The Cranes are Flying is astonishing, a Soviet film from the 50's about war and what it's like to be left behind that looks absolutely breathtaking. As visually innovative in its own way as Citizen Kane was in the 40's. As for the subject matter, it was scheduled months ago but the ending was amazing given what's going on right now. I've been to films where people have given a round of applause at the end, most of the time people just chat to each other as the lights go up. This one was complete silence, and not a few wet eyes either.





