Rafa is partly right, but not about the monoculture. We have even more of a cinematic monoculture today than ever, it's just that the science of generating hit movies is far more refined and studios less willing to take risks
To be fair, the monoculture I was referring to was the way people consume media. A monoculture largely existed until about twenty-five years ago. We mostly all watched the same television and movies, Musical experiences were largely shared too. We don't really have that now. Cultural reference points are more fragmented. However, I'd agree that studios are far less willing to take risks now.
The real issue is that the present situation is the culmination of a cultural conservatism that's been increasing for years and that Pauline Kael was talking about as far back as 1980 or so, when Superman came out. The studios were taken over by larger companies, executives from outside the industry were appointed and films began to be sold like any other product while directors looking to innovate were largely sidelined unless they could be absorbed into an already strongly defined commercial archetype.
The end result is that the middle has dropped out of the market. There are no more highbrow prestige films there: even as recently as 2015, you had the likes of The Martian, The Revenant, The Big Short, Bridge of Spies, Steve Jobs and Straight Outta Compton, all of which had decent budgets, got critical acclaim and almost all of which were big hits, as well as lower budget films like Spotlight, Room, Carol, Ex Machina, Brooklyn and The Danish Girl which had lower budgets but were given decent commercial pushes by their studios and generally made money. Where is the equivalent of that in 2021?
Yeah I'd agree with that. I think today those movies are now being bought up by streaming services to entice/retain viewers. Interestingly of the films you mentioned Ex Machina, Room and Carol are all Film4 productions. And like those Film4 productions, the others mentioned all involve multiple production companies. I think those sort of films are now the domain of what would have been independents and majors thirty years ago. A telling thing for me is if you look at who the domestic U.S. distributors are:
The Martian/The Revenant - Fox
Brooklyn - Fox Searchlight
Straight Outta Compton/Steve Jobs - Universal
The Big Short - Paramount
Bridge of Spies - Disney
Carol - Weinstein Company
Ex Machina/Room - A24
The Danish Girl - Focus Features
Spotlight - Open Road
Two of the studios (Fox Searchlight and Focus Features) are indie white labels for their majors Fox and Universal, and three of those distributors are historical independents. There's also a few notable absentees of the major players, but you could argue the likes of Warner Bros. made a significant amount of money on mid-tier releases like Magic Mike XXL ($14.8 million budget, $122 million return), Black Mass ($53 million budget, $99.8 million return) and American Sniper ($59 million budget, $547 million return) around the same time period.
Now flip it to last year and the domestic distributors for the Oscar-nominated films (I'll take out the non-English language productions out for argument's sake) for the big six categories (film, director, acting awards)
CODA/Tragedy of Macbeth - Apple
Being the Ricardos - Amazon
Belfast- Universal
Don't Look Up/The Power of the Dog/Tick Tick Boom/Lost Daughter - Netflix
Dune/King Richard - Warner Bros.
Licorice Pizza - United Artists/MGM
Nightmare Alley - Searchlight (Fox)
Spencer - Neon/Topic
West Side Story - 20th Century (Fox)
Since 2014/15, Disney has bought out Fox and Amazon has bought MGM. The space that the independent distributors had even seven years ago is being taken over by streaming services which is going to radically alter what is "popular" as there is less incentive for them to release these mid-tier films theatrically. It's going to be very interesting to see what Amazon end up doing with MGM, because they have the ultimate legacy brand that nobody has been able to get right since Kirk Kerkorian bought and asset stripped it.