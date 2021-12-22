Yeah, I'm kind of with you Last. I didn't hate it but was expecting a lot more (I didn't know Adam McKay was the director until the credits) but it was about as subtle as blow to the head. I guess they wanted their message to come through loud and clear but it was at the expense of a making a good film.



But I think having such a fine cast elevated it to being watchable as I probably would have turned off otherwise. Di Caprio and Cate Blanchett were really strong and I found myself entertained by Mark Rylance's performance as well. Even Timothee Chalamet was strong in his limited screen time. Not sure what was going on with Jennifer Lawrence's character though, she stuck out pretty badly.