The RAWK Film Thread

rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54640 on: Today at 12:05:00 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:04:37 pm
Maybe it was a cringeworthy joke, but the reaction from Will Smith is definitely over the top and quite unhinged.

I tell you one other thing that was galling was the fucking behaviour of the pair of them like nothing had happened in the immediate aftermath:  laughing and smiling at Diddy's jokes, trying to be pally with Questlove as he's walking on stage after ruining his moment
TipTopKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54641 on: Today at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:
Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last nights Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jadas medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. 
 
I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.
 
I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will
shy_talk

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54642 on: Today at 01:37:28 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:

Nice of his Malcolm Tucker to type that up for him. Least it's done now, if a little backhanded....
AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54643 on: Today at 02:33:53 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:

He forgot to ask people to pray for him

The gold standard in American apologies
KillieRed

  • Jaro.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54644 on: Today at 09:00:59 am

Insider report on "The Slap":

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/mar/28/dont-mention-that-slap-why-no-one-was-talking-about-will-smith-and-chris-rock-at-the-oscars-after-party


"It was shortly after the moment of silence that The Incident happened. Now, I am sure there will be much commentary over the coming days about why Smith slapped Rock and who was more in the wrong (answer: Smith). But as I was in the theatre when it happened, and not a million miles away from Rock, I would like to point out a few oddities about the whole thing.


1. Its quite weird that Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were fine with the host Regina Hall joking about their open marriage early in the evening, but not with Rock joking about Pinkett Smiths hair, no?

2. To all the people saying Rocks jokes were dickish, its a good thing you didnt hear Schumer completely roasting everyone else in the room earlier in the evening, and none of them slugged her in the face.

3. No one in the auditorium knew at first whether this was all a joke or not, and nor, it seemed, did Smith. I watched his reaction to Rocks joke and at first he laughed. Then he saw how annoyed his wife was, then he realised the whole audience saw that because the camera was on her, then he got angry and got up to slap Rock. However anyone wants to spin it, he went on quite an emotional journey.

4. When Smith then claimed in his, um, lets just call it his acceptance speech that he had been protecting his family, just as he protected Aunjanue Ellis during the making of King Richard, Ellis did not look best pleased. And who could blame her?

5. Judging by Smiths general demeanour, I would say Geoffrey the butler needs to give him a good talking to."
