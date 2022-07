Overlong. Loads of Luhrmann schizophrenic, hyperactive razzle dazzle. Butler is surprisingly very good. Hanks' accent wanders a lot and the Best Supporting Actor discourse around his performance is frankly laughable. Excessive but mostly enjoyable



Saw this yesterday and would largely agree with the above. For all the praise Malek got his portrayal of Freddie Mercury and Taron Egerton got for Elton John ... Butler is simply outstanding as ElvisThe other thing I came out of it thinking was ... if you didn't know the title, you would be hard pushed to know it was meant to be about Elvis and not about Colonel Parker