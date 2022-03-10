Agreed on the point about popular movies being rejected by the Oscars; is Return of the King the last mainstream popular movie that saw Academy recognition?



Spoiler Domestic Grosses (In-Year)



1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $260 million

2 Cast Away: $233 million

3. Mission Impossible II: $215 million

4. Gladiator: $187 million

5. What Women Want: $182 million

6. The Perfect Storm: $182 million

7. Meet the Parents: $166 million

8. X-Men: $157 million

9. Scary Movie: $157 million

10. What Lies Beneath: $155 million

11. Dinosaur: $137 million

12. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: $128 million

13. Erin Brockovich: $128 million

14. Charlie's Angels: $125 million

15. Traffic: $124 million

16. Nutty Professor II: $123 million

17. Big Momma's House: $117 million

18. Remember the Titans: $115 million

19. The Patriot: $113 million

20. Chicken Run: $106 million





It's not that they are being rejected, it's that what is popular at the box office has dramatically changed. I think the issue that people are overlooking here is that the cinematic monoculture is broken, along with most of the components that allowed it to operate for decades. The franchise films, mainly the comic book ones, broke the last incarnation in the early 2000s during a time when it looked like independent studios were the way of the future. A lot of films made today are largely made with an existing intellectual property in mind that gives them a built-in audience and they are designed to be as accessible to the widest audience possible. Look at the highest grossing films in the 1970s through the 1990s. Films catering to children and families generally got short shrift until about twenty years ago. And it was evident at the box-office.In 1971, the highest grossing films at the U.S. box-office included the French Connection (3rd), Fiddler on the Roof (1st), A Clockwork Orange (7th) and Last Picture Show (9th). All four were nominated for Best Picture. Some of the other highest grossing films that year included Billy Jack, Dirty Harry and Carnal Knowledge, all films designed for an adult audience. Even films even more explicitly designed for an adult audience were popular. In 1972, Deep Throat, a pornographic film, was one of the highest grossing films in the United States. The most conservative estimate was that it made the equivalent of $619 million in today's money. The following year, the tenth highest grossing film in the U.S. was also a porn film (The Devil in Miss Jones). The arrival of the summer blockbuster (via Jaws and Star Wars) and home video becoming more cost-effective and simpler radically changed the box-office in the 1980s. High concept films often helmed by stars were in vogue.I think you can mark the shift to where we are today started in the early 1980s. For example of the nominees for 1983, Tender Mercies made $8.4 million, The Right Stuff made $21.1 million (and lost money) and The Dresser made $5.3 million. Only Terms of Endearment and The Big Chill made a lot of money and neither of those were among the top grossing films of the year. This is also the point in time when studios started releasing films that are likely to win an Academy Award later in the year, which skews their grosses for the calendar year.The film market has radically changed in the past twenty-five years. The year 2000 was the end of the old era before franchises, back when stars not IP largely sold tickets, and genres like comedy still sold a shitload of tickets provided they were fronted by a name.Like in that list alone Mel Gibson had three films based on an original idea that grossed more than $400 million just in the U.S, and Traffic and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon grossed more than $100 million each. Even a few years earlier, a film like Shakespeare in Love could be the ninth highest grossing film worldwide on the back of an Oscar win and strong reviews. But the death of the print journalism has also radically changed filmgoing.It's not that the Academy Awards is necessarily rejecting popular movies, it's that the release, marketing, reviewing and production of films has shifted to a point where things like critical opinion are no longer considered gospel that can make or break a film (since everyone with a Twitter and Letterboxd account is one now) and popular films have for a long time been marketed at getting repeat viewers from people with disposable income (males aged 16-35). If it's got a built-in audience, even better. Streaming is going to widen that gap even more, because studios will view prestige films like prestige television, as a way to get and retain subscribers (see Disney dumping Pixar releases on its streaming service). The pandemic made this worse, because non-target viewers (skewing older and women) largely stayed at home, which is part of the reason why films like West Side Story fared poorly. As a result, it's likely going forward that studios will take those smaller and medium-sized films they would have released for their non-target audience and release them on streaming services instead, even though there was some evidence just before the pandemic began that those sort of films were capable of making a significant amount of money (i.e. Crazy Rich Asians)