The RAWK Film Thread

TipTopKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:
Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last nights Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jadas medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. 
 
I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.
 
I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will
shy_talk

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:37:28 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:

Nice of his Malcolm Tucker to type that up for him. Least it's done now, if a little backhanded....
AndyInVA

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 02:33:53 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:

He forgot to ask people to pray for him

The gold standard in American apologies
KillieRed

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:00:59 am

Insider report on "The Slap":

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/mar/28/dont-mention-that-slap-why-no-one-was-talking-about-will-smith-and-chris-rock-at-the-oscars-after-party


"It was shortly after the moment of silence that The Incident happened. Now, I am sure there will be much commentary over the coming days about why Smith slapped Rock and who was more in the wrong (answer: Smith). But as I was in the theatre when it happened, and not a million miles away from Rock, I would like to point out a few oddities about the whole thing.


1. Its quite weird that Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were fine with the host Regina Hall joking about their open marriage early in the evening, but not with Rock joking about Pinkett Smiths hair, no?

2. To all the people saying Rocks jokes were dickish, its a good thing you didnt hear Schumer completely roasting everyone else in the room earlier in the evening, and none of them slugged her in the face.

3. No one in the auditorium knew at first whether this was all a joke or not, and nor, it seemed, did Smith. I watched his reaction to Rocks joke and at first he laughed. Then he saw how annoyed his wife was, then he realised the whole audience saw that because the camera was on her, then he got angry and got up to slap Rock. However anyone wants to spin it, he went on quite an emotional journey.

4. When Smith then claimed in his, um, lets just call it his acceptance speech that he had been protecting his family, just as he protected Aunjanue Ellis during the making of King Richard, Ellis did not look best pleased. And who could blame her?

5. Judging by Smiths general demeanour, I would say Geoffrey the butler needs to give him a good talking to."
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:30:34 am
What's for sure is that this will almost certainly be the meme event of the year:


Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:56:09 am
Watched The Eternals last night.

Possibly the MCUs worst film? Not sure if The Hulk films count. Long, boring, fairly faceless CGI enemies with zero charisma, poorly utilised, under used cast and some wooden acting from the likes of Chan and Jolie.

Shite. Black Widow tonight.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:01:51 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:05:00 am
I tell you one other thing that was galling was the fucking behaviour of the pair of them like nothing had happened in the immediate aftermath:  laughing and smiling at Diddy's jokes, trying to be pally with Questlove as he's walking on stage after ruining his moment

Pure privilege.

They think they're untouchable and only someone who thinks that would do what he did in front of millions of people on live TV. The rage and slap itself were fake in that he didn't do it from some sense of duty, he did it because he deemed it a slight against his honour and his teflon status. His tears and apology in the immediate aftermath were fake, invoking the devil and denzel etc. All bullshit.

His behaviour afterwards and in the after-parties shows the reality, he didn't give a fuck and doesn't give a fuck.

"I'm a work in progress" - fuck off mate you're a fully formed and seasoned sociopath, just like your little scientology pal Tom.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:02:53 am
Will Smith's a cuck, had it been anyone else other then Chris Rock (Dwayne The Rock Johnson perhaps) he wouldn't have had the balls to go up and slap them like that
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:03:32 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 11:02:53 am
Will Smith's a cuck, had it been anyone else other then Chris Rock (Dwayne Johnson perhaps) he wouldn't have had the balls to go up and slap them like that

If he'd done it to THE Rock he'd have ended up through the stage
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:06:35 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:56:09 am
Watched The Eternals last night.

Possibly the MCUs worst film? Not sure if The Hulk films count. Long, boring, fairly faceless CGI enemies with zero charisma, poorly utilised, under used cast and some wooden acting from the likes of Chan and Jolie.

Shite. Black Widow tonight.

I must admit I had never been so uninspired by a trailer for a long long time.  The trailer seemed to encapsulate exactly what you stated above.

Hence I never even bought a ticket.   

Booked in to see "Morbius" on Thursday.  It looks quite dark for a Marvel offering which interested me.  Although the reviews are now making me think I may have made a mistake :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:08:29 am
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:41:14 pm
The Oscars are a raging disaster at the moment and the ironic thing is 8/10 people wouldn't even know there were on unless Will Smith had done this - such is their fading appeal.

Whatever the fuck they do, I would have Chris Rock come out to host next year's Oscars flanked by The Rock and Sylvester Stallone, possibly in an Iron Man outfit too.

There are lots of great movies to watch, the industry needs to buck its ideas up and start promoting Cinema properly as well as all the folk who make them. One things that has pissed people off for years is that films like Spiderman No Way Home are not LESS valid than Coda or Power of the Dog because they are popular. Bums on seats is needed in the cinema, otherwise some of those chains are done, will go out of business......and soon.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:59:37 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:56:09 am
Watched The Eternals last night.

Possibly the MCUs worst film? Not sure if The Hulk films count. Long, boring, fairly faceless CGI enemies with zero charisma, poorly utilised, under used cast and some wooden acting from the likes of Chan and Jolie.

Shite. Black Widow tonight.

Yeah I went to the pictures to see the Eternals with the missus and it's hard to relay just how bad it was

Easily the worst thing they've made
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 02:33:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:59:37 pm
Yeah I went to the pictures to see the Eternals with the missus and it's hard to relay just how bad it was

Easily the worst thing they've made
Im hoping Black Widow tonight was some way better. Theres some really good individual actors in the ensemble but they were just badly used.

Agreed on the point about popular movies being rejected by the Oscars; is Return of the King the last mainstream popular movie that saw Academy recognition? And even that was more of an award for the overall quality of the trilogy. Spider-Man should have got a nod and I dont see why Dune doesnt stand up very nicely against some of those nominated.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 03:03:50 pm
Went to see The Worst Person In The World last night.

Probably classed as an 'arty-farty' one, but I really loved it. Funny, incredibly sad in parts, and some hugely creative set-pieces. Plus a star-marking performance from Renate Reinsure (who, on a more basic level, is absolutely gorgeous).

Go see it if you don't mind subtitles.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 03:46:14 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:33:29 pm
Im hoping Black Widow tonight was some way better. Theres some really good individual actors in the ensemble but they were just badly used.

Agreed on the point about popular movies being rejected by the Oscars; is Return of the King the last mainstream popular movie that saw Academy recognition? And even that was more of an award for the overall quality of the trilogy. Spider-Man should have got a nod and I dont see why Dune doesnt stand up very nicely against some of those nominated.

Yes it feels like the last year was actually pretty decent for the more commercial movies, not so much for the usual Oscar-bait.

I was actually relieved Power of the Dog didn't win at least, bored me senseless, I may not have thought Coda was Oscar-worthy but it was at least a feel-good watchable movie.

How the fuck "Don't Look Up" ended up with a nomination for Best Movie, is one of the great mysteries of our time.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:09:59 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:46:14 pm
How the fuck "Don't Look Up" ended up with a nomination for Best Movie, is one of the great mysteries of our time.

Seriously, that was incredible.  Just a bunch of backslapping about how progressive Hollywood thinks it is.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:11:36 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:09:59 pm
Seriously, that was incredible.  Just a bunch of backslapping about how progressive Hollywood thinks it is.

Makes a change from faceslapping
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:43:58 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:33:29 pm
Im hoping Black Widow tonight was some way better. Theres some really good individual actors in the ensemble but they were just badly used.

Agreed on the point about popular movies being rejected by the Oscars; is Return of the King the last mainstream popular movie that saw Academy recognition? And even that was more of an award for the overall quality of the trilogy. Spider-Man should have got a nod and I dont see why Dune doesnt stand up very nicely against some of those nominated.

Impressively despite cutting 8 awards from the broadcast for time the show was longer than last year's.
6 of the awards were won by Dune as well, which would've likely been the biggest film people watching would've heard of.

Not to mention the presenters of best animation refer to the nominees as films your children love to watch over and over again. Which was belittling enough but one of the nominees was 'Flee' which is hardly one for the kids.

Still think it's mad they don't have Oscars for things like choreography and/or stunt work.

Looking post Return Of The King the most 'popular' winners that average cinema goers would likely of seen were The King's Speech, Argo, and Slumdog Millionaire.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:58:31 pm
boiling point was really good i thought, i'd say i enjoyed it but i'm not sure i did, it was quite stressful :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:02:23 pm
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 05:43:58 pm
Impressively despite cutting 8 awards from the broadcast for time the show was longer than last year's.
6 of the awards were won by Dune as well, which would've likely been the biggest film people watching would've heard of.

Not to mention the presenters of best animation refer to the nominees as films your children love to watch over and over again. Which was belittling enough but one of the nominees was 'Flee' which is hardly one for the kids.

Still think it's mad they don't have Oscars for things like choreography and/or stunt work.

Looking post Return Of The King the most 'popular' winners that average cinema goers would likely of seen were The King's Speech, Argo, and Slumdog Millionaire.

Lost in the whole "slapgate" situation is the fact that the show was a bloody mess, as you say cutting out live presentation of the whole technical categories and having an even longer runtime in spite of that was an impressively shit achievement, and yes the comment on the animation category was indeed laughable
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:14:50 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:33:29 pm
Agreed on the point about popular movies being rejected by the Oscars; is Return of the King the last mainstream popular movie that saw Academy recognition?


It's not that they are being rejected, it's that what is popular at the box office has dramatically changed. I think the issue that people are overlooking here is that the cinematic monoculture is broken, along with most of the components that allowed it to operate for decades. The franchise films, mainly the comic book ones, broke the last incarnation in the early 2000s during a time when it looked like independent studios were the way of the future. A lot of films made today are largely made with an existing intellectual property in mind that gives them a built-in audience and they are designed to be as accessible to the widest audience possible. Look at the highest grossing films in the 1970s through the 1990s. Films catering to children and families generally got short shrift until about twenty years ago. And it was evident at the box-office.

In 1971, the highest grossing films at the U.S. box-office included the French Connection (3rd), Fiddler on the Roof (1st), A Clockwork Orange (7th) and Last Picture Show (9th). All four were nominated for Best Picture. Some of the other highest grossing films that year included Billy Jack, Dirty Harry and Carnal Knowledge, all films designed for an adult audience. Even films even more explicitly designed for an adult audience were popular. In 1972, Deep Throat, a pornographic film, was one of the highest grossing films in the United States. The most conservative estimate was that it made the equivalent of $619 million in today's money. The following year, the tenth highest grossing film in the U.S. was also a porn film (The Devil in Miss Jones). The arrival of the summer blockbuster (via Jaws and Star Wars) and home video becoming more cost-effective and simpler radically changed the box-office in the 1980s. High concept films often helmed by stars were in vogue.

I think you can mark the shift to where we are today started in the early 1980s. For example of the nominees for 1983, Tender Mercies made $8.4 million, The Right Stuff made $21.1 million (and lost money) and The Dresser made $5.3 million. Only Terms of Endearment  and The Big Chill made a lot of money and neither of those were among the top grossing films of the year. This is also the point in time when studios started releasing films that are likely to win an Academy Award later in the year, which skews their grosses for the calendar year.

The film market has radically changed in the past twenty-five years. The year 2000 was the end of the old era before franchises, back when stars not IP largely sold tickets, and genres like comedy still sold a shitload of tickets provided they were fronted by a name.

Spoiler
Domestic Grosses (In-Year)

1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $260 million
2 Cast Away: $233 million
3. Mission Impossible II: $215 million
4. Gladiator: $187 million
5. What Women Want: $182 million
6. The Perfect Storm: $182 million
7. Meet the Parents: $166 million
8. X-Men: $157 million
9. Scary Movie: $157 million
10. What Lies Beneath: $155 million
11. Dinosaur: $137 million
12. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: $128 million
13. Erin Brockovich: $128 million
14. Charlie's Angels: $125 million
15. Traffic: $124 million
16. Nutty Professor II: $123 million
17. Big Momma's House: $117 million
18. Remember the Titans: $115 million
19. The Patriot: $113 million
20. Chicken Run: $106 million

[close]

Like in that list alone Mel Gibson had three films based on an original idea that grossed more than $400 million just in the U.S, and Traffic and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon grossed more than $100 million each. Even a few years earlier, a film like Shakespeare in Love could be the ninth highest grossing film worldwide on the back of an Oscar win and strong reviews. But the death of the print journalism has also radically changed filmgoing.

 It's not that the Academy Awards is necessarily rejecting popular movies, it's that the release, marketing, reviewing and production of films has shifted to a point where things like critical opinion are no longer considered gospel that can make or break a film (since everyone with a Twitter and Letterboxd account is one now) and popular films have for a long time been marketed at getting repeat viewers from people with disposable income (males aged 16-35). If it's got a built-in audience, even better. Streaming is going to widen that gap even more, because studios will view prestige films like prestige television, as a way to get and retain subscribers (see Disney dumping Pixar releases on its streaming service). The pandemic made this worse, because non-target viewers (skewing older and women) largely stayed at home, which is part of the reason why films like West Side Story fared poorly. As a result, it's likely going forward that studios will take those smaller and medium-sized films they would have released for their non-target audience and release them on streaming services instead, even though there was some evidence just before the pandemic began that those sort of films were capable of making a significant amount of money (i.e. Crazy Rich Asians)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:36:54 am
Rafa is partly right, but not about the monoculture. We have even more of a cinematic monoculture today than ever, it's just that the science of generating hit movies is far more refined and studios less willing to take risks. The 70's comparison is true but that period (really 1967 to about 1982) is virtually unique in Hollywood history, if you look at the biggest films of the 60s you see Disney movies, musicals, James Bond films, biblical epics and ensemble comedies, most of which never came near the best film Oscar. By the mid-80s, a lot of the nominees were already separated from the commercial centre: The Last Emperor, which won in 1987, didn't even breach the US box office weekly top five until it won the Oscar.

The real issue is that the present situation is the culmination of a cultural conservatism that's been increasing for years and that Pauline Kael was talking about as far back as 1980 or so, when Superman came out. The studios were taken over by larger companies, executives from outside the industry were appointed and films began to be sold like any other product while directors looking to innovate were largely sidelined unless they could be absorbed into an already strongly defined commercial archetype.

The end result is that the middle has dropped out of the market. There are no more highbrow prestige films there: even as recently as 2015, you had the likes of The Martian, The Revenant, The Big Short, Bridge of Spies, Steve Jobs and Straight Outta Compton, all of which had decent budgets, got critical acclaim and almost all of which were big hits, as well as lower budget films like Spotlight, Room, Carol, Ex Machina, Brooklyn and The Danish Girl which had lower budgets but were given decent commercial pushes by their studios and generally made money. Where is the equivalent of that in 2021?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:02:59 am
The film industry have known there's a problem, they've tried to reintroduce 3D how many times? (I'm aware of 'the birds', 'jaws 3D', and whichever of the harry potter films to mark three iterations) because they don't like piracy. If the cinema wasn't as expensive as it is they'd perhaps see an increase in tix sold. The hype train that's setup to push whichever is the latest need-to-be-juggernaut seems to get lost in the hype of the last and so forth.
A microcosm of modern thinking, throw as much money at whatever it is to guarantee a success.

I'm unsure if it's due to this board totally but I can't shake the 'Poochie' episode of the Simpsons,

Homer: I'm the worst Poochie ever.
Lisa: No, it's not your fault, Dad. You did fine.
It's just that Poochie was a soulless by-product of committee thinking.
You can't be cool just by spouting a bunch of worn-out buzzwords.

The demand at Studio level appears to be counterproductive. Let the film makers do what they do, inventing a load of boxes to be ticked is restrictive, the golden age of 'stars' doing as they're told is done with. And that's another thing, there was plenty of hay made citing 'baddies' of German descent in the antagonist roles, ok sign of the times, then the cold calculating British accent got a turn. Now it's faceless whozits trotted out by the legion to be laid waste. They can't all be the dreaded 'foot clan'. (Cartoon example).
Remakes, ('Frankly my dear I love you') what is sacred? recycling ideas has been bad, ('barb wire'/'casablanca')('mortal engines'/'star wars') there's loads. Cynical cash grabs put people off and stain the memory of originals. For instance, I'd like to be able to buy the original star wars trilogy and enjoy Jim Henson's work untampered with.

There's always been shite, wrapped up and packaged as something it can't dream to be, audiences aren't stupid, and casual film fans know who to listen to and which of their pals/peers opinions to run with or not.

Junk Cinema is the same as Junk Food, crammed with rubbish and isn't particularly good for you, as an occasional "treat" (ahem) it's ok, but rarely anything more than an indulgence. Have we all become more discerning? Have attention spans been eroded so much that 'classic' storytelling is nigh impossible? I'm fairly sure audiences and humanity are not more patient or tolerant. Are producers catering to the lowest common denominator and to hell with the art and any message?  Sewn the seeds of their own destruction - poetic in its way.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 09:14:37 am
Having said all that, I don't think this is a particularly horrible time for movies, more of a bland period. It is important to remember that while there have been Hollywood golden ages, much of its history has been tainted by remakes, gimmicks, franchises, formulas and rank stupidity. This clip is from 1994, arguably the greatest year in cinema:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Lu7PxhwDGqw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Lu7PxhwDGqw</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:23 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 09:36:33 am
Quote from: shy_talk on Today at 03:02:59 am
The film industry have known there's a problem, they've tried to reintroduce 3D how many times? (I'm aware of 'the birds', 'jaws 3D', and whichever of the harry potter films to mark three iterations) because they don't like piracy. If the cinema wasn't as expensive as it is they'd perhaps see an increase in tix sold. The hype train that's setup to push whichever is the latest need-to-be-juggernaut seems to get lost in the hype of the last and so forth.
A microcosm of modern thinking, throw as much money at whatever it is to guarantee a success.

I'm unsure if it's due to this board totally but I can't shake the 'Poochie' episode of the Simpsons,

Homer: I'm the worst Poochie ever.
Lisa: No, it's not your fault, Dad. You did fine.
It's just that Poochie was a soulless by-product of committee thinking.
You can't be cool just by spouting a bunch of worn-out buzzwords.

The demand at Studio level appears to be counterproductive. Let the film makers do what they do, inventing a load of boxes to be ticked is restrictive, the golden age of 'stars' doing as they're told is done with. And that's another thing, there was plenty of hay made citing 'baddies' of German descent in the antagonist roles, ok sign of the times, then the cold calculating British accent got a turn. Now it's faceless whozits trotted out by the legion to be laid waste. They can't all be the dreaded 'foot clan'. (Cartoon example).
Remakes, ('Frankly my dear I love you') what is sacred? recycling ideas has been bad, ('barb wire'/'casablanca')('mortal engines'/'star wars') there's loads. Cynical cash grabs put people off and stain the memory of originals. For instance, I'd like to be able to buy the original star wars trilogy and enjoy Jim Henson's work untampered with.

There's always been shite, wrapped up and packaged as something it can't dream to be, audiences aren't stupid, and casual film fans know who to listen to and which of their pals/peers opinions to run with or not.

Junk Cinema is the same as Junk Food, crammed with rubbish and isn't particularly good for you, as an occasional "treat" (ahem) it's ok, but rarely anything more than an indulgence. Have we all become more discerning? Have attention spans been eroded so much that 'classic' storytelling is nigh impossible? I'm fairly sure audiences and humanity are not more patient or tolerant. Are producers catering to the lowest common denominator and to hell with the art and any message?  Sewn the seeds of their own destruction - poetic in its way.

it's not expensive if you commit to a monthly ticket - I think you can get them for most Cinema chains?

We've had ours for maybe 20 odd years and we love it because it makes us go and it is about £30 a month for the both of us - more than worth it for us as we tend to go 3-4 times a month (Sometimes more) - plus gives us money off ale and food and restaurants..

.. missed out a bit this month with the missus having had covid and I've got a cold, but looking forward to getting back to it soon :)


Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 09:55:38 am
Some really brilliant analysis from Sheer, Shy, and Rafa in this thread. Thanks for posting it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:20:20 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:36:33 am
it's not expensive if you commit to a monthly ticket - I think you can get them for most Cinema chains?

We've had ours for maybe 20 odd years and we love it because it makes us go and it is about £30 a month for the both of us - more than worth it for us as we tend to go 3-4 times a month (Sometimes more) - plus gives us money off ale and food and restaurants..

.. missed out a bit this month with the missus having had covid and I've got a cold, but looking forward to getting back to it soon :)

Its not but then you're still talking £180 a year each, plus buying drinks, snacks etc. if you're going with Odeon. And Odeon tickets are about a tenner, so that's 18 films a year if you don't buy the season pass without being 'out of pocket' and I can't imagine there's 18 movies a year that normal people would genuinely think they needed to see at the cinema, particularly when they're released pretty shortly afterwards (and often just direct to TV like Disney+ or Netflix) AND peoples TV set ups are getting closer to replicating what you get at the cinema anyway. Vue don't do a season ticket.....they're just dirt cheap (fiver a ticket I think?) so that's 39 films a year and there sure as shit aren't 39 good films being released in a cinema in a year unless you're watching old movies. Cineworld I think is even more than £180 a year unless you live in Bolton.

3-4 times a month though....fucking hell you must be watching any old crap!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:10:31 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:20:20 am
Its not but then you're still talking £180 a year each, plus buying drinks, snacks etc. if you're going with Odeon. And Odeon tickets are about a tenner, so that's 18 films a year if you don't buy the season pass without being 'out of pocket' and I can't imagine there's 18 movies a year that normal people would genuinely think they needed to see at the cinema, particularly when they're released pretty shortly afterwards (and often just direct to TV like Disney+ or Netflix) AND peoples TV set ups are getting closer to replicating what you get at the cinema anyway. Vue don't do a season ticket.....they're just dirt cheap (fiver a ticket I think?) so that's 39 films a year and there sure as shit aren't 39 good films being released in a cinema in a year unless you're watching old movies. Cineworld I think is even more than £180 a year unless you live in Bolton.

3-4 times a month though....fucking hell you must be watching any old crap!

We tend to give most things a go and quite often we won't see things straight away. I get that some people are precious when it comes to watching films, but I just want to be entertained and it's a date night with the missus.

We don't buy any food or snacks (But I buy ale now and then if the missus is driving) but if someone is on a budget then they can openly bring in food and snacks to any cinema and they won't stop you (In fact they all confirmed that by law it's fine for you to do - you don't have to hide it and never did it turns out)


Looking at stuff that we would watch next that is on/on next shows that there are easily more than 3-4 films a month that are watchable

Stuff we wont bother with (looks shit)

Ambulance
RRR (Foreign)
The Nan movie
X
The Bad Guys
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
M4J Rabbit Academy

Stuff we have already seen thats showing

The Batman
Uncharted

Stuff that weve not seen thats showing/showing soon and might give a go next

Umma
Phantom of the Open
The Duke
Sing 2
Morbius
Operation Mincemeat
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Lost City
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Downtown Abbey - A new Era (One for the missus that one)



So of th eones showing now/next, weve seen two of them. We will probably gib 7 of them, but that still gives us 10 to think about seeing over the next couple of months

Every month there are easily 3 or 4 that are worth a go, and yeah, some are shite - but still enjoy going to the pictures. We love going - I have legal Netflix, Amazon Prime, Britbox, Disney+, Sky Movies and all the rest, but despite that we still go - because going to the pictures is something we love doing.



Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:52:34 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:

He ought to try telling that to his weirdo Scientologist mates.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:21:42 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:

God, that is some utter tripe by Smith not only that statement but his acceptance speech. Wish Chris Rock would have punched him in the face now.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:26:56 pm
Jim Carrey on Will smith aboot 2.30 onwards

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/33JrmO8dS7c&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/33JrmO8dS7c&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:35:53 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:36:54 am
Rafa is partly right, but not about the monoculture. We have even more of a cinematic monoculture today than ever, it's just that the science of generating hit movies is far more refined and studios less willing to take risks

To be fair, the monoculture I was referring to was the way people consume media. A monoculture largely existed until about twenty-five years ago. We mostly all watched the same television and movies, Musical experiences were largely shared too. We don't really have that now. Cultural reference points are more fragmented. However, I'd agree that studios are far less willing to take risks now. 

Quote
The real issue is that the present situation is the culmination of a cultural conservatism that's been increasing for years and that Pauline Kael was talking about as far back as 1980 or so, when Superman came out. The studios were taken over by larger companies, executives from outside the industry were appointed and films began to be sold like any other product while directors looking to innovate were largely sidelined unless they could be absorbed into an already strongly defined commercial archetype.

The end result is that the middle has dropped out of the market. There are no more highbrow prestige films there: even as recently as 2015, you had the likes of The Martian, The Revenant, The Big Short, Bridge of Spies, Steve Jobs and Straight Outta Compton, all of which had decent budgets, got critical acclaim and almost all of which were big hits, as well as lower budget films like Spotlight, Room, Carol, Ex Machina, Brooklyn and The Danish Girl which had lower budgets but were given decent commercial pushes by their studios and generally made money. Where is the equivalent of that in 2021?

Yeah I'd agree with that. I think today those movies are now being bought up by streaming services to entice/retain viewers. Interestingly of the films you mentioned Ex Machina, Room and Carol are all Film4 productions. And like those Film4 productions, the others mentioned all involve multiple production companies. I think those sort of films are now the domain of what would have been independents and majors thirty years ago. A telling thing for me is if you look at who the domestic U.S. distributors are:

The Martian/The Revenant - Fox
Brooklyn - Fox Searchlight
Straight Outta Compton/Steve Jobs - Universal
The Big Short - Paramount
Bridge of Spies - Disney
Carol - Weinstein Company
Ex Machina/Room - A24
The Danish Girl - Focus Features
Spotlight - Open Road

Two of the studios (Fox Searchlight and Focus Features) are indie white labels for their majors Fox and Universal, and three of those distributors are historical independents. There's also a few notable absentees of the major players, but you could argue the likes of Warner Bros. made a significant amount of money on mid-tier releases like Magic Mike XXL ($14.8 million budget, $122 million return), Black Mass ($53 million budget, $99.8 million return) and American Sniper ($59 million budget, $547 million return) around the same time period.

Now flip it to last year and the domestic distributors for the Oscar-nominated films (I'll take out the non-English language productions out for argument's sake) for the big six categories (film, director, acting awards)

CODA/Tragedy of Macbeth - Apple
Being the Ricardos - Amazon
Belfast- Universal
Don't Look Up/The Power of the Dog/Tick Tick Boom/Lost Daughter - Netflix
Dune/King Richard - Warner Bros.
Licorice Pizza - United Artists/MGM
Nightmare Alley - Searchlight (Fox)
Spencer - Neon/Topic
West Side Story - 20th Century (Fox)

Since 2014/15, Disney has bought out Fox and Amazon has bought MGM. The space that the independent distributors had even seven years ago is being taken over by streaming services which is going to radically alter what is "popular" as there is less incentive for them to release these mid-tier films theatrically. It's going to be very interesting to see what Amazon end up doing with MGM, because they have the ultimate legacy brand that nobody has been able to get right since Kirk Kerkorian bought and asset stripped it.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:48:05 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:47:41 pm
Yes, and the real danger with that consolidation and shift to streaming platforms is that the same kind of algorithm that makes Netflix's in-house TV shows to dull and samey could end up being applied to its films.

Even going beyond that though, it feels like things are getting very samey in terms of themes. Looking at the last two or three years of the Black List - purportedly the best unproduced Hollywood screenplays - it's dominated by twist thrillers and high-concept sci-fi and romcoms. A considerable weakness of modern Hollywood is that most of the films care far more about their concepts than about exploring three-dimensional characters, which is one reason why foreign films seem to be making signficant inroads in the Oscars (another being that most of the best American writers are moving to TV).
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:52:15 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:35:53 pm
Now flip it to last year and the domestic distributors for the Oscar-nominated films (I'll take out the non-English language productions out for argument's sake) for the big six categories (film, director, acting awards)

CODA/Tragedy of Macbeth - Apple
Being the Ricardos - Amazon
Belfast- Universal
Don't Look Up/The Power of the Dog/Tick Tick Boom/Lost Daughter - Netflix
Dune/King Richard - Warner Bros.
Licorice Pizza - United Artists/MGM
Nightmare Alley - Searchlight (Fox)
Spencer - Neon/Topic
West Side Story - 20th Century (Fox)
You know the other interesting thing about this list? Almost all these films were directed (and in many cases written) by veteran directors, most of whom made their name in the 90s or earlier, even the films that focus on young characters. It's all part of that same creeping conservatism.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 04:07:11 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:52:15 pm
You know the other interesting thing about this list? Almost all these films were directed (and in many cases written) by veteran directors, most of whom made their name in the 90s or earlier, even the films that focus on young characters. It's all part of that same creeping conservatism.

There's a huge marketing drive to win awards so maybe it's not a total surprise that Oscar contenders would be helmed by veteran directors. Studios probably want as sure a bet on what can win which lends credence to the conservatism argument, perhaps from a different lens.

You also have to account for the fact that a lot of the younger directors who have been nominated in recent years have been snapped up by the likes of Disney and WB to direct their blockbusters, or are involved in prestige television series by the big streamers and HBO. People like Zhao, Jenkins, Gerwig, Coogler have been attached to big productions which keeps them away from prestige dramas that could be nominated, while others like Eggers, Saulnier and Robert Mitchell are making genre films that wouldn't attract Oscar attention. Even A24 who produce some of the better films each year and hire really interesting directors don't have the budget to market and campaign for more than one film in reality.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 06:12:21 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:26:56 pm
Jim Carrey on Will smith aboot 2.30 onwards

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/33JrmO8dS7c&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/33JrmO8dS7c&amp;feature=share</a>


"We're not the cool club anymore"

Tbf you never were. I don't find artists to be the best examples of human beings. In fact, i always thought it's the opposite. Sure, they are good at what they do as a profession but not further than that.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 06:59:11 pm
Bruce Willis has been forced to retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia :(
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:56:58 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:59:11 pm
Bruce Willis has been forced to retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia :(
Really sad to hear.

On the flip side, at least we won't get another Die Hard.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:12:37 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:56:58 pm
Really sad to hear.

On the flip side, at least we won't get another Die Hard.

With Willis.
