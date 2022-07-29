i get your point, it's what i suspected you were suggesting, i just wanted to make sure



i agree that is generally the case with franchise movies



what i disagree with, is that they have to be that way



Aliens is a classic example of what TipTopKop pointed out earlier, yet i'd argue it's a great movie. At the time it's what we were expecting from Cameron - more/bigger/badder aliens - but it had a good script, great characters/cast and a good storyline. I prefer Alien but Aliens is no franchise cash-in imo, Cameron made a fucking good movie.



Similarly, Terminator, all the above applies to that movie too and again I prefer Terminator but the sequel is a quality movie with a good script generally (don't get me started on the end scene ), good characters/cast, well made.



So my point is just because something is a sequel (or further seasons in TV) is not an excuse for poor writing and badly made films/shows - you can even follow up with bigger badder more-more-more if that's what the studio is calling for, but you can still make a good movie. And im not going to blame the audience if it's not.



Take Picard, season 2 especially - i dont blame trekkies for that, that is 100% on the fuckers that made it. They went with a terrible script in every way possible and did an incredibly shoddy job cutting corners all over the place till it became laughable.



Cos im not in total agreement either that audiences wouldn't take a more 'cerebral', for want of a better expression, film for something like Jurassic - you dont even have to take out the presence of the dino's, you just need a good fucking script, an interesting story.



My whole gripe is that the standards in writing seems to have plummeted in general in the genres i like to watch, whether it's studio heads getting in the way or some other shit im too ignorant to know about, the bottom line is it comes across as yeah we've cut corners but this is it, like it or lump it.



A recent breath of fresh air was Arcane - what a fantastic show, in every way - visually stunning, great characterisation, a compelling story, good fucking writing from dialogue and story to no cutting fucking corners. And as far as im aware it was received very well across the board. Attack on Titan another great show and has maintained a high standard over multiple seasons (not easy). So there's no excuse, it's not an audience thing per se, that's just letting studios off for churning out shite when the talent is out there to make quality products.



Sure the brain dead shit we'll always have and some, maybe lots, of people want it - that has always been the case with cinema, there's nothing new there. And each to their own for those that like that shit.



But for the love of fucking god can we get back to fully fleshed out scripts with no corner cutting in movies/shows where it's required.





Quote

Aliens is a classic example of what TipTopKop pointed out earlier, yet i'd argue it's a great movie. At the time it's what we were expecting from Cameron - more/bigger/badder aliens - but it had a good script, great characters/cast and a good storyline. I prefer Alien but Aliens is no franchise cash-in imo, Cameron made a fucking good movie.

No, I agree that writing in some of these things has fallen off a cliff. But again, it's just the status quo of whatever is popular to the consumer. If something sells for the minimum effort, why bother with the effort at all when you can pump something out quickly and cheaply for maximum profit? The gaming industry often shares parallels with films, and it's the same there, only with the actual thing that matters regarding what makes a decent game: game design. I've noticed it going down the shitter as well and largely for similar reasons. Ironically, games trying to be films is a thing I find that's a detriment.As I said earlier, only regarding the gaming industry, you can sometimes pinpoint exactly where a series started to go wrong. An example I'll use here is Resident Evil, and specifically, Resident Evil 4. Now, by most accounts, 4 in this series represented the best of the lot. For some people it's their favorite game ever. I've not played it, but no doubt it's an amazing game. However, it marked the point where it was such a success and a high point with the fans, that the developers then decided that this is what the fans wanted and needed, and therefore continued on with making it less methodical, more action, less emphasis on engaging your brain, and it gradually went on to become more and more ridiculous until it reached the point where it was just a parody of what made it good to start with. In the case of the Alien series, you can see that it literally peaked by the second film and couldn't be taken any further. Cameron took the concept to the only place it could go and that was that. This is why Alien 3 gets so much flack, despite it actually being not that bad. It's just that it wasn't Aliens. There's just some things that run their course and burn themselves out very quickly, and no amount of talent in the writing department can salvage. Just look at Prometheus. It tried. It failed. Spectacularly. If we really hope to see good writing in things, then it has to come from a blank slate. Give us new stuff. Then again, that's a massive risk for them. Why? Because its new, and audiences generally go with what they know. It's a major factor why I absolutely fucking hated the latest Ghostbusters.I know it's like comparing apples and oranges with films and games (more like apples and carrots, really) but it's a similar tale with a lot of these mega franchises. The difference is that its easier for them to get your cash with films because its less of a time commitment for the punter v a game that requires 40 hours to finish, and they can target times to release a thing when nothing else can compete in terms of brand recognition. It's an instant win.