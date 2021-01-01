« previous next »
Offline ScottScott

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54680 on: Today at 10:11:50 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:59:11 pm
Bruce Willis has been forced to retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia :(

Was rumoured over the last few weeks but was rumoured to be dementia. Makes sense now why he's been doing so many terrible films and I don't blame him at all. Make as much as possible for as little work and now he can retire and know his family will never want for anything
Online lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54681 on: Today at 03:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:52:15 pm
You know the other interesting thing about this list? Almost all these films were directed (and in many cases written) by veteran directors, most of whom made their name in the 90s or earlier, even the films that focus on young characters. It's all part of that same creeping conservatism.

Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Samberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

In the 1990s, that movie could have made $20-35 million at the Box Office, as a sleeper hit that gains in traction and ticket sales as more people hear about it. That would also make a bigger name of the director and off you go.

Nowadays the producers might make a little money from a fixed sale to Hulu and Amazon and of people I know, 1/10 have seen it.

Has anyone seen it on here?
Offline ScottScott

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54682 on: Today at 03:25:52 pm »
I've seen it, thought it was absolutely brilliant. Love Adam Samberg as well, think he's quality. It's a film I would never have went out to watch but having it on Prime was great, both me and the Mrs loved it
Offline bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54683 on: Today at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:08:06 pm
Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Sanberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

In the 1990s, that movie could have made $20-35 million at the Box Office, as a sleeper hit that gains in traction and ticket sales as more people hear about it. That would also make a bigger name of the director and off you go.

Nowadays the producers might make a little money from a fixed sale to Hulu and Amazon and of people I know, 1/10 have seen it.

Has anyone seen it on here?

Yes, enjoyed it a lot and as you say it could have become a useful "date night" film if released in cinemas alongside Samberg's Brooklyn 99 finale publicity.
Online stockdam

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54684 on: Today at 04:00:15 pm »
Watched Riders of Justice the other night. It was pretty good and some funny moments. Its nice to watch a fucked up movie rather than the predictable Hollywood tripe where you know what is going to happen.
Online El Lobo

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54685 on: Today at 04:03:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:08:06 pm
Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Samberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:25:52 pm
I've seen it, thought it was absolutely brilliant. Love Adam Samberg as well, think he's quality. It's a film I would never have went out to watch but having it on Prime was great, both me and the Mrs loved it

Poor guy. If it'd got a proper cinema release it might have made people get his name right :D
