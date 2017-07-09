Don't Look Up. I actually enjoyed it. Thought it was decent view of how politicised scientific events have become coupled with society being so blasé about important things.



Only part I really thought was too much



Spoiler The Ariana Grande concert piece was way too long. I get what they were trying to do, i.e., fixing things with a concert.

I could see what they were trying to do with the film, but it just seemed so clumsily done that any impact was lost. It's a topic well worth covering well, too. We live in a kind of dystopia without realising it most of the time. Priorities completely back to front. The frivolous deemed of great importance and the important waved away with disdain.The way of the world is an open goal for a great script/film, but this one just felt like a Ronny Rosenthal at Villa.Out of interest after turning it off last night I looked at online reviews for it and it seems the film really divides opinion. Many raved over it, yet many also thought it was absolute garbage. Personally, I'm still amazed they managed to convince that cast to take part.