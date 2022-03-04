« previous next »
I think if you're watching a film about a team of magicians robbing banks, and there's something that you think is unrealistic, it probably falls into the 'Jurassic Park/superhero' category of 'more fool you for watching a film about a team of magicians robbing banks' :D

They were both pretty rubbish films, but watchable because I quite like Woody Harrelson and Mark Ruffalo. And mainly Isla Fisher.
Belfast - I really enjoyed it.  It's an old style warm, feel-good film despite the backdrop of the troubles, if slightly knowingly cutesy at times. In fact take out the troubles and it's instantly recognisable to life in Liverpool in 1969 (or probably any other working class northern city/town at that time), which I think is why I related to it so much, right down to everyone out on the street, singing and dancing on the cobbles, and Christmas featuring a tin of Lucky Numbers and a Thunderbirds hat.


Yeah I thought it was quite good. I don't get the hate for it
The Cranes are Flying is astonishing, a Soviet film from the 50's about war and what it's like to be left behind that looks absolutely breathtaking. As visually innovative in its own way as Citizen Kane was in the 40's. As for the subject matter, it was scheduled months ago but the ending was amazing given what's going on right now. I've been to films where people have given a round of applause at the end, most of the time people just chat to each other as the lights go up. This one was complete silence, and not a few wet eyes either.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCDHExdjO0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCDHExdjO0M</a>
The Cranes are Flying is astonishing, a Soviet film from the 50's about war and what it's like to be left behind that looks absolutely breathtaking. As visually innovative in its own way as Citizen Kane was in the 40's. As for the subject matter, it was scheduled months ago but the ending was amazing given what's going on right now. I've been to films where people have given a round of applause at the end, most of the time people just chat to each other as the lights go up. This one was complete silence, and not a few wet eyes either.


That looks stunning. Thanks
Fistful of vengeance.

My bird is officially not allowed to pick films.

She wanted to watch this and within two minutes I said it feels like we've missed a film before this.

It's preposterous nonsense, terrible acting and a plotline that makes no sense.

Avoid like an Evertonian avoids trophies.
Whatever you do, dont waste your time with Liam Neesons latest,,Blacklight..

"It's preposterous nonsense, terrible acting and a plotline that makes no sense."
aptly describes it..
Whatever you do, dont waste your time with Liam Neesons latest,,Blacklight..

"It's preposterous nonsense, terrible acting and a plotline that makes no sense."
aptly describes it..

I'd love Liam Neeson to have a John Travolta/Michael Keaton moment in his career.
