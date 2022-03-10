« previous next »
He plays a snowman like no one else.

Haha! i did put this on Saturday Night to drift off to!
Fucking loved Cledus, so much cooler than Bandit...
Have a look at this for how fucking cool that fella is...Effortless

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bm7dwyT9m9k&ab_channel=TheCowboy
Have a look at this for how fucking cool that fella is...Effortless

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bm7dwyT9m9k&ab_channel=TheCowboy

There it is... :D
Watched Shaun of the Dead for first time in years on Saturday on ITV. I forgot how funny it is.
So The Northman is fucking awesome. 2 hours of primal, brutal, mystical fun. The direction, cinematography, soundtrack and sound design are absolutely amazing. The performances are also great, especially Skarsgard's physical performance. He truly makes for an imposing and terrifying figure. The story is pretty basic, and the writing might not be as strong as in Eggar's other films, but this one doesn't really focus on dialogue all that much, so you don't exactly miss it. There are some nice flourishes now and then though, that remind you of the director's sharp wit.

I had my reservations coming in though. As a big fan of Eggar's previous work, I wasn't a fan of the trailer, as it had a very mainstream look to it, and hearing about studio interference from the director himself, did nothing to squash my fears. And you can definitely see some elements of that, this might well be his most accessible film.

The overall pace of the film is a bit at odds with Eggar's usually more patient and methodical work; Although this wasn't overall necessarily a bad thing, there were instances where it definitely felt a bit rushed. Clearly, the studio hands at work, demanding the story to move quicker. There were some other scenes (not too many, fortunately) that felt a bit off tonally with the rest of the movie, which was probably part of reshoots; But I don't think any of it ruin it for me, far from it. I think Eggar's overall vision still comes across in waves, even if a bit watered down for mainstream audiences. Definitely recommend watching it in the theatres. It's a sensory feast.
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Michelle Yeoh rightfully deserves praise for this movie. But she is able to shine because of Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan. They give her the characters to play against. If youre cynical about romance, renew your faith by watching Ke Huy Quans performance in this movie. Michelle Yeoh is so funny as mousey Evelyn, but also so real in how she approached the mother/daughter dynamic. Stephanie Hsu injects a potentially cliche character with such warmth but also terror. I have to watch it again to absorb the subtleties of James Hongs character. Its a universal but also a very specific story (immigrants and second generation families).
Quote from: Lastrador on April 16, 2022, 06:39:14 pm
So The Northman is fucking awesome.

Great to see this review. Cheers

Booked to see it on Wednesday night. Cant wait.
Another fan of The Northman here, brutally brilliant.

Saw Operation Mincemeat as well, really well done. Sort of thing that'll no doubt be perfect Sunday afternoon viewing for years to come.
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 17, 2022, 11:12:48 am
Great to see this review. Cheers

Booked to see it on Wednesday night. Cant wait.
I think you'll definitely enjoy it mate. Even though it gets really weird at times, and really brutal, it's always extremely fun. I saw it with the missus, who's really squeamish about movie violence, and she loved it.

Another thing I forgot to say in my review, is that the cultural lore, folklore, and world are so well realized here. The sets, the customs, and the ceremonies all feel deeply authentic. You really feel like you're in this brutal lived-in world. Eggars has a really great eye for detail and has a way of incorporating cultural and mythological elements into a movie, without them ever feeling intrusive or sidestepping from the story. I think if you're into Norse/Viking culture and mythology, you'll have another level of appreciation for this movie.
The Baby is one of the most horrifying things I've ever seen. It's on YouTube too.
Enjoyed The Lost City, very much a modern sort of romancing the stone. The leads are a lot of fun (great to see Channing Tatum turn up in films again after this and Dog) and Daniel Radcliffe joins the pantheon of big screen British baddies.
Just watched the new Batman film my god its so boring 3 hours of total bollocks felt like 10 hour full of long meaningless conversations about how depressed they are.
Quote from: Trada on April 18, 2022, 11:00:27 pm
Just watched the new Batman film my god its so boring 3 hours of total bollocks felt like 10 hour full of long meaningless conversations about how depressed they are.

That's the Blue Room podcast.
It is a depressing story though really. Its about a billionaire using the death of his parents as an excuse to act out his vigilante fantasies in an economically deprived city that he hoards wealth and resources from. He aint a superhero.
Unless the Batman lore has REALLY changed with this (and I haven't seen it so maybe it has), the Wayne Foundation is the biggest charitable organisation in Gotham and Wayne Corp it's largest employer.

Batman does try and make a difference through other means, it's why The Penguin is potentially such a fascinating antagonist, a wealthy sophisticate who uses that to corrupt.
Downloaded 2 Fleems a while back after my Brother recommended them. They were Overlord and Shadow in the Cloud. Watched the first one ages ago and the second last night. Both decent little Fleems. Watched both without any info cos my Brother told me just to stick them on. Haha the second one was a bit nuts
Watched The Batman and thought it was boss. Got a Se7en vibe from it and a bit of Silence of the Lambs.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 18, 2022, 11:37:15 pm
Unless the Batman lore has REALLY changed with this (and I haven't seen it so maybe it has), the Wayne Foundation is the biggest charitable organisation in Gotham and Wayne Corp it's largest employer.

Batman does try and make a difference through other means, it's why The Penguin is potentially such a fascinating antagonist, a wealthy sophisticate who uses that to corrupt.

I'll try to answer without spoiling anything but I'll put it in a spoiler regardless.

Spoiler
The Batman is really early in Bruce Wayne's vigilante career, and he hasn't found that balance between being a Wayne and being Batman yet, so the philanthropic side isn't so established.
[close]

I loved The Batman, watched it in the cinema and then rewatched it last night, 3 utterly absorbing hours.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 19, 2022, 07:38:39 am
Watched The Batman and thought it was boss. Got a Se7en vibe from it and a bit of Silence of the Lambs.

i loved it too and i thought exactly the same as you with regard to batman meets se7en, hugely influential visually and other nods

it's not without its flaws but good job, good casting, tho for a film so concerned with its cinematography (one of its greatest strengths) the final film shot is fucking woeful really

small point but really pissed me off
Yeah Ill be rewatching The Batman. It was the last film I watched in the pictures and it was great and flew by.
Quote from: Armand9 on April 19, 2022, 03:56:46 pm
i loved it too and i thought exactly the same as you with regard to batman meets se7en, hugely influential visually and other nods

it's not without its flaws but good job, good casting, tho for a film so concerned with its cinematography (one of its greatest strengths) the final film shot is fucking woeful really

small point but really pissed me off
Yeah, was a bit odd that like
Spoiler
You on aboot the bikes riding off?
[close]

Agree with all that mate though. Probably up there as one of my fave Batman fleems. Felt more real/ believable (like it could happen in the real world) than the Nolan ones. Will watch it again soon
Quote from: Lastrador on April 16, 2022, 06:39:14 pm
So The Northman is fucking awesome. 2 hours of primal, brutal, mystical fun. The direction, cinematography, soundtrack and sound design are absolutely amazing. The performances are also great, especially Skarsgard's physical performance. He truly makes for an imposing and terrifying figure. The story is pretty basic, and the writing might not be as strong as in Eggar's other films, but this one doesn't really focus on dialogue all that much, so you don't exactly miss it. There are some nice flourishes now and then though, that remind you of the director's sharp wit.

I had my reservations coming in though. As a big fan of Eggar's previous work, I wasn't a fan of the trailer, as it had a very mainstream look to it, and hearing about studio interference from the director himself, did nothing to squash my fears. And you can definitely see some elements of that, this might well be his most accessible film.

The overall pace of the film is a bit at odds with Eggar's usually more patient and methodical work; Although this wasn't overall necessarily a bad thing, there were instances where it definitely felt a bit rushed. Clearly, the studio hands at work, demanding the story to move quicker. There were some other scenes (not too many, fortunately) that felt a bit off tonally with the rest of the movie, which was probably part of reshoots; But I don't think any of it ruin it for me, far from it. I think Eggar's overall vision still comes across in waves, even if a bit watered down for mainstream audiences. Definitely recommend watching it in the theatres. It's a sensory feast.

Going tonight. Looking forward to it.
Saw The Northman yesterday. Fairly straight-forward story, but the way it was shot, some absolutely beautiful cinematography and a level of intensity that leaps off the screen, amazing stuff.

Then I saw Everything Everywhere All at Once today. Just... wow. At times so ridiculous I couldn't believe what I was seeing, then there'd be a jump to some breathtakingly poignant moments. I laughed I cried, just go see it. What's it about? Not telling.

Probably just seen 2 of my favorite movies of the year.
I liked the Northman but beneath the cinematography it felt like a relatively straightforward revenge film with added gore and, at best, two-dimensional characters. Not a patch on The Lighthouse for me. In that sense it felt like watching something I'd never seen before where I had no idea where the film was going to be happening in 10 minutes time. This felt like a less developed version of Game of Thrones.

Or maybe I'm just being harsh because I watched it in a cinema where the lights weren't all the way down and I could hear rustling food packets over the soundtrack for half the movie.
Cinematography and production design in The Northman were boss

Also re: a plot point

Spoiler
Despite what Amleth tells Olga, I've got to think there's no way Fjölnir will bother his arse to hunt him down if he knows they're in the Orkneys
[close]
Children of Men really is a fucking great movie.

First time re-watching since it was released and I enjoyed it even more than I remember.
Saw The Adam Project

Good fun to watch with the missus - time travelly rompy thing.



Also watched 14 Peaks - an astonishing achievement!
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Quite an interesting true story. Quite a lot of history and backstory to some of the stuff going on in the US today, but obviously concentrating on the main characters of her and her husband. Private Pyle is in there too



The Lost City

Entertaining Romp along the lines of Romancing the Stone and the recent film and Uncharted. Just sit back and enjoy the action and the cheesy pisstakes of other films in this genre

Never found Sandra Bullock attractive in the slightest her whole career and I'm not sure what she's done, but wowzers. She's gorgeous in this!
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:49:50 am
What platform is that on?

"receives its festival premiere at HÕFF 2022, Haapsalu, Estonia, on Saturday 30 April, and comes to theatres worldwide later this year."
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:49:50 am
What platform is that on?
Première is this evening at HÖFF but then apparently it will be in go3 soon.
Thanks chaps :)
Operation Mincemeat


Cracking World War II (true) story.

Well worth a watch
Excited to see Everything Everywhere All At Once finally has a UK release date coming out on the 13th May. Picturehouse chain have it on a few days earlier as well as Imax preview screenings as well.
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 23, 2022, 12:20:20 am
Children of Men really is a fucking great movie.

First time re-watching since it was released and I enjoyed it even more than I remember.

Epic movie. The long-take battle scene is riveting.
Bloody hell, just watched Piranha on Netflix. Corny as fuck and so much blood and gore. It's alright if you are a big fan of Kelly Brook.
Saw The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent a few days ago, were Nicholas Cage plays a fictionalised version of himself Nick Cage.

In the middle of a crisis he's offered $1 million to attend a super fans birthday. Played by Pedro Pascal, who may also be a ruthless drug dealer.

It somehow turns into a very entertaining buddy movie, and whilst Cage is great. It's Pascal who very much steals the film.
Just watched Death in the Nile..

Good bank holiday fare.. I do like Brannaghs Poirot
