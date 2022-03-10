Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was as enjoyable as the first one if you're the right age to have played the Mega Drive games. The adult jokes were mostly under-the-radar enough to be hilarious without impeding the flow of the film itself - it still felt like a really well done kids film. And Jim Carrey and Adam Pally are both terrific once again.



Some older movies I watched last week:



An Angel At My Table: Top draw. It takes its time and isn't flashy, but that really suits the subject matter. You're watching momentous events in someone's life but nothing feels over the top, it's just really well done, and its feminism is passive - ie. it's reflected in the world around the main character rather than on the nose - which makes it feel more authentic. Really good performances and it's the rare film that feels both real and genuinely inspiring.



Timecode: This shouldn't stand up as well as it does but the low-quality early digital film actually enhances it. Mike Figgis (Leaving Las Vegas) made a film where four cameras are simultaneously filming in one take, following a series of characters around an area of mid-level Hollywood, with the sound up on a quarter of the screen at a time, switching quarters so you only get part of the story at once. A rare example of a cinematic experience that pays off once you get used to it, and something that almost certainly rewards repeat viewings.



Out of the Blue: Dennis Hopper's punk film, which does feel like an outsider's take (especially compared to something like Suburbia) but which rests on an extraordinary lead performance by teenager Linda Manz, who some people will remember from Days of Heaven. It's pretty grim but works almost as a companion piece to Easy Rider, placing the counterculture again up against the hick straights, but in an age of disillusionment rather than hope. It also has an iconic piece of dialogue from old skool indie track that many people will recognise immediately.