry) about the cinematography and colour grading aesthetic choices.

Think you did a really good job explaining your position, and didn't cut down differing viewpoints while so doing.
i disagree with most of that, well not really, that's too sweeping, i understand what you're getting at but you're assuming cos a widlerness is pristine it's not harsh - here's a head's up, all wilderness is harsh, all, no matter the beauty (i recall on its release Last of the Mohicans being criticised in exactly the same way as you see Prey, didn't agree with that assessment, dont agree with this one either)

in short it's as if you're saying the scenery wouldn't have looked like that back then, not that clean, not that pristine but that is clearly wrong, we wouldn't have been able to capture those views back then, but if anything they would've looked even more pristine (i've seen more wildlife docs than i can count, thankfully we still have some pristine wilderness left and you know what, it does looking fucking amazing. now whether you want that for your movie is an aesthetic choice, i think the director did fine, the natives we're living in an incredibly beautiful part of the world and he chose to show it as that

the harsh and gritty nature of Predator in contrast to Prey are the characters more so than scenery - both are harsh challenging environments in different ways (sure, thick jungle is harsher) and i beg to differ that lush jungle isn't pretty (it is in my eyes, on film including Predator and in real life) - contrast the characters of Prey with badass veteran mercenaries and you have a totally different ambience, they bring the gnarly aspect to Predator

and who said anything about adding grain in post production? you actually quote me saying 'cinematic camera choices' when talking about adding grain and then 'school' me on that very thing?   ;D







all pretty to me and a good director making the most of his environs

i've no doubt Predator is shot the way it is cos that's what the director wanted but he is also limited by thick jungle, not a lot of choice there for the majority of his movie, it doesn't lend itself to big open vistas (tho there are wider relatively big type shots when the scenery lends itself), but clearly not in the range of LOTM, DWW and Prey with their more open vistas which allow for that. McTiernan actually said himself that he found jungle uninteresting cinematically cos you can't see anything, with the horizon ending about 4 feet in front of you and they were forever trimming out stuff so he could get long shots

and as you point out, ground level (often tilited up) shots did convey what he wanted in this impenetrable, claustraphobic, world of hurt as blain would say, arguably catching as much of the wilderness he's working with (a clever way to maximise the jungle scenery and the 'problematic' horizon, a smart solution by McTiernan), the director of those other movies did likewise with their movies and environs

you just dont like the fact it looks pretty cos you see that as frivilous/incongruous to the story content, we'll have to disagree on that,
like i said, heard it all before with LOTM, it was wrong then, it's wrong now for me, but it's aesthetics, whenever does that get full agreement? never
Oh, I really enjoyed it too. I might have been too harsh on it in my previous post, but it was more out of frustration for what I think could have been a much better film. I admit I'm probably in the minority on some of those criticisms (especially the most technical stuff), and I understand that for most people those things don't take away from their enjoyment, but I'm a bit of a purist, so what can I do.  ;D

Predator is probably my favourite action/sci-fi movie of all time, but I'm completely fine with them going their own way. As I said, I really liked the premise, the setting, the cast and most of the action. The minimalistic story mostly works for me. In many ways, it's the form that bothers me. I'll explain and try to tie it with Armand's reply (which I've just seen, sorry) about the cinematography and colour grading aesthetic choices.

It seems to me that most modern movie makers, especially the ones premiering on streaming platforms, have this idea that films must look beautiful and pristine, no matter what the story is or demands. Call me old-fashioned, but I'm of the idea that any aesthetic choices must be made in favour of telling a story. In Prey, those choices particularly bothered me, because it's a gritty action movie set in the harsh 1700s Northern Great Plains made to look like a beautiful modern commercial. I'm sure these were corporate demands more than artistic choices made by the filmmakers though.

This overly saturated and clean to the point of sterility aesthetic of the movie, might look great on your OLED screen, but does it work in favour of the story? In my opinion, it doesn't, and not only that but it actively detracts from the movie's immersion. It's at odds with the time period, the harsh and dangerous environment it's trying to represent and most importantly, the nature of the film. There's a tonal dissonance between the story and the way the filmmaker chooses to convey it.

When you look at some great period pieces like "There Will be Blood" or "The Assassination of Jesse James..." to name a couple of modern examples, they have this harsh, grainy look to them, that works in favour of the immersion. Because whether we like it or not, our brains associate those kind of images with older periods. They have some beautiful shots in there too, but they are not trying to look pretty at every shot like Prey does. The grainy aspect look also adds an element of weight and tactility to a film. It makes them look cinematic. Prey doesn't look cinematic, it looks like a video game.

Those beautiful vista shots I called grainless and artificial, are not artificial because of what they show, they look artificial because of the way they are so overly enhanced in post-production and possible CGIed to some extent, to the point they look fake and weightless. They also serve no purpose other than showing off their production values. In a movie like Dances with Wolves, it makes sense for the movie to frequently cut to those types of vista shots, as it's a slow-paced drama about a man that wanted to see the beauty of the American frontier. In an action movie that's about a tribe of Comache Indian fighting against an intergalactic alpha hunter, what's the purpose of those endless beauty shots?

Maybe if the film only focused on the Comanches in the begging, it would make sense to give us a sense of their relationship with their environment, and to mark a shift in tone when the Predator appears. But given that we're frequently interrupted with scenes of the Predator from the begging, it kind of makes them pointless. 

And no, you don't have to artificially add grain in post-production to have a grainy look. The easiest way would have been to shoot it on film, in something like 16mm, which they probably didn't have the budget to it. But there are also ways to have more grainy shots with digital cameras, using higher ISO levels. To be correct, every camera captures some level of grain, even some of the most modern ones. What they never look like, is as clean and pristine as they do in Prey, that's for sure.

You're right in that the original Predator was shot in a Mexican jungle, but that's about all you're right. The original Predator is an ugly, harsh and grainy-looking movie. It's frequently under-exposed, with a limited colour palette and it never tries to draw the spectator's attention to the beauty of its surroundings. On the contrary, every image tries to convey the harshness and danger of the jungle. That's why almost every shot is at ground level with the group, and not from afar like in Prey, pretty and secure.

I'll end up by saying, that I understand and respect people liking those aspects of modern films. Personally, I detest the way most modern movies, and TV shows for that matter, try to look as pretty and pristine as possible even when at the expense of the story. For me is one of the clearest indications of how big corporations are trying to kill any sense of artistry or personality in modern entertainment.
I haven't watched Prey yet, but I absolutely 100% agree with most of this post. Jay from RLM said something similar too. I actually remarked about something similar the other day when I was watching something on TV, and without even knowing what it was, I asked "this is some shite off of Netflix, isn't it?". Needless to say, the answer was yes. The give away? How it looked. It was a shite horror film that had Brian Cox and the fella from Homeland in it. Don't know the name, but the most off putting thing about it was how garish and pristine it looked. Everything looked like it was perfectly framed, and over-lit. There was no grit to it. Nothing to indicate that there was someone with vision behind the camera. It was like a by the numbers template where everything looked surgically clean, giving it a veneer of falseness, like everything was just too perfect and digitally correct. Literally everything on Netflix that I've watched has this look to it, and I find it unappealing and disgusting to look at. By contrast, I was flicking through the TV a week or so ago, and came across Starsky and Hutch. I mistook it for a film because of the way it was shot. Gritty, realistic, imperfect, but yet perfect for the eyes. This is a TV show made in the 70's? Yet to me, it looked it had far more craft than the souless shite polluting these streaming services.
this kinda gives me a vinyl vs digital downlad vibe, it's almost like reading/having the same conversation

that's aesthetics for you

the rabbit hole of all rabbit holes
