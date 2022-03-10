« previous next »
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:56:15 pm
Forensics have been called in to examine Chris Rock's face after he was slapped by Will Smith while on stage.
Rumours are they'll be looking for fresh prints.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:05:00 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:04:37 pm
Maybe it was a cringeworthy joke, but the reaction from Will Smith is definitely over the top and quite unhinged.

I tell you one other thing that was galling was the fucking behaviour of the pair of them like nothing had happened in the immediate aftermath:  laughing and smiling at Diddy's jokes, trying to be pally with Questlove as he's walking on stage after ruining his moment
TipTopKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:
Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last nights Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jadas medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. 
 
I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.
 
I am a work in progress.

Will
shy_talk

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:37:28 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:

Nice of his Malcolm Tucker to type that up for him. Least it's done now, if a little backhanded....
AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:33:53 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:10:49 am
So here's the apology:

He forgot to ask people to pray for him

The gold standard in American apologies
