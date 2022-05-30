« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54800 on: May 30, 2022, 11:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 30, 2022, 05:56:31 pm
Top Gun: Maverick is an absolute joy.  The best time I've had at the cinema in years.  He might be a massive oddball, but Tom Cruise is probably the last great movie star.  Better than the original in every way.

Going to watch it again the weekend.

Watched it today and really enjoyed it. More action than in the original.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54801 on: May 31, 2022, 02:22:43 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 27, 2022, 10:21:22 am
I'd say unlikely - there's such a strong 'plot-line' (if I can get away with saying that, given its nature!) tie-in between the two that almost all the references will pass you by if you didn't like/appreciate/get them first time around. The line about guns v missiles had me roaring with laughter - almost got thrown out the cinema for having such a good time and a good belly laugh at some parts (not out of piss-taking, but out of genuine appreciation for the enjoyment!)

thanks for that


tho i saw it years ago i couldnt remember much apart from the main theme so thought i'd give a go again - Transcendence (2014)

i know it was panned when it came out and viewed as a flop (financially it tanked i think) but i think in time it will gain some credit, a good solid sci-fi. while the main theme is nothing new it's done well with a good cast (dialogue isn't the best, granted) and its core conundrum is kept alive til the end of the movie and well worth a watch imo (in contrast Her (2013) has similar themes and got great critical acclaim and while fine, nowhere near as good)

Fantastic Beasts - The Secrets of Dumbledore, liked the first two FB, this one not on their level but enjoyable if you like the Potter universe
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54802 on: June 2, 2022, 06:05:37 pm »
Just to echo everyone else went to see Maverick in Imax earlier this week, just a great cinematic experience, really enjoyed it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54803 on: June 4, 2022, 12:19:40 am »
Ghostbusters Afterlife is good.

Not sure point of Matrix Revolutions. Even if Keanu is. a great bloke.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54804 on: June 4, 2022, 02:13:36 am »
loved the first ghostbusters, can't remember anything off the top of my head about II and the last one i saw with the all female cast was so lame i had to turn it off less than halfway through.

but you're not the first to praise the latest outing so i'll give it a spin


on the matrix, i love the trilogy overall and therefore pretend that additional monstrosity doesn't exist (a bit like Highlander, one of my fav films made worse by sequels, so i pretend they never happened)

edit: ghostbusters was ok, defo watchable

the northman was quality, not quite what i was expecting in that it was more 'basic' and devoid of anything hollywood, which was refreshing - the poster for the film, which is all i had to go off, is actually way more 'glamorous' than the film itself

fantastic score as well

watching it i couldnt help but think thank fuck i didnt live in those times, everything is just so fucking grim, let alone harsh and brutal in every facet of life. even tho there is a nod to it, exactly where was the joy in living in that world? hideous
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54805 on: June 4, 2022, 11:59:20 am »
I was planning on watching the new Matrix but this page is putting me off. Not worth it at all?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54806 on: June 4, 2022, 12:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June  4, 2022, 11:59:20 am
I was planning on watching the new Matrix but this page is putting me off. Not worth it at all?

Horrible, I love the original trilogy but I struggled to even finish it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54807 on: June 4, 2022, 12:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June  4, 2022, 11:59:20 am
I was planning on watching the new Matrix but this page is putting me off. Not worth it at all?
Found it difficult to follow and after watching it regretted it. Didn't see what it added to the previous films. Wouldn't recommend it or would watch it again.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54808 on: June 4, 2022, 12:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June  4, 2022, 11:59:20 am
I was planning on watching the new Matrix but this page is putting me off. Not worth it at all?

if you're a fan of the matrix im not kidding when i say dont watch it

it can do nothing but spoil something you hold dear - there is nothing of merit whatsoever and all it can do is taint the trilogy, much better off not seeing it

like i said earlier, every highlander sequel ruined the first film which is an absolute travesty for me, soiling a film i absolutely loved
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54809 on: June 4, 2022, 12:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June  4, 2022, 12:01:18 pm
Horrible, I love the original trilogy but I struggled to even finish it.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  4, 2022, 12:02:10 pm
Found it difficult to follow and after watching it regretted it. Didn't see what it added to the previous films. Wouldn't recommend it or would watch it again.

Quote from: Armand9 on June  4, 2022, 12:06:17 pm
if you're a fan of the matrix im not kidding when i say dont watch it

it can do nothing but spoil something you hold dear - there is nothing of merit whatsoever and all it can do is taint the trilogy, much better off not seeing it

like i said earlier, every highlander sequel ruined the first film which is an absolute travesty for me, soiling a film i absolutely loved

So that's a resounding no then. I watched the original agains this week and it still holds up in every way, including the special effects (which usually age terribly). Thanks, I do have some other things on my watchlist so will get through those.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54810 on: June 4, 2022, 12:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June  4, 2022, 11:59:20 am
I was planning on watching the new Matrix but this page is putting me off. Not worth it at all?
It's awful, I got around 45 mins into it and turned it off.

It looks like a cheesy low budget sci fi film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54811 on: June 4, 2022, 05:32:52 pm »
Top Gun Maverick.

So ridiculous, so cheesy, so overblown, so nonsensical.... yet so fucking brilliant. It's Tom Cruise in a nutshell.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54812 on: June 4, 2022, 06:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June  4, 2022, 11:59:20 am
I was planning on watching the new Matrix but this page is putting me off. Not worth it at all?

I've tried a few times and always fallen asleep (even drink and drug free).
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54813 on: June 5, 2022, 08:36:20 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  4, 2022, 12:12:38 pm
It's awful, I got around 45 mins into it and turned it off.

It looks like a cheesy low budget sci fi film.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  4, 2022, 06:22:02 pm
I've tried a few times and always fallen asleep (even drink and drug free).

Great stuff, I ended up watching Nobody instead, which was terrific fun.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54814 on: June 5, 2022, 08:45:01 pm »
Quote from: mattD on June  4, 2022, 05:32:52 pm
Top Gun Maverick.

So ridiculous, so cheesy, so overblown, so nonsensical.... yet so fucking brilliant. It's Tom Cruise in a nutshell.
That was what I was trying to explain to the wife about the first one. It's a terrible film. But thoroughly enjoyable. The flight sequences are stunning mind. And the score is great. Well the original is. Not sure much was added to the sequel.   Struggling to think of another film that's so bad, yet so good to watch.  ( Even I saw huge plot holes in maverick).  Possibly terminator 2.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54815 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 am »
Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the best films I've seen in years.

Not sure I've seen a film manage to nail being funny, touching, action packed and thought provoking at the same time in such a competent fashion.

A24 are really killing it, though The Green Knight was pure pretentious crap ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54816 on: Yesterday at 11:59:24 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:31:25 am
Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the best films I've seen in years.

Not sure I've seen a film manage to nail being funny, touching, action packed and thought provoking at the same time in such a competent fashion.

A24 are really killing it, though The Green Knight was pure pretentious crap ;D

i disagree on the green knight, without rewriting it all again i'll just post my take at the time

Quote from: Armand9 on September  5, 2021, 03:03:22 am
this is a strange film for me, originally i watched the first 'half' but was interrupted and i had no compulsion to go back and watch the last 'half' and kept putting it off - that in itself says something

however, having watched it fully now, i think there's a lot of good about this movie, many things are done so well from a cinematic point of view, performances are very good and it is captivating in its mystery yet at the same time a bit of a dirge, quite literally and in viewing experience

and i feel that is where the problem lies in this film (if you view it negatively), everything about it is done extremely well but the pacing is agonisingly slow, and purposely so i believe and i clearly had a problem with that myself, seeing as i was in no rush to finish watching it having seen a fair portion of it

im still unsure about it, im sure it's a good film, im not sure how good a film it is - i think so much is done so well it's dismissive to say it's shite, but i totally understand that as a fair comment on your experience watching it (cos i was kinda there with the first section of the film)

Spoiler
The last section pulls all the threads together and we see morgan (his mother in this telling) has been manipulating throughout and the many visual cues and themes become clear, a very different movie but in a similar way to Signs, and i guess it's whether this pulling together of threads is enough for the individual viewer to give the story telling merit or not - cos i think that's the crux, if you ultimately are onboard with how the story was laid out and told, it's a good movie, a damn good movie actually, but if that falls short to 'you', it was all a bit of a dirge
[close]

and looking back now after all this time, i stand by that
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54817 on: Yesterday at 03:00:46 pm »
Calling it pretentious crap is a bit reductive I agree.

It's a beautifully shot movie with some awesome scenes and performances. My issue is the themes and overall 'plot' of the movie wasn't particularly interesting or thought provoking. Perhaps that's expected when you base an entire movie off a poem but I wanted more from it really.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54818 on: Yesterday at 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on June  4, 2022, 12:06:17 pm
if you're a fan of the matrix im not kidding when i say dont watch it

it can do nothing but spoil something you hold dear - there is nothing of merit whatsoever and all it can do is taint the trilogy, much better off not seeing it

like i said earlier, every highlander sequel ruined the first film which is an absolute travesty for me, soiling a film i absolutely loved

Yeah the new Matrix is a tearful wank of a sequel.

It's not as clever as it thinks it is (like Matrix Revolutions) especially when one character says "Warner brothers are forcing us to do a sequel, and they'll make it without you if need be."

The whole point of the movie is also summed up when one camp sub-henchman feasts his eyes on Keanu and says "He still looks great, loving the look."  He does, as does Carrie Anne Moss.

And that's kind of it, they look great, rest of it, total total shit.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54819 on: Today at 10:36:51 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:31:25 am
Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the best films I've seen in years.

Not sure I've seen a film manage to nail being funny, touching, action packed and thought provoking at the same time in such a competent fashion.

A24 are really killing it, though The Green Knight was pure pretentious crap ;D


Just found out the husband in EEAAO is the kid from The Goonies and Indiana Jones.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54820 on: Today at 12:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:36:51 am
Just found out the husband in EEAAO is the kid from The Goonies and Indiana Jones.

Yeah he looked vaguely familiar so had to check and he played Data in The Goonies and Short Round in Indy,time flies.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54821 on: Today at 02:32:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June  5, 2022, 08:45:01 pm
  Struggling to think of another film that's so bad, yet so good to watch.  ( Even I saw huge plot holes in maverick).  Possibly terminator 2.

off topic but T2 is a great film
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54822 on: Today at 03:14:40 pm »
In no way is Maverick a 'bad film'.  Granted it's no 8 hour Bela Tarr examination on the meaning of life, but it's nigh on the perfect blockbuster, resurrected cinema and basically cheered everyone the fuck up after two years of utter shite.  I won't be at all surprised if it gets a best picture nod next year and, despite me normally giving these sort of films a wide swerve, I'll be cheering it on all the way.
