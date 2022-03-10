It's a hard one to unpack, isn't it? Part of me feels it was a shithouse move on Smith's part. Mainly because of the way he sucker punched him. Another part of me feels that if you're the type of bloke who thinks it's ok to mock a woman's medical condition for cheap laughs then you deserve a slap from her husband. I mean, if someone did that to my wife then I'm pretty sure my immediate reaction would be to hurt them badly. I'm not saying that would necessarily be the "correct" reaction, but that would be my first reaction nonetheless.



Then there's another part of me that feels Smith is the type of grandstanding dickhead who would take any opportunity to make himself the centre of attention. Yet I also can't overlook the fact that Rock is an unfunny c*nt whose style of comedy is absolutely cringe. And so the only conclusion I can draw is this was just a pair of c*nts acting like a pair of c*nts in their own cuntish ways. It would be absolutely hilarious if the Academy stripped Smith of his award though. I wonder if he'd consider that "God's work", the fucking melt



