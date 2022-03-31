« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1363 1364 1365 1366 1367 [1368]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2819148 times)

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54680 on: March 31, 2022, 10:11:50 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 30, 2022, 06:59:11 pm
Bruce Willis has been forced to retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia :(

Was rumoured over the last few weeks but was rumoured to be dementia. Makes sense now why he's been doing so many terrible films and I don't blame him at all. Make as much as possible for as little work and now he can retire and know his family will never want for anything
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,953
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54681 on: March 31, 2022, 03:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 30, 2022, 03:52:15 pm
You know the other interesting thing about this list? Almost all these films were directed (and in many cases written) by veteran directors, most of whom made their name in the 90s or earlier, even the films that focus on young characters. It's all part of that same creeping conservatism.

Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Samberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

In the 1990s, that movie could have made $20-35 million at the Box Office, as a sleeper hit that gains in traction and ticket sales as more people hear about it. That would also make a bigger name of the director and off you go.

Nowadays the producers might make a little money from a fixed sale to Hulu and Amazon and of people I know, 1/10 have seen it.

Has anyone seen it on here?
« Last Edit: March 31, 2022, 03:51:30 pm by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54682 on: March 31, 2022, 03:25:52 pm »
I've seen it, thought it was absolutely brilliant. Love Adam Samberg as well, think he's quality. It's a film I would never have went out to watch but having it on Prime was great, both me and the Mrs loved it
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54683 on: March 31, 2022, 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 31, 2022, 03:08:06 pm
Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Sanberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

In the 1990s, that movie could have made $20-35 million at the Box Office, as a sleeper hit that gains in traction and ticket sales as more people hear about it. That would also make a bigger name of the director and off you go.

Nowadays the producers might make a little money from a fixed sale to Hulu and Amazon and of people I know, 1/10 have seen it.

Has anyone seen it on here?

Yes, enjoyed it a lot and as you say it could have become a useful "date night" film if released in cinemas alongside Samberg's Brooklyn 99 finale publicity.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,796
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54684 on: March 31, 2022, 04:00:15 pm »
Watched Riders of Justice the other night. It was pretty good and some funny moments. Its nice to watch a fucked up movie rather than the predictable Hollywood tripe where you know what is going to happen.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,036
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54685 on: March 31, 2022, 04:03:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 31, 2022, 03:08:06 pm
Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Samberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

Quote from: ScottScott on March 31, 2022, 03:25:52 pm
I've seen it, thought it was absolutely brilliant. Love Adam Samberg as well, think he's quality. It's a film I would never have went out to watch but having it on Prime was great, both me and the Mrs loved it

Poor guy. If it'd got a proper cinema release it might have made people get his name right :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline newrosswaterford

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54686 on: March 31, 2022, 04:23:32 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 31, 2022, 03:08:06 pm
Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Samberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

In the 1990s, that movie could have made $20-35 million at the Box Office, as a sleeper hit that gains in traction and ticket sales as more people hear about it. That would also make a bigger name of the director and off you go.

Nowadays the producers might make a little money from a fixed sale to Hulu and Amazon and of people I know, 1/10 have seen it.

Has anyone seen it on here?
Great Film.. I wish there were more comedy like this about.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54687 on: March 31, 2022, 04:25:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 31, 2022, 04:03:19 pm
Poor guy. If it'd got a proper cinema release it might have made people get his name right :D

Typing it felt strange but I just pushed ahead anyway  ;D
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,923
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54688 on: Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 28, 2022, 11:20:19 am
Seeing the joke, I can see why he was incensed to be fair.

I think the joke was pretty tame to be honest. Losing your hair to alopecia is traumatic but it's not cancer. Chris Rock might not have known about her having the condition either... It's tame either way, esp. when you consider all the mad shit he could have said about them and their dysfunctional family. He went easy on them. Will Smith is just a big fat pussy. A total coward to boot.

And by the way, GI Jane is gorgeous.
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54689 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm »
Just watched Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood on Netflix.

A new film from Richard Linklater using rotoscope animation.
Just an absolute delight of a film.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,166
  • Dutch Class
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54690 on: Today at 01:48:22 am »
Will Smith has resigned from the Academy. Jumped before pushed
Logged

Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54691 on: Today at 06:11:14 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:48:22 am
Will Smith has resigned from the Academy. Jumped before pushed

Xenu be praised.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1363 1364 1365 1366 1367 [1368]   Go Up
« previous next »
 